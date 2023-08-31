The Ultimate Roundup of Labor Day Sales and Deals: Furniture, Sex Toys, & More

It’s time to reap the fruits of the summer’s end. So, tomatoes, plums, and (most importantly) Labor Day sales—and the spike in serotonin all those juicy dealsdealsdeals will bring. (Before you Google: Labor Day 2023 is this Monday, September 4.)

We’re choosy with our picks, and we’re picky with what we splurge on. If it’s not hot-looking and cool-feeling, we don’t want it; if it’s not making us feel like the best glazed ham in the cornucopia, we’re not about it. The end-of-summer hangover is real, and we’d prefer to saunter—not slump—into fall feeling fully reloaded, and ready to tackle the next year with adult bedding, better stuff for our aging pores, new jeans, and AirPods.

We scoured the massive interwebs for all the big-time slayer markdowns, and here’s the cream of the crop, from the best deals on headphones and sofas to outdoor gear and vibrators—many of which are already live and ready to save you dollars.

Click ‘n’ shop these sales now:

The Best Deals on the Big Sites

Amazon: As usual, Amazon has deals galore—including on tech, home goods, and kitchenware. Grab some marked-down Galaxy Buds Pro, a wood-burning fire pit, or a new MacBook Air. You can also scoop deals on our best-selling vibrator (the famed Satisfyer Pro 2) and Pure Instinct pheromone cologne, which made our staff writer a babe magnet.

Macy’s is offering up to 60% off across categories and an extra 20% off select sale items. You can even score an extra 15% off with the code LABOR.

Nordstrom is offering up to 60% off with thousands of new items freshly added to the already robust Summer Sale.

Wayfair is offering up to 70% off its huge assortment of furniture, rugs, etc. through September 6. Grab all your fave mid-century modern sofas, platform bed frames, and neutral area rugs, and high-rated bedding.

The Best Clothing, Beauty, and Skincare Deals

Abercrombie & Fitch’s is offering up to 25% off along with 15% off almost everything as part of its long weekend sale.

Adidas has thousands of styles for up to 55% off with the code SEPTEMBER.

ASOS: Take up to 50% off thousands of items in men’s and women’s clothing, accessories, and more.

Bodega is offering savings of up to 60% off during its Semi-Annual Sale.

GlassesUSA is offering 40% off sitewide—including discounts on Ray-Bans, Oakleys, Gucci, Celine, and more with codes LABOR40 and DESIGNER40.

J.Crew: Get 40% off your entire purchase and an extra 60% off sale with the promo code SHOPNOW.

Levi’s is offering 30% off sitewide, so stock up on denim, denim, and more denim.

Lululemon’s ongoing “We Made Too Much” sale never disappoints.

Madewell: Take an extra 30% off sale items and get 30% off new pre-fall styles with code COOLDOWN.

Moon Juice has select supplements and skincare on sale to achieve wellness-god status.

On Running has its popular Cloudstratus shoes slashed by 20%, which is rare!

Reebok is offering up to 40% off full-price merchandise, and 50% off sale items with the code BACKTOSCHOOL.

Sephora, a wonderful place to buy a million travel-sized dry shampoos and to spend time at the mall, is offering up to 50% off select items in the sale section.

Skinstore: Get 25% off 3,300+ skincare and beauty products when you use code LABOR. (Spend $150 or more, and you’ll also score two free gifts.)

SNOW, which makes super highly rated teeth whitening kits, is offering up to 30% off on best sellers.

The Best Home Goods and Furniture Deals

Albany Park is offering up to 35% off and free shipping on a selection of its chic sofas and sectionals, including our ultimate dreamboat, the Kova Pit.

AllModern: Get up to 60% off furniture and décor, plus an additional 20% off select items with code GET20.

Anthropologie: Take up to 40% off on sale items.

Apt2B: Take up to 35% off sitewide; the more you spend, the more you save. Save 20% off orders under $3,499, 25% off orders of $3,499 or more, 30% off orders of $4,499 or more, and 35% off orders of $5,499 or more during the Labor Day Sale.

Bose has tech deals to celebrate its “Bose Week” through September 4.

Breville has rad offers on its espresso machines, microwaves, and sous vide.

Brooklyn Bedding is offering 25% off sitewide until September 4, which means you’ll be sleeping through your alarm in no time.

Brooklinen will be offering 20% off sitewide for the Staycation sale.

Buffy is offering up to 35% off its high-rated sleep essentials, from the GOATed Breeze Comforter to cooling Cloud Sheet Set.

Dyson is offering up to $220 off select vacuums, so get suckin’.

Edloe Finch makes beeeeautiful furniture and home decor, kind of like West Elm but a little more bohemian (see: this hippie-with-a-mortgage bed). They’re offering up to 30% off a selection of living, dining and bedroom furniture and free shipping.

Ergoal sells rad office and gaming chairs with much-needed lumbar support, and they’re offering $100 off all their chairs with the code 100OFF.

Lulu and Georgia: Get 20% off your purchase at checkout (including sale items).

Pottery Barn is throwing a massive Warehouse Sale with markdowns of up to 50% off. Treat yourself to some expertly crafted furniture, bedding, and home decor.

Society6 is offering up to 70% off art prints, framed art prints, tapestries, posters, canvas prints, framed mini art prints, mini art prints, metal prints, wood wall art, wall hangings, yoga mats, and everything else on the site.

