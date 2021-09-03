The Best Labor Day Deals on Home Goods, Art, and Cookware

If you’re just now waking up from the absolute stupor that was the last two years, we don’t blame you. If it wasn’t our jobs to stay current on all the newest trends and most fuego sales, we too would stare into the ether and disassociate until our taxes were due. But lately we’ve been plugging back into the matrix, and we’ve noticed that things that could use an upgrade. What was so shiny and new before, is now looking…bleak. The scratched-up nonstick pans that are probably leeching Teflon into your eggs… they’ve gotta go. The falling-apart IKEA futon you’ve had since junior year of collage, and that your roommate’s cat tore to shreds… probably time to replace it. The stained-ass mattress that’s served you well through a parade of Hinge dates… it’s seen better days.

Good news: Labor Day weekend is truly the best weekend of the year to get deals on home goods, furniture, mattresses, and even wall art. Everybodyyyy is out here having a huge sale—like, hundreds of dollars in savings on big-ticket stuff from bed frames to kitchen appliances, on sites from West Elm to Wayfair, from Brooklinen to Urban Outfitters. We dug around and found all the best deals for you so that you can deck out your overpriced-but-charming railroad apartment in all of the sexy adult stuff you deserve, from velvet conversation-pit sofas to mattresses that will cool off your night sweats. Enjoy!

Albany Park is offering an extra 15% off a selection of its chic sofas and sectionals with code LDAY15, including our ultimate dreamboat, the Kova Pit.

AllModern: Get 20% off select furniture, lighting, and décor with code GET20.

Amazon: As usual, Amazon has deals galore—including on tech, home goods, and kitchenwares. Grab some marked-down AirPods or a new statement chair, or a new smart TV.

Bloomingdales is having a big ol’ sale, and are offering an extra 30% off sale and clearance items for total savings of 50-65%.

Brooklyn Bedding is offering 25% off sitewide until September 5, which means you’ll be sleeping through your alarm in no time.

Brooklinen will be offering 15% off sitewide and their heathered cashmere is angel baby smooth. We recommend grabbing the Luxe Core Sheet Set, which comes in a bunch of neat colors.

Buffy is offering 15% off sitewide and, man, have you been caressed by their hemp linen sheets yet? Unreal.

Chewy is offering up to 40% off a bunch of “pet favorites,” like this impeccable cactus cat scratch post, as well as a ton of buy two, get one free discounts sitewide.

Dyson, bar none in the world of sexy cleaning appliances, is offering savings of up to $200 on their vacuums through September 10. Just do it. Mom and Dad will be so proud.

Edloe Finch makes beeeeautiful furniture and home decor, kind of like West Elm but a little more bohemian (see: this hippie-with-a-mortgage bed). They’re offering 12% off a selection of living, dining and bedroom furniture with code LDAY12.

Ergoal sells rad office and gaming chairs with much needed lumbar support, and they’re offering $100 off two of their most popular chairs with the code 100OFF.

Overstock has a characteristically monster sale going, with up to 70% off a wide range of furniture and housewares. Plus, just about everything will arrive at your door via free shipping. We appreciate that.

Our Place is the cookware cult that keeps on giving. Their internet-famous pans and kitchen tools are 25% off until September 7. You can snag the Home Cook Duo—which includes the viral Always Pan and Perfect Pot in whatever funky color combo your heart desires.

Pottery Barn is throwing a massive Warehouse Sale with markdowns up to 70% off until September 8. Treat yourself to some expertly crafted furniture, bedding, and home decor.

Society6 is offering 30% off art prints, framed art prints, tapestries, posters, canvas prints, framed mini art prints, mini art prints, metal prints, wood wall art, wall hangings, and yoga mats.

Sur La Table is having a huge sale with tons of highly aspirational cookware at up to 60% off—from Le Creuset to Staub and beyond. Someone buy us an espresso machine?

Urban Outfitters—ah, we meet again—is offering an extra 40% off already-marked down sale styles through Labor Day weekend.

Vertagear makes tubular gaming chairs that are “trusted by many Esports teams,” according to their site, and you can save up to $200 on all models until September 5. (Which means you can finally get a chair that lights up to go with your laser bed.)

Wayfair is offering up to 70% off its huge assortment of furniture, rugs, etc. through September 6. Yeah, there’s all the usual stuff—vaguely mid-century modern sofas, platform bed frames, neutral area rugs—but how can you resist this space-age bed with a built-in light strip?

West Elm is offering up to 70% off their oh so aesthetic furniture, outdoor goods, bedding, kitchen wares, and some particularly vibey lighting and rugs.

Williams Sonoma, the store you’re always afraid to go into, is offering up to 70% off kitchenware, cookware, and more. Your mother will finally be proud of your kitchen. (Or possibly jealous.)

Z Grills is offering up to $289 off pellet grills and accessories, which is perfect, since you just started making your own sausages, and you’ll need something to sear them on after you’ve gently coaxed them to delicious doneness.

The Best Labor Day Mattress Deals

Allswell, home of super high-quality mattresses for those who like it firm, is offering 20% off everything on their site with code LABORDAY20 through September 5.

Avocado—known for its hyper-eco-friendly, organic, entirely natural and non-toxic mattresses—wants you to save 10% on everything, including its Green, Vegan, All-Latex, and Vegan Latex mattresses using the code LABORDAY, through September 13.

Casper—which needs no introduction, but makes wildly popular mattresses, bedding, and dog beds—is taking up to $600 off mattresses, up to 40% off pillows, and up to 50% off sheets, adjustable bed frames, and more. Our recommendation: the super plush but supportive Nova mattress, and the brand’s super-soft sateen sheets.

Cocoon by Sealy’s Chill Memory Foam Mattress is 35% off all weekend, meaning you can snag a queen-sized mattress for just $799.

Leesa, one of the most affordable brands in the NWONM (New Wave of Nice Mattresses), is offering up to $700 off on its mattresses (!) depending on the size and model, and two free pillows with every order.

Molecule, named the best mattresses and sheets for hot sleepers by Brit +Co. New York magazine, and The Sleep Sherpa, is offering up to 30% off sitewide with the code LABORDAY.

Nectar is offering up to $200 off its affordable, highly rated mattresses, and you’ll get a free sheet set, mattress protector, and cooling pillows (a $499 value) with any mattress purchase.

Nolah are offering up to $700 off all mattresses—plus two free pillows, worth $198. (Gotta have the spoonin’ pillow, amirite?)

Purple is offering up to $800 off bundles of its cult-fave mattresses and adjustable base, through Monday.

Tempur-Pedic are the OG when it comes to memory foam mattresses, and they still kinda rule all, TBH. Now through Monday, save 30% on the TEMPUR-Cloud mattress, $500 off the adjustable ultimate cooling TEMPUR-breeze mattress, and 40% on the TEMPUR-Topper Supreme, if you’re not ready to commit to a whole new bed but still crave that super-cozy sinking-in feeling.

