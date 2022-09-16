The Best Knee-High Boots for Every Hot Girl, Goth Babe, and Dominatrix

Not to brag, but we know what we’re talking about when it comes to footwear. We have a closet full of sky-high heels for pole dancing on party buses, loafers for when we feel like looking “old money,” and designer flats that are worth every blister to make their price tag worthwhile. Since it’s September, our shoe-shopping minds are fixated on one thing: boots. We don’t mean stained Uggs or hyper-gorpy hiking boots (those are for another day). We’re talking about the iconic knee-high boots that are simultaneously perfect for clubbin’, workin’, and strollin’, because it’s called *balance*.

Knee-high boots have been the epitome of cool for decades, although our obsession started when Daria made us want to spend all our lunch money on a pair of black lace-ups. Back in the 60s, Françoise Hardy’s iconic combo of thigh-skimmers and mock turtlenecks made her one of modern culture’s most memorable ‘It’ girls. Blondie’s Debbie Harry just might be the patron saint of making knee-high boots look absolutely killer, and she’s been doing it since the 70s. But they truly never go out of style—hell, Lady Gaga’s been slaying in knee-high combat boots on her current Chromatica tour, and way back in 2006, how about when Anne Hathaway starred as Andy in The Devil Wears Prada and went from drab to fab in those black stiletto boots? Well, now we know how to impress our boss. Whether you’re still a 90s grunge goddess or a y’allternative cowboy, here are the best knee-high boots to snag this fashion cycle.

Videos by VICE

Goth sans the black lips

These chunky kicks are absolutely iconic among peeps who like to live life on the edge. They’re a great way to dabble in goth style without going overboard on Hot Topic garb; not only do you get an extra lift from those thicc Dr. Martens’ soles, but you’ll also combat bad weather with this waterproof workhorse of a boot. They have easy zip closures to keep ya extra secure, too (and save you time on lacing and unlacing).

Unleash your inner sexy green M&M

The green M&M may have traded her signature boots for sneakers, but we’ll forever associate the hard-shell candy with her OG iconic style. Madewell must’ve gained inspiration from her closet with these modern, near-three inch boots. Who is she?

River fishing, but make it classy

Fishermen are providers—there’s a reason why men hold an enormous sea bass in dating profile pictures. But we’re not impressed by any Chad, Dick, or Harry in a Huk shirt and khakis. The real deal should be decked out like the Gorton’s fish sticks guy, footwear included. These Hunter rain boots are waterproof, lightweight, rubber, and matte—and surprisingly swaggy on all genders, even if they are fisherman-chic. Getting your shoes drenched sucks, whether at sea or on land. You don’t have to be on Swamp People to cop waterproof footwear—and you’ll actually look hot in Hunters.

Gear up to ride… a horse

Giddy up to these stellar turquoise cowboy boots that will make you want to show off your straddling skills on a mechanical bull. From the mind of Jeffrey Campbell, these baddies have cut-out butterfly designs that add femme appeal to any and all Western lewks. Be sure to add a bolo tie.

Pink boots to trip your frenemies

Stilettos are hard to walk in, but when they’re pink, suddenly the pain is worth it. With a pointed toe silhouette and side zip closure, these Public Desire boots will surely give you the boost of confidence you need.They’re a little bit Barbiecore, a little ruthless bitch who would “accidentally” trip anyone who crosses her—and we love that energy.

These boots were made for stomping

From cherry disco balls to dope platforms, the 70s have officially called, and we’ve answered. Steve Madden is always on his A-game with baller shoes like these retro, statement knee-highs. With a four-inch heel and vegan leather, they’re ready to hit the club, or would look fab in the daytime with shorts and a long coat. [Cues “Funky Town.”]

The British are coming

If Paul Revere needed to alert townspeople of approaching ships in 2022, we think he might don these practical yet fashion-forward lug sole boots. Revolutionary War or not, you can still don these on your next fall walk. March down the street in utilitarian style with thick, supportive soles and a supple leather shaft, babes. You don’t need to lace them up, either: elastic side panels allow them to slip on and off easily.

Get stomping.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.

Dr. Martens Dr. Martens 1B60 Virginia Boots $230.00 at Urban Outfitters Buy Now

Madewell Intentionally Blank Leather Coucou Tall Boots $299.00 at Madewell Buy Now

Hunter Refined Slim Fit Rain Boot $185.00 at Hunter Buy Now

Jeffrey Campbell Fly-Away Boot $360.00 at REVOLVE Buy Now

Public Desire Pink Satin Knee-High Boots $78.00 at ASOS Buy Now

Steve Madden Phoenix Black Platform Boots $169.95 at Steve Madden Buy Now