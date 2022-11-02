The Best Men’s Jeans for Every Type of Dude

After years of hardcore commitment to raw denim that you never washed (but kept in the freezer) and crazy-expensive, super-rare Japanese selvedge jeans, the days of sticking to classic styles with affordable price tags are back again. I mean, let’s face it: As good as a $600 pair of designer jeans looks, it’s not practical to have a closet solely full of heritage denim. In this economy?! Besides, there’s a reason that blue jeans are as ubiquitous and eternally appealing as they are—and it has more to do with the style’s history of versatility, comfort, utility, and durability than blowing up your bank account for a pair with a fancy name in the label.

Whether you’re growing your mustache out to reach peak 70s himbo form or are going through your Punk 2.0 phase—there is a perfect jean for every look, occasion, and budget, and this brief guide should get you started on your denim discovery. When it comes to the best jeans for men, these pairs reign supreme.

The best everyday jeans for men

For a go-to jean that you can throw on with anything, a slim/straight leg always hits the mark. They look great cuffed or long, and a black pair can be dressed up quite a bit for a nice dinner or drinks.

We would be remiss not to include the OG of OGs—Levi’s Original Fit 501s. They’re a classic for a reason—the Levi Strauss himself designed them in 1873, and they’ve been the jumping off point for every pair of denim you’ve ever put on your legs. While you can’t go wrong with a dark stone wash, something about 501s lends perfectly to a super light wash (with or without rips) that can be hard to rock in other styles.

We’re super into the fit of Madewell’s Relaxed Taper Selvedge jeans. They’re roomy throughout the leg and hip, and have a skinny ankle, perfect for showing off your loafers or NB550s. These give us 50s greaser vibes, and who doesn’t want to look like James Dean?

Back in the 90s and 00s, Abercrombie & Fitch was the spot to shop for jeans—we can just hear the techno blasting, smell the Fierce invading your nostrils, and see the black-and-white posters of shirtless bros in heritage flannels. Thankfully, the brand has since made an epic comeback, and now makes clothes we really want to wear, including these 90s straight jeans that come in every wash you could ever hope for. Black is great for dressing up and down, but there’s also something super steezy about a khaki or fatigue-green pair of jeans.

The best skinny jeans for men

To be clear, when we say “skinny” jeans, this should not be denim so tight you can make out what state your ID is from your back pocket. As of late, most “skinny” jeans have evolved into a tapered or super-slim straight leg, which is flattering on a ton of different body types.

If you’re unwilling to give up your tight black pants until somebody pries them from your cold, dead hands (after all, Blink-182 is coming back into pop culture relevance), try refreshing your denim drawer with something familiar: Levi’s 510s. You could play an entire show in these thigh-hugging jeans without ever worrying about thrashing too hard and flashing the entire audience. Clocking in at under $100, these are just the right price to serve as everyday denim, without being precious about them if your pair gets some hardcore (i.e. mosh-pit-derived) wear and tear.

For something that’s a got a little more designer cachet than Levi’s, we’re big fans of A.P.C.’s Petit New Standard style, which has a super slim-fitting leg, with a more generous fit at the top so all your goodies aren’t on display—plus they’re currently 20% off.

You work hard for those quads and you want to flaunt every sinewy muscle. Cop a pair of Rag & Bone’s classic skinnies in an easy to wear, casual wash with plenty of stretch.

The best bootcut jeans for men

OK boys, repeat after me: Women. Love. Himbos. It doesn’t matter which kind—a cowboy, a 70s mustachioed disco daddy, you name it. Regardless of whose style you’re trying to emulate, there’s a solid chance your local himbo knows how to pull off a really sick pair of bootcut jeans.

For that sexy rancher-off-duty vibe, the only answer is a pair of perfectly fitting Wranglers. The OG in Western-wear’s recent collaboration with Leon Bridges gave us some retro styles we are drooling over.

For a less dramatic flare, Levi’s makes a fire pair of 517s that fit like a classic, slim 501, with extra room in the leg to accommodate your Docs or Blundstones.

The Best stretch jeans for men

It’s about to be competitive-eating time. At least, that’s what we refer to as “Thanksgiving” in my family, and nothing goes with turkey, mashed potatoes, and stuffing like a really stretchy pair of jeans that look put together, but feel like pajamas.

You can’t go wrong with L.L. Bean’s Beanflex jeans. They’re available in six different washes, and five different inseams, so you can ensure the fit is ideal whether you’re spending time outside or tableside. Plus they come in a fleece-lined version that’s clutch when you have to be outdoors in the cold.

When in doubt, Carhartt WIP usually has the answer, and its stretchy Rebel Pants have a classic 5-pocket silhouette and have been washed into the ideal faded blue that usually only happens after years of natural wear.

The best designer jeans for men

So you’ve got the basics down—you want a pair of sophisticated denim to flex on all your Japanese denimhead friends that froth over everything from the Osaka 5 to vintage Levi’s.

When it comes to designer jeans, Acne Studios jeans are classics (we prefer pairs in black). The Swedish label has built its name on crafting modern, but classic, denim, injected with small punches of personality that don’t overwhelm denim’s inherent appeal[

](https://www.ssense.com/en-us/men/product/acne-studios/black-slim-tapered-jeans/6157611)If you want to impress real #denimheads, you can’t go wrong with Hiroki Nakamura’s Visvim. Tapping into Japan’s long-standing legacy in the world of denim production, Visvim’s pieces are definitely pricey—but no one blends traditional Japanese craft with Americana quite like Nakamura does. This par is built from 100% cotton Japanese denim with slight whiskering.

Of course, we’d be remiss not to shine a spotlight on RRL (pronounced as “Double RL”) when it comes to designer jeans. Effectively Ralph Lauren’s pet project, the RRL brand is rooted in the iconic designer’s love of classic American pieces, focusing on hard-wearing and heritage clothing that taps into the U.S.’ connection to workwear and rugged adventure. This pair, which boasts hand-distressing, has a stonewashed look that appears as if they might’ve been pulled from an old mine shaft the day before.

The best cargo jeans

Maybe you’re already on that workwear flow, but there is truly nothing cooler than a man who knows how to use a hammer. No use in spending extra cheddar on carpenters—all your fave OG brands make this style, and you won’t have to spend a fortune. In addition to workwear classics from Carhartt and Dickies, both of which will stand the test of time, we dig this Stan Ray pair available on ASOS.

“We love you in your big jeans, you give us nice dreams”- TLC.

