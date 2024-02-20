The Best Laptop Backpacks, Bags, and Cases (That Morpheus Would Approve Of)

New parents are always critical the first time you hold their newborn baby—we’re not gonna drop it, OK? We’re the same way with our laptops. Our precious hunk of metal and circuit boards is to be treated with the utmost respect and care. After all, you don’t want to expose your very expensive piece of tech to the risk of being dropped in the mean streets and smashed to smithereens (a shameful, true story, in my case).

Of course, while protection is the first order of business when picking out a laptop case, there’s no reason why form can’t follow function. Repeat after us: You also deserve to carry your laptop in style. Besides, just thinking about all the moolah you’ve probably invested in a great laptop is enough to justify springing a little more cash on a high-quality case.

You already have enough things to labor over in your life, so we found the best laptop backpacks, bags, and cases that should take the guesswork out of how to protect and carry a piece of tech that’s likely your partner in…well, everything.

Solo’s Re:Define backpack

If you’re prone to coffee spills during your morning commute, this backpack by Solo can be easily wiped down thanks to its water-resistant coating. Laptops up to 15.6 inches can fit in the interior compartment, while there’s additional pocket space for fitting tablets, too. Stash your headphones (earbud or wired) and external USB ports in specialized pockets for easy access whenever it’s time for a jam or charging session. Oh, and it’s 47% off.

Bellroy’s Tokyo tote

The Tokyo Tote Compact by Bellroy features a padded, 13-inch laptop sleeve for slightly smaller devices, while still being big enough to fit a few more essentials, like gym shoes and a water bottle (those pop pockets also fold down to save space when not in use). It’s made with water-resistant recycled fabric for durable construction that’s also eco-friendly, and features soft, padded shoulder strap for the ultimate comfort while you’re schlepping. Plus, you’ll find thoughtful details like a key clip and internal AirTag pocket.

Calpak’s Luka backpack

Available in multiple sizes, the Luka laptop backpack by Calpak is made for laptops that are up to 17.5 inches, and is ultra puffy for the ultimate protection. Its spacious design includes a shoe compartment, multiple front and side pockets, and adjustable shoulder straps.

Baggu’s Puffy Laptop Sleeve

It would be criminal to not include the cult-fave Baggu Puffy Laptop Sleeve. Besides having a no-hassle silhouette that’s perfect for protecting your computer before you slip it into your tote, suitcase, or backpack, it can fit devices up to 14 inches, is machine-washable, and comes in an array of colorful designs like this one featuring the Gudetama Lazy Egg from the Sanrio collab.

The best basic laptop shoulder bag

When it comes to affordable basics, Amazon always has a choice pick, and this laptop bag is proof. Its in-house brand Amazon Basics offers a thoughtful, durable laptop bag for under $20 that includes must-have front pocket storage and an adjustable strap. If you travel frequently and simply need an unfussy bag to take on the move, you can’t go wrong with this no-frills style.

Lululemon’s City Adventurer tote bag

If you head straight from the office to the gym and don’t want to lug around mutiple bags, a tote that can fit your laptop and your gym ‘fit is essential. Adequate space for clothes, shoes, and maybe even your portable blender is top priority. Lululemon’s sleek, unisex City Adventurer Tote is a fave of our editors for its thoughtful minimalist design—and because it can fit 27 liters worth of stuff, in addition to offering a variety of smart interior pockets and compartments.

Samsonite’s Mobile Solution Spinner Bag

Sometimes, you don’t want to lift a finger—or a backpack, or a tote. We found a game changer—a Samsonite laptop bag on wheels (better yet, for 25% off). Perfect for those with mobility issues or back and shoulder pain, this bag does the lugging for you. Just roll your bag (and thus, your laptop) to your destination on its smooth spinning wheels.

Coach’s Metropolitan Slim briefcase

Nothing says you’re a fine, young gentleperson more succinctly than carrying a dapper leather briefcase. This classic option from Coach is made of glove-tanned leather (meaning it’s soft and supple like a well-loved pair of, well, gloves); has space for a 15-inch laptop; and features exterior and internal pockets, a detachable nylon strap, and smooth fabric lining. Leather only gets better with age, just like you [wink]. And, in case you didn’t know, Coach is cool again.

EBags’ Pro Slim Laptop Backpack

With a streamlined look, this EBags backpack is padded enough to protect your precious device, with up to 17 inches of room for laptops of all sizes. It has several protective, zip-in zones for all your devices, along with additional internal and external pockets for fitting the little things like house keys, gum, and earbuds (for when you realize you’re heading to the Friday happy hour directly after work). Oh, and, forget back sweat—this backpack features vented air mesh construction for a breezy commute.

Herschel’s Little America Laptop Backpack

Is it us, or do all men in tech love spending their free time in the mountains? We support the tech-dude-to-outdoorsy-guy pipeline, but you’ll also need something to support your precious computer for the journey from the app development meeting to the Tahoe weekend. This iconic, handsome backpack by Herschel Supply Company features a padded, fleece-lined, 15- to 16-inch laptop sleeve to keep your hardware nice and toasty in the winter months. Features also include a drawcord closure, contoured shoulder straps, and dual water bottle pockets.

Away’s F.A.R. Messenger Bag

This laptop case from viral luggage brand Away can’t get any simpler (and that’s a good thing). It’s lightweight, has a 15-inch laptop pocket, is weather- and abrasion-resistant, and still fits extra essentials such as your phone and a trusty Clif bar. Take it to work or travel with it for that long weekend visit upstate (where we all know it’s bound to snow).

Samsonite’s Classic Leather Slim briefcase

You can’t go wrong with black leather and its minimalist, edgy energy that says “I will not put up with any bull sh*t.” This briefcase by luggage lords Samsonite is sleek, compact, fully padded, has detachable straps, can fit laptops of up to 15.6 inches in size, and is 25% off. It also has not one, but two phone pockets if you’re a Very Important Person with two smartphones (one for business and one for pleasure, naturally).

Dagne Dover’s Kal Drawstring Tote

Prefer a tote over a briefcase or backpack? This shoulder bag by cult-fave travel bag company Dagne Dover looks and feels like a puffer coat in tote form. It’s lightweight, easy to clean, is positively loaded with pockets, and fits laptops up to 16 inches. It also slides over a roller bag handle for easy maneuvering at the airport. Each bag is also made from 29 recycled water bottles, which is always a bonus—we like a brand that’s stylish and functional, but we love an eco-friendly brand. One of our writers swears it’s like carrying a tactical miniature sleeping bag for your stuff (and it doubles as a pillow when your flight’s delayed and you need to nap in the terminal).

Protect your tech.

