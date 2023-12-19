The Best Last-Minute Gifts, Because You Procrastinated Again This Year

Put down the elbow macaroni, hot glue, and “one free hug” coupon book—it’s time for you to pick up a thoughtful, last-minute gift that doesn’t involve construction paper or figurative IOUs. We know you procrastinate on holiday present shopping, and we forgive you in advance. Your friends, significant others, and family members, however.… Well, they may not be so full of grace.

The best last-minute gifts are the ones that show up on time (bare minimum-wise). Don’t bother with murky delivery estimates and fine-printed guarantees from far-flung sellers—even if you got someone the best gift ever, showing up empty-handed to the white elephant party is 1,000% not the move.

That’s why we’ve strung together a candy necklace of the best last-minute gifts that won’t break the bank (or your loved one’s heart) from celebrity Cameos, pet portrait painting classes, and non-corny gift cards to wine subscriptions. No pressure, but this week in December is kiiind of “The Final Countdown” period for ordering most tangible gifts that will arrive on time, so we’ll start off with some of the best presents from retailers who ship real fast, and then, as we get become increasingly desperate, we’ll dive into the sickest virtual gifts for all you hardcore procrastinators.

Uncork the champers, and let’s make some dreams come true.

Primed and ready to rock this holiday season

If there’s one thing that Amazon is good for, it’s shooting gifts from a cannon directly to your doorstep in a matter of days. If you’re a browsing member (how Eyes Wide Shut of you), just switch the little filter on the side of the page to “Prime Only” and peruse a seemingly endless string of gifts that will arrive in just a few short days.

The best Amazon last-minute tech gifts

In the electronics department, we’re eyeing Sony headphones (especially while they’re still on sale) and some Beats wireless earbuds that will arrive before Christmas.

For the iPad-lover, may we suggest a sleek, adjustable tablet stand? It will make Grandma’s virtual canasta game way more fun. If your giftee needs some on-the-go beats, bring home this waterproof Bose speaker while it’s 20% off.

Oh, what’s that? You simply have no clue what to get for your husband/son/father/cool girlfriend? Well, if they don’t have a Playstation 5, you can really stop thinking about it. And this bundle comes with a free copy of Spider-Man 2, aka one of the most hyped games of 2023.

The best Amazon last-minute kitchen gifts

If you’re trying to find the best gifts for people who love food, don’t sleep on Amazon’s cookware offerings. You can cop a cherry Le Creuset stoneware crock (complete with spatulas and a basting brush) for a hot $69, and a miniature Lodge cast iron skillet that fits in the palm of your hand. Just imagine the American Girl Doll-sized shakshouka. Perfection.

2023 was a seriously great year for cookbooks. (Check out a roundup of our faves here.) Two ultra giftable options are Nancy Silverton’s The Cookie That Changed My Life, which indeed contained a recipe for the best cookie we’ve made in years (as well as like a hundred other great recipes), and Amanda Schuster’s Signature Cocktails, an absolutely stunning volume containing brilliant, far-reaching cocktail recipes alongside gripping background info and vibrant photography (read: ~200 fun ways to get drunk in 2024).

If your giftee looooves great coffee (who doesn’t?) and enjoys learning to master new kitchen gadgets, an Aeropress is a killer way to go. This gravity-based coffee brewer makes incredibly clean, clear java, which is why pros and high-level home coffee freaks alike are obsessed with it. Or, if they’re happy with their current brewing device, they’d probably love a new gooseneck kettle. The Cosori is our fave.

The ultimate fail-proof gift combo for food-lovers is [drum roll] Maldon salt and a fancy salt cellar, folks. Not only is this duo very affordable, but it’s classy as hell; Maldon salt has a cult-like following online and a 4.9-star average rating on Amazon from thousands of reviewers. As one fan writes, “Unleashing [Maldon salt] on my food is like inviting the royal family to a BBQ. It’s classy, it’s distinguished, and it always brings something unique to the table—in this case, pyramid-shaped crystals.” Pair it with an olive wood salt bowl and a red bow, and you’re good to go.

The best Amazon last-minute wellness gifts

Mommy need a spa day? Pappa’s feet hurting from pesky plantar fasciitis? It happens, mate. You may not be able to bankroll the The Ritz-Carlton Spa or a new set of feet for your loved one this year, but these self-care gifts from Amazon will sweep them off of their tuchus. The luxurious ice globe wands are designed to be chilled in the fridge, and gently rolled over your giftee’s face for headache/puffy skin relief, while the versatile shiatsu massager has earned an impressive rating from Amazon reviewers. As one fan writes, “I am super thrilled that I can remove the top and use it on my back as well [as my feet].”

If they’re a lounge lizard…

… Then they’re most likely a Taurus. Brooklinen’s sumptuous bedding and sleep goods are a grail gift for any cozy boy. Luckily, the site ships crazy fast; standard shipping will blast off your parcel in four to 10 business days, and expedited shipping will turbo-blast it (for just $9.99) to arrive in two to six days. Or, if you’re more of a “classic robe” vibe person, L.L. Bean’s flannel robes are iconic, ship for free, and will arrive in time for Christmas if you order them today.

Sephora Beauty Insider members get free same-day delivery

If there’s one thing we learned from George Santos’ undoing this year, it was that everyone loves Sephora. Becoming a Beauty Insider member slaps, because you can get free same-day delivery on some Maison Margiela perfume or an entire Khiel’s skincare gift set.

Here to save the day is…

… Nordstrom! There are plenty of products from the department store—which has an ocean-vast selection of stuff—that guarantee arrival before Christmas. (You can also order online and pick up at your local Nordies brick and mortar store.)

