The Best Latex Clothing (for Making Trinity Proud)

Everyone has simped for someone in a latex Trinity (à la The Matrix) top at the basement rave at some point, and everyone deserves to harness the power of the material in a way that works for them—not only at the clerb, but also at your average daytime function. If nothing else, any fall and winter latex ‘fit should feel the way Sade sounds: smooth, warm, and full of nonchalant sex appeal. Just ask TikTok’s Chrome Biscuit Lady, the latex suit femme of the month.

You don’t have to have a BDSM dungeon to get into latex and vinyl clothing, although we highly recommend complimenting your Wassily chair with an industrial pommel horse. Latex fashion has evolved quite a bit since the indie sleaze era. We’ve swapped our American Apparel PVC skirts for vinyl cargo pants and luxury bustiers, and we’re pairing our zip-up latex tops with jeans for day, while finding the right knee-high latex boots for night.

When done right, latex can make our wardrobe feel a lot less boring during the dreary winter months. Whether you’re going full Kinky Boots, or just looking to compliment your tweed fall ‘fits with a few latex accessories, we’ve lassoed the best latex, vinyl, and PVC clothes to casually remind everyone of how good you are at sex.

How to wear latex pants

Wondering how to wear latex pants without looking like you’re stuck in a Christina Aguilera music video? Opt for a wide leg fit in lieu of a skin-hugging PVC legging, or cop slim vinyl 80s trousers from the Italian fashion house Fiorucci. Pair your pant with a chunky, textured sweater to contrast with the smoothness of the pants.

The best going-out tops

The best latex tops should make you feel like Marianne Faithfull in The Girl on a Motorcycle or the star of a lowkey horny monk/courtier from an Enigma music video. Full-blown bodysuits and bustiers are a latex classic, but sites such as Etsy, Miaou, and even Amazon have church-appropriate (by latex standards) tops for all genders and price ranges. Pair them with a 90s cargo raver pant, long denim skirt, or wide leg jeans, and you’re dressed to tackle, the brunch, and the clerb.

The best latex bodysuits and lingerie

We fully stan a head-to-toe Trinity bodysuit, but you can also master the art of peek-a-boo latex. Wear a high-neck latex bodysuit under your jeans with a massive winter coat, or find a romantic PVC bra from luxury lingerie brands such as Fleur du Mal, and pair it with an oversized masc blazer and jeans; everyone will fall in love with you as you rip your vape on the barstool, oozing nonchalant sex appeal.

Smooth moves in latex shoes

Slip-on sneakers and shoes were made for hot, lazy people like us. Birkenstocks fulfill our normcore needs, but these low-top, Italian PVC slip-on sneakers are very Larry-David-after-dark.

Why didn’t Zoe Kravitz wear these in the new Batman movie? Amina Muaddi’s knee-high latex boots make us want to swing nunchucks, plan a heist, and floss our teeth with our ex’s Bitcoin.

Latex can be outerwear, too

What repels moisture, keeps you warm, and feels really cool? Your mom’s tongue. Rubber, dude. One of latex clothing’s hottest clichés is that it’s only worn to be taken off, but it can also shield you from the elements in the form of a classic bomber jacket and trench coat.

… Even when it’s puffer season

Don’t have a black puffer yet? Are you even from New York?? Winter coats can cost hundreds of dollars, but there are plenty of affordable vinyl puffer jackets on Amazon and ASOS with that cool, shiny PVC texture that makes our cold weather wardrobes feel less frumpy.

Looking slick.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.

