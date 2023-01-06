The Best Leather Sofas (for Looking Rich and Worldly)

Leather sofas are peak adult furniture. (No, not like that; although we’re pro-pommel horse Fridays.) The best leather sofas will have buttery cushions that only improve with age, smell like Tom Selleck’s chest, and make you look like you read a lot more than you do.

Whether you’re looking for Italian leather or a faux version, we’ve rounded up a herd of the best leather couches for all aesthetics and apartment sizes, from mid-century modern black leather sleds that would make Don Draper say, “Swag, my son” to best selling, affordable leather couches on Amazon that cost under $900. Out of all the comfy couches, we’re well aware that sofas aus leder have a reputation for costing big daddy dough. No more. Luckily, amongst the birth of robot dogs and bionic penis augmentations, our high tech times have led to far more affordable leather couches for the commune.

Our life partner will always be the leather $28,000 croissant sofa by Raphael Raffel, but we’re also stoked to scout the sale sections of West Elm, Castelry, and Burrow to find the best leather sofas deserving of your home. Pour yourself a heaping teaspoon of Scotch, light up a candy cigar, and let’s find you a new leather throne.

You’re here for the classics

We told you we’d be sniffing out the leather sales, because 1) what’s better to sniff than leather?, and 2) we like any excuse to peruse the modular sofas at Castlery, whose caramel-colored Madison sofa boasts a five-star average rating and is over $100 off right now. With its classic biscuit tufting, round bolsters, and tapered legs, it’s the kind of leather sofa that will stand the test of time and your sweet peach.

The best leather sofas on Amazon

You don’t have to be rife with rubies to buy a leather sofa, king. Believe it or not, the Amazon home brand Rivet is a goldmine of highly-rated furniture and couches, such as this MCM throne that is 21% off right now. It has over 1,200 (mostly glowing) reviews, with customers praising the ease of assembly and quality of the leather.

Rivet’s Bigelow sofa is a more contemporary riff on mid-century modern design. The sofa still has some iconic MCM features (blessed be the Googie legs), but the thicc arms and seats add a little more cushion for the pushin’, while the reclined back makes it even easier to melt into the sofa for a nap.

A marshmallow leather cloud

Leather furniture is charged with bachelor-energy clichés, from the sublime yet emotionally removed Barcelona couch by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe to Marcel Breuer’s sculptural Wassily throne (iconic, but not the chair for your The Lords of the Rings binge). All of this is fine and dandy—by all means, embrace a life of Cocaine Decor aesthetics—but leather sofas have been blessed by a cozy renaissance lately; there’s a thriving new genre of leather sofas with a softer edge.

Consider the Remi sofa from West Elm. Just look at those cushy arms and cushions, evocative of both Daddy Bear arms and See’s Candies’ milk butterchews. It brings the adult, refined energy of leather and couples it with memory foam cushions for exxxtreme comfort. Plus, the sofa comes in two lengths (70 and 105 inches) for cuddle puddles of all sizes.

… Wayfair also has a marshmallow leather cloud that has earned a 4.8-star average rating from reviewers who write that they are “in LOVE with this couch! it’s like one giant pillow!” Cop the vegan leather sofa while it’s $130 off.

Half squish, half structure

Beyond the classic MCM leather sofa and its descendant, the marshmallow sled, we can dive even deeper into evolved leather furniture philosophy with a contemporary leather couch that takes the best of both worlds by blending thin, svelte sides with a plushier interior. The Harland leather sofa from West Elm is a masterclass in this craft, and it’s over $300 off.

… Ditto this Italian leather couch from Wayfair, which is thin on the edges and gooey in the middle like a hot Bavarian pretzel, and is a whopping $1,150 off.

Burrow’s bite sized conversation pit

Have you seen the conversation pits of yesteryear? The dream. One of our favorite brands for scratch- and pet-proof couches, Burrow is having its New Year sale right now, which means that you (yes, especially you with the smol railroad apartment) can fulfill your conversation pit couch fantasies by smashing the order button on a $125 off four-piece Italian leather sectional leather lounger.

You’re a Togo sofa simp

… Same. Michel Ducaroy’s French sofa, which was first released for Ligne Roset in the 70s, did what everyone was hoping for, and what no one had the gall to do: make a timeless, adult bean bag chair with sex appeal. Some Togo sets, which can cost upwards of $38,000, but there are herds of non-leather Togo sofa dupes for around $700, and the occasional archive leather Togo sled on second-hand and vintage sites for a couple of thousand clams. Be warned: These puppies fly fast from the esteemed shelves of 1stDibs.

… You can even cop a vintage, OG three-seater for around $3,000. Bananas.

Get a black leather couch and be different

Vampiresexuals, Serge Gainsbourg, people who can pull off latex at the farmer’s market—black leather couches are for everyone, but especially the genre of person who’s aesthetic tastes wax towards that of a smart and sultry person/Quincy Jones (have you seen his house?? Unreal swag meter readings). West Elm’s black leather Anton sectional is an impressive homage to the sexy pads of the mid-century with its wide-set cushions, and a frame that looks like the lovechild of a Bond villain and Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater digs.

Sit back, relax, and enjoy your new leather daddy status.