Perhaps your significant other needs to keep their toes comfy with a pair of puffer-material slippers by The North Face, or maybe you want to blow someone away with some liquid gold, aka La Mer cream. Add to cart, receive, gift.

Don’t sleep on the ornaments either. There are some especially spicy picks for the vodka- and shrimp cocktail-lovers in your life (and they’re both on sale).

Any major dude will tell you they want this handsome gear

The dudeliest person in your life might be stoic when asked about what they want for the holidays, but that doesn’t mean they won’t *beam* inside, privately, when they unwrap a gorgeous leather-trimmed flask (everything from Tom Beckbe ships for free and will arrive in time for Christmas if you order today), a carbon steel griddle from Made In, or a state-of-the-art Leatherman ARC (both of which offers fast shipping options).

Schedule an elaborate flower delivery

You can bet your ass that there’s a swole Christmas Flowers section at 1-800 Flowers, and that’s cool. But wouldn’t your giftee prefer something especially unique? If you seek to please a Hot Girl this year, and you should, give her a bunch of flowers arranged to look like a jolly cat. She’ll feel loved (and, more importantly, seen).

Looking for something more aesthetic and less anthropomorphic? Urban Stems has some classy AF bouquets that VICE writer Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp sends to her fam all the time. As she says, “They always arrive on schedule, super fresh, and impress even my super picky parents.” This bouquet from the Holiday Collection has unique, beautiful buds whose names we can be barely pronounce, but that’s OK; Leptospermum was never meant to be anyone’s safe word (but it sure is pretty). Order your buds by December 21 for delivery before Christmas.

They love their pet more than you

The best pet-centric art class present

While there is certainly truth to the old adage that ignorance is bliss, education also has some positive gains (we guess). We can certainly advocate for learning how to make killer cocktails, cook bomb dumplings, or learn the art of “romantic mapmaking”—all options if you gift one of Uncommon Goods’ “Experiences.” The lucky recipient of this experience will receive a 120-minute live painting class with an artist instructor with a penchant for pet portraits. You can also tack-on some watercolor paints from Amazon so that your giftee has everything they need immortalize Fluffy.

The best pet subscription box gift

BarkBox will deliver a curated box of themed treats and toys to the dog (well, dog-owner) of your choice. Prices start as low as $20 per month, and you can choose for 1-, 6-, and 12-month subscription plans to sweep your dog-loving pal/the furry in your life right off of their paws with items designed to cater to your specific dog. Take our advice, and fetch the charming Grinch-themed box.

Image Courtesy of BarkBox

Learn more about The Grinch Bundle at BarkBox

They watch a ton of MUNCHIES videos

We love them. We are them. Our Place is one of our favorite kitchen gear retailers, from the brand’s super-popular Always Pan to the award-winning Perfect Pot. If you order this week, we’re confident that you’ll get your gifts before December 24 (a talking crow told us so), and you can help flesh out your giftee’s Our Place collection with some stackable glassware or an entire 20-piece dinnerware set. Order by the end of the day to get your goods before December 24.

A gift card is also a great move when you’re not sure what they’re in need of in the kitchen department:

Huckberry goodies for the aspiring outdoorsperson

There are a lot of reasons why we love Huckberry, with its smart synthesis of modern tech and style with rugged lumbersexual vibes. The site is full of genius gifts, from organic cotton flannels to double wall beer steins, but if you’re blanking on what to get or worried about shipping delays, go with a virtual gift card; there’s truly something for everyone, from cozy workwear to camping gadgets. Guaranteed Christmas shipping lasts for another two days, so get in there.

Let there be luggage

Look for travel gifts for the perma-OOO friend? If you’ve got a feeling that they’re jonesing for some new bags or on-the-go accessories, cop the bestselling Away Everywhere Bag, which will arrive in time for Christmas if you order before December 22. Otherwise, gift your beloved a virtual gift card from the travel brand, and wish them bon voyage on their next getaway (that’s lowkey making you super jealous).

Knowledge is power

It’s also a choice last-minute holiday gift. Everyone can stand to learn a little more about pretty much everything, and a MasterClass is a great way to help further or kick start a new hobby. Do they like making their own sausage and smokin’ meats? Get them Aaron Franklin’s guide to barbecue. Is Dad finally ready to take his neighborhood garage band to the next level? Let Metallica show him and his beer-drinking buddies the ropes. Scurry over there soon, because MasterClass is offering a limited time 2-for-1 membership sale.

A streaming service that feels a little luxe

You know the type: They’re always asking you if you “saw the fight last night,” and can’t believe you didn’t wake up at an obscure hour to root for your favorite Premier League team. If your giftee is this person, they’ll love a ESPN+ subscription for streaming UFC Fight Nights, baseball, college basketball, soccer, golf, and more.

Photo: Courtesy of ESPN

ESPN+, $10.99/month

Mommy sure would love easy access to her favorite British mysteries, sitcoms, and classic films. For a limited time, you can get an annual BritBox gift membership for under a hundo, which means binging Hercule Poirot has never been more possible, n’est-ce pas? Pair the membership with a shiny Le Creuset tea kettle, and you’re golden.

Photo: Courtesy of BritBox

BritBox, $89.99/year

A getaway for a special someone

Wuh oh; did you super screw up, and this person is a long-term boo who deserves something nice this year? Last-minute pro tip: Plan a special trip with them, whether that means a romantic weekend in a treehouse, a vibey voyage to Joshua Tree, or a visit to this bougie Woodstock, New York estate that is complete with a hot tub, pool, sauna, and even a gym. When the gift exchange comes around, show them a photo of your destination; congrats king: You just won the holidays.

Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb

The Woodstock Barn House; sleeps up to 10, $443/night at Airbnb

See you next year, when you hopefully learn your gift-procrastinating lesson. (You won’t.)