Urban Outfitters—ah, we meet again—is offering an extra 40% off already marked-down sale styles through Labor Day weekend, including clothing, furniture, and their fun ‘n’ funky apartment wares.

West Elm is offering up to 60% off their oh-so-aesthetic furniture, outdoor goods, bedding, kitchen wares, and some particularly vibey lighting and rugs.

The Best Kitchen and Cookware Deals

Le Creuset’s Factory to Table sale is offering deals of up to 50% off.

Ooni’s immaculate Karu 12 Pizza Oven is $100 off for the the perfect at-home pizzeria. Mamma mia!

Our Place is the cookware cult that keeps on giving. Take up to 40% off sitewide, including the Always Pan, Perfect Pot, and more bestsellers.

Sur La Table is having a huge sale with tons of highly aspirational cookware at up to 50% off—from Le Creuset to Staub and beyond. Someone buy us an espresso machine?

Williams-Sonoma, the store you’re always afraid to go into, is offering up to 70% off kitchenware, cookware, and more. Your mother will finally be proud of your kitchen. (Or possibly jealous.)

Z Grills is offering up to 52% off on a ton of grills and accessories, which is perfect since you just started making your own sausages, and you’ll need something to sear them on after you’ve gently coaxed them to delicious doneness.

The Best Labor Day Sex Toy Deals

Adam & Eve: Take up to 70% off vibrators, masturbators, lubes, anal toys, and more.

Babeland’s sale section is full of deals, and the site is also offering 15% off select backdoor toys for Anal August.

LELO: Enjoy up to 40% off select items from the high-tech sex toy brand’s Summer Sale.

Lovehoney is having a big ol’ Labor Day sale with up to 70% off sex toys by luxury brands such as LELO and remote-controlled vibrators by Lovense.

PinkCherry is offering up to 80% sex toys with the code SUMMER, and an extra 30% off everything else—plus, the super-popular rose vibrator you’ve (probably) seen on TikTok.

We-Vibe: Save up to 50% off sex toys.

The Best Outdoor Gear Deals

Backcountry is offering up to 40% off everything from Patagonia jawns to paddleboards for Labor Day.

Gobi Heat, purveyors of the finest heated apparel (that’s also fashion-functional) is offering 15% off sitewide with code LABORDAY15.

Huckberry is offering an extra 15% off all sale gear for Labor Day Weekend.

Moosejaw is kicking off its fall sale with 20% off one full-price item with the code EGGBAG, or up to 30% off select styles in the sale section.

REI, the mothership of outdoorsiness, is offering up to 40% off select full-price and clearance clothing, gear, and accessories, up until September 4.

Solo Stove has fire pits for up to 40% off.

Steep and Cheap is having a huge Labor Day sale with more than 10,000 products on sale at up to 60% off, and an extra 20% off name brands with the code LABORDAY20.

The North Face: ​​The North Face is currently offering up to 50% off on end-of-season clearance, along with 30% off select outerwear and camping gear.

The Best Labor Day Mattress Deals

Airweave—an innovative Japanese mattress company that uses airfiber technology (no springs or foam!) to align your spine, relieve pain, and achieve a perfect night’s sleep—is one of our favorite under-the-radar mattress brands, and it’s offering $300 off mattresses with code SAVE300 and $150 off toppers and futons with code SAVE150.

Allswell, home of super high-quality mattresses for those who like it firm, is offering 25% off everything with code BIGDEAL25 and free shipping on orders over $35.

Avocado is offering up to $1,499 off its motion-isolating Latex Mattress, along with up to $880 on its other luxe models if you use the code LABORDAY through Sept. 5.

Bear Mattress is making us sleep easy tonight with mattresses for up to 35% off and $400 worth of accessories with every purchase. You’ll get free pillows, a sheet set, and a mattress protector.

Brooklyn Bedding launched a 25% off sitewide sale that runs through Sept. 4. There’s even a mattress made for athletes?

Casper is making us catch some major zzz’s thanks to everything being up to 20% off, including the Orignal Hybrid Mattress and Nova Hybrid Mattress.

Cocoon by Sealy’s Chill Memory Foam Mattress is 35% off all weekend, meaning you can snag a queen-sized mattress for just $699 plus you’ll get free pillows and sheets (up to $199 value).

Helix has a 25% off Labor Day sale going on, but make sure to use the code LDS25 to receive the sweet discounts.

Leesa, one of the most affordable brands in the NWONM (New Wave of Nice Mattresses), is offering up to $820 off on its mattresses (!) depending on the size and model, and two free pillows.

Molecule, named the best mattresses and sheets for hot sleepers by Brit +Co. New York magazine, and The Sleep Sherpa, is offering up to 40% off sitewide with the code LD2023.

Nectar is offering 33% off its affordable, highly-rated mattresses.

Nolah is offering up to $1200 off mattresses—plus two free pillows. (Gotta have the spoonin’ pillow, amirite?)

Parachute has some bedding deals available, including markdowns on items like this percale duvet cover.

Purple is offering up to $900 off select mattresses and smart bases.

Saatva, an editor favorite for getting rid of back pain, has mattresses for up to $600 off through Aug. 31.

Tempur-Pedic has Labor Day “sitebuster” deals with discounts of up to 40% off.

Tuft & Needle has the cooling and pressure-relieving Mint Mattress for 20% off.

Wayfair dropped its Labor Day Clearance sale with deals up to 70% off, including mattresses for up to 55% off.

