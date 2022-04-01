The Best Denim Jackets for Women (Who Take No Prisoners)

On the seventh day, god created denim, because she knew how much we would need a tougher, second skin for romping through life. After all, what other ‘fit can take you from jumping in silos to the family function with such ease? What better way to dress down a networking event ensemble than with a cropped denim jacket? A denim duster can take you to Fashion Week, the office, and the honky tonk. In matters of versatility, it’s simply unmatched.

The denim jacket also excels in layerability, which is what makes it the perfect seasonal transition piece. Lately in New York City, it feels like the weather can’t seem to make up its mind between days of 69-degree sunshine, crisp breezes, and some Jack Frost shit. (So, the usual business, with a little climate change garnish.) A denim jacket is a great way to anchor yourself—if only sartorially—amongst those shifting tides.

We’ve already covered the best denim for dudes (although we don’t believe in hard and fast rules about “men’s” and “women’s” clothes; it’s great for literally everyone), and now it’s time to get into the specifics of denim as it’s designed for women. That means tapered fits and cropped cuts; oversized, workwear-inspired pieces; and denim by heritage brands who really, really know what they’re doing.

Let’s ride.

Know your heritage brands

Wrangler, Lee, Carhartt, and Levi’s. So goes our holy denim prayer, because those are the brands that have all been around for a hundred years, give or take, and have perfected the art of le jean. If you don’t know where to start with denim and want a ride-or-die piece, any one of them will be able to take you to the grave in style and sturdy materials, because they were all crafting actual, functional workwear for mamma to wear to the steel mill. Denim, in its truest form.

Levi’s, the timeless, heritage San Francisco denim brand, makes a damn cozy jacket thanks to its fuzzy sherpa lining. Hearty, but cozy–just like you.

Women have been deprived of pockets for eons, dude. So when we see a jacket by a beloved brand like Lee with ample pocket space for our kibbles and bits, you can bet we’ll bite.

A 1970s collar is so horny. Did you know you’ll actually live longer and reduce your blood pressure if you buy this jacket? And even if you don’t, you’ll still look like the sexy lady version Robert Redford thanks to the 70s nostalgic, slightly pointed collar.

No one outdoes Carhartt, in my totally biased opinion, when it comes to workwear-inspired fits. They have been in the sturdy gear game for over a century, and there’s nothing quite like seeing that little swirly square logo on a jacket from afar. The denim lover’s bat signal, if ever there was one.

The cropped fit

Hot tip: Play with proportions to keep your silhouette. I, for example, am a long, tall bean with the body shape of a collapsible toothbrush, so any and all help that I can get to create the illusion of an hourglass shape is a blessing. Cropped jackets will also look great with high-waisted trousers, skirts, a high turtleneck—you name it.

You’re a minimalist

Why is this jacket so gratifying? It looks like it was assembled by a team of graphic-designers-turned-surgeons or something, what with its perfectly matching white enamel buttons and stitching. It also manages to feel boxy, and tightly tailored (easier said than done).

A midwash crop

As if good ‘ole denim couldn’t get more versatile. This cropped jacket is a midwash shade of blue, which means we will be wearing it to our own funeral.

You’re a Deee-Lite

Your groove, we do deeply dig—especially in this perfectly 00s flower-print denim ‘fit, which is extra long and great for layering come springtime.

This one does a magic trick

Leave it to Beyoncé to give us some jean jacket razzle dazzle. This jean jacket is really a two-in-one piece; it can be styled as a slightly oversized fit with a subtle pattern, or get its midriff detached to become a cropped jacket. If they allowed denim in the Magic Castle, this is definitely what we’d be wearing.

The oversized fit

Comfort. Puuuuure comfort. There’s something about an oversized jean jacket that feels like a 24/7 hug from Willie Nelson, accompanying you to whatever dive bar you end up in on the weekend. They’re especially great with a slinky white tank top worthy of Cameron Poe underneath.

Because hoods rock

The truest way of spotting a city slicking witch? By the hood attached to her denim jacket. Perfect for casual Fridays with the coven.

Back in black

We never stop wearing black, but as the seasons change and the nights grow longer, there’s something especially appropriate about sporting the midnight black jean jacket. Just imagine leaning over the pool table in this baby.

This super casual, wrap jean jacket

There’s oversized, and then there’s truly ass-covering denim jackets. This one walks the line between the two, takes a bit of inspiration from kimonos, and will protect your buns from whatever the subway seats throw (or drip) your way.

Horse girls only

Acid wash 90s horse girls, apply here for the denim jacket of your dreams. There are so many incredible vintage jean jackets online for every flavor of your personality, from unhinged horse girl to 70s flower child to the music aficionado with a jacket covered in hundreds of band pins, and more. Peep eBay, Etsy, and even 1stDibs.

Now go forth, and get your Canadian tuxedo on.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.