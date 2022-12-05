The Best Women’s Leather Jackets for Being the Main Character

What’s the secret to looking stylish and pulled together, even when the weather sucks and you’re running out of inspiration? Easy—a leather jacket. As iconic and integral to modern style as a pair of blue jeans, you’re sure to look badass, and expensive—which is a win/win we can get behind. The best part: You don’t even need to overthink it. Start off with some reliable basics—super flattering jeans, a cotton tee, a solid sweater (you get the point), and complete the look with a leather topper. It sounds almost too easy, but there’s something about the general cool of a well-made leather jacket that will have people whispering about how chic you look everywhere you go. Oh, and even if you’re vegan (or generally opposed to wearing leather), there are hoards of awesome faux leather jackets for women on the market that look just as good, if not better, than the real deal. Whether you go for a leather bomber, an iconic motorcycle jacket, or a classic leather trench, these are some of our favorite leather jackets for women.

Best leather motorcycle jackets for women

If this is your first leather jacket, you really can’t go wrong with a classic moto style. It’s edgy, yet sophisticated, and you’d be hard-pressed to find a celeb or fashion editor that doesn’t have a variation of this punk rock staple in their closet. Acne Studios is pretty much the GOAT when it comes to cool leathers (see: every downtown New Yorker) with its slightly oversized fit, and large silver hardware. Mackage is great for a slightly more tailored fit (I’ve had mine for going on 10 years) that looks just as great with ultra-feminine pieces as it does with jeans and a pair of Docs. Don’t sweat it if your budget isn’t designer label-friendly though; for an affordable version that doesn’t skimp on details, Quince makes the platonic ideal of a moto jacket, in four sleek neutrals.

Best leather coats and trenches

We’re ecstatic that longer leather styles have made their triumphant comeback from their heyday in the 70s. Nothing makes a statement quite like a leather coat swishing behind you as you bound across the street—that’s #maincharacterenergy. I feel like every girl I see wearing a Saks Pott coat is the modern-equivalent of a manic pixie dream girl—she’s hot, rich, and no one knows where she gets her money from. This Vince trench, on the other hand, is what we would wear if we were going to cosplay Anna Wintour for the day—it’s just classically chic, and could either be F/W 2022 or archival Tom Ford Gucci.

Leather bomber jackets

Bomber jackets never really go out of style—they’re practical, roomy, and have plenty of storage, but they’re really elevated in leather. Looking for a jacket that could easily transition from a daytime stroll at the farmer’s market, to rooftop cocktails? Go for an oversized bomber that looks like you just threw on your boyfriend’s old coat and look effortlessly fantastiche.

Leather puffer jackets

Because, duh. Why not add the sexiest of all fabrics to a jacket that sometimes makes us feel like the Michelin Man. You deserve to look hot and stay warm at the Same. Damn. Time.

The best shearling aviator jackets

What’s the best way to up your warmth factor, while still rocking a sick fit? Shearling, my dude. The Arrivals are the first (and best, IMHO) to do it, and have perfected the “if Howard Hughes were a baddie” look. With exciting colorways, like a super fresh pale yellow called pollen, and grass green named “turf” one can really get creative. Urban Outfitter happens to have the perfect faux leather dupe for a fraction of the price.

The best faux leather jackets for women

Unsurprisingly, Mango is killing it in the outerwear game. Little hot tip: if you’re sick of having the same Zara (insert item here) as everyone else, hit up Mango for better-designed, less mainstream (IMO) pieces that you won’t donate after one season. If you’ve been scouring thrift stores and flea markets for the perfect leather coat that every girlie on your “For You” page is rocking to no avail; Abercrombie’s iteration hits the nail on the head, in black or chocolate brown.

Time to rug up, girlies—winter is coming.

