7 Best Libido Gummies for When You’re Horny, Tired, or Both

At some point in the past few years, the vitamin aisle quietly got horny. Right next to the sleepy-time blends and hair/skin/nails chews, there’s now a whole row of pastel bottles promising “desire support,” “bedroom energy,” and “elevated intimacy” in gummy form. It’s sex therapy by way of candy: chew two a day and hope your libido finally gets the memo.

Underneath the cute branding, most of these formulas are variations on the same theme. “Most of these products contain the same handful of ingredients presented in different ways: maca, ashwagandha, L-arginine or other nitric oxide boosters, sometimes fenugreek, ginseng, horny goat weed, zinc, B vitamins,” says urologist Dr. Justin Houman, MD, of Tower Urology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The problem, he notes, is that the doses in gummy form are usually much smaller than the amounts used in actual studies. Sexual medicine physician and OB/GYN Dr. Michael Krychman adds that the placebo effect for sex supplements is huge, the marketing is often way ahead of the data, and plenty of these products can still interact with meds or cause side effects.

So think of libido gummies less as a cure and more as a ritual: a small potential nudge paired with a big psychological “I’m doing something for my sex life” moment. If your doctor says they’re safe for you and you still want a flirty little pre-sex chew in the mix, here are some of the buzziest options and what they actually claim to do.

Lemme Play Gummies

Lemme Play is framed as an “ignite your play” gummy that supports nitric oxide levels and blood flow with an S7 plant complex, plus horny goat weed, maca root, and organic ginger. The pitch is basically: better blood flow + a little energizing plant support = potentially better bedroom stamina and arousal. The gummies are vegetarian, gluten-free, and ditch synthetic colors, leaning into that clean-girl wellness aesthetic while still very much being horny gummies.

Maude Libido Gummies

Maude’s libido gummies are passion-fruit flavored daily gummies billed as “female arousal” support, made with a blend of adaptogens and botanicals designed to enhance sexual arousal and stimulation over time in support of an elevated sex drive. The positioning is long-game, not one-night miracle: think gentle nervous-system and libido support you take every day, not a pre-hookup rocket booster. If your entire personality is “soft lighting, good sheets, and slow burn horniness,” this is probably the one you’ll actually remember to take.

Love Bites Desire & Libido Gummies

Love Bites lean all the way into the classic herbal “sex formula” lane. The gummies combine damiana, horny goat weed, organic maca, and a branded saffron extract (Saffr’Activ), which are all plants that have been studied in one way or another for mood, desire, or arousal. On the label level, it’s basically a greatest-hits playlist of traditional aphrodisiac herbs in chewy form.

Asystem Male Libido Gummies

Asystem’s Male Libido Gummies’ formula features S7, tribulus terrestris, pine pollen, zinc, and magnesium, plus an “Ocean Mineral Blend” with sea moss, bladderwrack, and burdock root, all wrapped in an “ASYSTEM Libido Complex.” The brand’s pitch is performance and vitality support across blood flow, minerals, and gym-bro-adjacent botanicals in one chewy dose. You can categorize it as more like a performance supplement that happens to live in the “sex” category, which might be a more comfortable lane to be in.

Novomins Turn Me On Gummies

Turn Me On is marketed as a drive-and-desire gummy with fenugreek, maca root, tribulus, and damiana—all plants with clinical data or traditional use supporting sexual function. The brand leans hard on “libido support” language, framing the blend as a way to help revive desire and overall sexual energy. If you want a formula that looks like it was put together by someone who actually read a few studies, this one’s in the mix.

Slumber “In The Mood” Libido Gummies

Slumber’s In The Mood gummies are designed for all genders and built around epimedium (horny goat weed) and maca root, plus other ingredients the brand describes as “research-backed” for sexual health. They’re positioned as a way to support desire and sexual wellness alongside Slumber’s main focus, which is sleep products—a sneaky nod to the fact that exhaustion kills libido faster than almost anything.

Mojo Libido Gummies

Mojo’s Libido Gummies are a blend focused on mood, energy, and stress support as much as desire. The formula uses ingredients like maca and B vitamins, alongside adaptogens to help you feel a little more switched on and a little less fried from life, all in a chewy strawberry–tangerine candy situation. These are marketed as a daily supplement rather than a pop-it-and-instantly-pounce aphrodisiac, so think slow burn, not emergency erection.