The Best Men’s Leather Jackets (for Making Every Outfit Cooler)

Dudes, if you’re sans a leather jacket in your repertoire, then you are seriously missing out on easy opportunities to put together a top-tier fit without even thinking. No clean laundry? Leather jacket. Not sure how fancy the evening’s dinner attire should be? Leather jacket. It’s the fool-proof way to always look hot, cool, and pulled together with minimal effort, regardless of the season. The Onion was right: Owning a cool leather jacket is more rewarding than raising children, no doubt about it.

You don’t even have to just take our word for it—close your eyes and imagine your number one style-inspo man-crush. Is it Marlon Brando, Steve McQueen, Tyler Durden, James Dean? Now, what do they all have in common? You don’t have to think too hard to imagine an iconic image of them in—you guessed it—a leather jacket that enhances their personal style and ups their cool factor.

We’ve found the best leather jackets in every category, from badass motorcycle jackets to 70s himbo-esque leather blazers, so you can find the style that best works with your existing wardrobe. Whether you’re looking to make a big statement and school all those posers in Dimes Square, or you’re trying to impress some bougie soon-to-be-inlaws, these jackets offer an instant je ne sais quoi. Welcome to the first day of the rest of your lives, studs.

The best leather motorcycle jackets (worthy of Steve McQueen)

Biker or moto jackets are the OG, and what most people think of when they think of a leather jacket is without a doubt a motorcycle silhouette. They’re easily identified by their sturdy construction, statement collar, and multitude of zippered pockets, so you can crank your hog (or run for the train) without worrying about losing your AirPods or paperback copy of The Stranger.

If you were to take a poll of where all the handsome, mysterious men in New York wearing leather moto jackets procured their wares, their answers will likely come from iconic NYC leather jacket label Schott or (for a more fashion-focused fella) Acne Studios or AllSaints—the uniform of downtown cool kids and Brooklyn bartenders alike.

That said, if you’re on a budget, Blank makes an excellent moto style for less than $250.

If you want to stand out from the crowd, we highly recommend going with Schott’s perfectly worn-in brown leather, or Cult of Individuality’s tribute to the Sex Pistols.

The best aviator jackets (á la Leo as Howard Hughes )

Maybe you don’t identify with the rock n’ roll aesthetic—you’re a classicist. You like jazz, “you’re very important, have many leather-bound books and [your] apartment smells of rich mahogany.” You need a supple leather bomber (perhaps with shearling details) that screams, “I just flew in from the Cape.” An aviator jacket is also excellent for colder weather as they tend to be fully lined and insulated (pilot’s license not required).

The best leather blazers (for a disco homage to Saturday Night Fever)

Burn baby burn, disco inferno. We can’t deny that the 70s are having a big comeback—in terms of hot himbo-style, interior design-trends, and heavenly porn-staches that make all the girls (and gays) swoon. Think leather blazers, snakeskin, and cognac-colored jackets.

The best suede jackets (for giving Paul Newman vibes)

You’re a guy’s guy. You drink whiskey neat, and you hang your own drywall. That said, even tough guys get dressed up and hit the town every now and then. If you want to look like Butch Cassidy on his way to a fine steak dinner, you can’t go wrong with a nubby suede jacket or overshirt, perfect for layering.

The best vegan leather jackets (because Morissey is daddy)

You don’t have to sacrifice your beliefs (or the life of an animal) to look fully swagged out in a leather look. There are plenty of vegan leather options in every price range. Hands down, the GOAT of vegan leather is Nanushka—its pieces are nearly indiscernible from natural leather, and the quality can’t be beat. On the whole, even if you’re not doing it for personal or environmental reasons, vegan leather in general is a great option if you are looking to expand your wardrobe and already have a big investment piece in your closet.

Zip-up that sex-appeal to 1,000, my guys.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.