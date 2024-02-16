The Best Lip Balms for Avoiding Chapped Lips, According to a Dermatologist

Does anyone else remember Lip Smackers, those candy-flavored lip balms targeted at middle schoolers in the 90s? Back in the day, I wanted to own every single flavor—strawberry, mango, cotton candy, Dr. Pepper, the entire Skittles collection—I’m giving myself the urge to go buy one as I type. Even as an adult, I’m a self-proclaimed lip balm and gloss hoarder. While I don’t purchase soda-flavored “skincare” anymore (or at least admit to it), I have upgraded to testing and collecting lip care products that are socially acceptable for people who have to pay taxes and suffer from back pain.

Dry, crusty lips are a hallmark of winter and an unfortunate by-product of cold and dry air. So, why not curate an amazing collection of lip balms that provide soft, healthy, moisturized lips (that your Hinge date won’t be able to resist)? As much as I like to think of myself as a lip balm connoisseur with a plethora of recommendations, I turned to an actual dermatologist—Dr. Rawn Bosley of Ever/Body NYC—for the real low-down on the best lip balms.

Aquaphor Lip Repair

When it comes to Dr. Bosley’s top recommendation, it’s a drugstore classic: Aquaphor. Here at VICE, we’re huge freaks for the viral glue-stick-sized Aquaphor, so I was excited to hear the brand’s Lip Repair reigned as one of his doctor-approved lip balms. “Aquaphor Lip Repair contains a strong emollient or moisturizer, along with B vitamins and shea butter,” says Dr. Bosley. “This is ideal for very dry, chapped lips as it protects and repairs the lips without the risk of added irritation from fragrances and dyes.” (TikTok also loves it—and TikTok knows everything.)

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Lip Balm

This author is majorly into skincare, and like many others, I love products from La Roche-Posay. Dr. Bosley recommends this lip balm from the brand. “La Roche-Posay’s Cicaplast Lip Balm is a non-greasy, yet hydrating lip balm best for dry lips,” he says. “La Roche-Posay products contain a unique thermal water that soothes and repairs the lips.” Dr. Bosley also adds that it’s formulated with shea butter and vitamin B5, which makes it a winner when it comes to long-lasting hydration.

SkinMedica HA Smooth & Plump Lip System

As much as I love the tried-and-true classics when it comes to lip care, sometimes you just need some added oomph—and by that, I mean plumpness. Lip filler has become more and more ubiquitous, but I’d never want to commit to getting injections—especially when non-invasive lip products can add extra fullness while moisturizing. “The SkinMedica HA Smooth & Plump [Lip System] helps hydrate the lips while visibly improving their appearance,” Dr. Bosley says. “This product contains ingredients such as dimethicone, glycerin, and hyaluronic acid to lubricate and attract moisture to the lips.” Skip the needles and go for this affordable alternative instead.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Dr. Bosley says the key ingredients that make SkinMedica HA Smooth & Plump so moisturizing are dimethicone, glycerin, and hyaluronic acid. More popular cult-fave lip products that feature these ingredients Dr. Bosley recommends: Laneige’s Lip Glowy Balm (dimethicone), Paula’s Choice Lip Booster (hyaluronic acid), Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask (glycerin), and Kosas’ Kosasport LipFuel Hyaluronic Acid Lip Balm (hyaluronic acid).

Avene Cicalfate+ Lips Restorative Lip Balm

Everyone has a go-to product, no matter how many different options you own. Dr. Bosley’s? “If I had to simply choose one lip balm for daily use it would be Avene Cicalfate+ Lips Restorative Lip Balm, as it protects and restores the lips with an easy-to-apply, non-greasy formula,” he told me. (I also have a soft spot for Avene’s Cicalfate+ line— its Restorative Protective Cream saved my skin from severe dryness after my esthetician told me I was at a greater risk for wrinkles gasp! This brand is a drugstore staple for French girls, and is quickly becoming beloved stateside, too.)

Regardless of which lip care product you choose, the good Dr. Bosley recommends applying the balm or mask as often as needed throughout the day and right before sleeping at night. And when experiencing any dryness…or chapping. And right before eating and drinking, too.

Basically, he encourages applying as often as I used to apply my Skittles collection in the seventh grade (aka, as frequently as feels good)—but these picks are doctor-approved. (If only they came in Dr. Pepper flavor.)

