all the best looks from coachella, straight up

The 20th anniversary of Coachella promised an exciting lineup. Fashion-minded folk from far and wide flocked to Indio, California, to kick up some dust in the desert, as their favorite artists took the stage. The 2019 headliners included Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, and Ariana Grande, but performances from BLACKPINK, Lizzo, Weezer, and Parcels surely pleased the crowds. As did an impromptu NSYNC reunion and Coachella debuts by a number of leading ladies — including Billie Eilish, Rosalía, Soccer Mommy, and Clairo. Not only has Coachella become the biggest music festival in the country, but its attendees, many of whom return year after year, have come to define festival fashion as we know it. For better, or for worse. And the perfectly sunny weather had festival-goers feeling extra adventurous. Though we’re sure the metallic platforms, crop tops, and booty shorts would’ve been on display either way. i-D hit the fields of the Empire Polo Club to capture all the best looks on film.



Name: Jazmine Stafford. Age: 26. Where are you from? LA. What do you do? Server. Who are you most excited to see at Coachella? Rüfüs Du Sol and Fisher.



Name: Miika Kivilo. Age: 23. Where are you from? LA. What do you do? Visual artist. Who are you most excited to see at Coachella? Gesaffelstein.



Name: Sophia Tipitto. Age: 21. Where are you from? Argentina. What do you do? Student. Who are you most excited to see at Coachella? Childish Gambino.



Name: Zac Mendoza. Age: 20. Where are you from? San Francisco. What do you do? Student. Who are you most excited to see at Coachella? Ariana Grande.

Name: Alec Blanda. Age: 20. Where are you from? San Francisco. What do you do? Fashion designer. Who are you most excited to see at Coachella? Ariana Grande.



Name: Unami Kombanie. Age: 25. Where are you from? South Africa. What do you do? Business consultant. Who are you most excited to see at Coachella? Kid Cudi.



Name: Stephanie Wise. Age: 18. Where are you from? LA. What do you do? Skater. Who are you most excited to see at Coachella? Playboi Carti and The Frights.



Name: Jaira Miller. Age: 21. Where are you from? LA. What do you do? Dancer. Who are you most excited to see at Coachella? Aphex Twin.

Name: Jerrod Lane. Age: 24. Where are you from? Palmdale. What do you do? Artist. Who are you most excited to see at Coachella? Kero Kero Bonito.



Name: Isoken Enofe-Asemota. Age: 27. Where are you from? Houston. What do you do? Beauty influencer and makeup artist. Who are you most excited to see at Coachella? Burna Boy.



Name: On Refaeli. Age: 22. Where are you from? Tel Aviv. What do you do? Model. Who are you most excited to see at Coachella? Gucci Gang.

Name: Omer Barbi. Age: 21. Where are you from? Tel Aviv. What do you do? Model. Who are you most excited to see at Coachella? Anderson .Paak.



Name: Eliseo Martinez. Age: 24. Where are you from? LA. What do you do? Marketing. Who are you most excited to see at Coachella? Rico Nasty.



Name: Chris Kerr. Age: 23. Where are you from? LA. What do you do? Vlogger. Who are you most excited to see at Coachella? Billie Eilish and Childish Gambino.

Name: Sharla Nay. Age: 24. Where are you from? LA. What do you do? Vlogger. Who are you most excited to see at Coachella? Kero Kero Bonito and BLACKPINK.



Name: Beaudoin Lannan. Age: 24. Where are you from? Olympia, Washington. What do you do? Works for Special Olympics. Who are you most excited to see at Coachella? Khruangbin and Unknown Mortal Orchestra.

Name: Destini Ruff. Age: 21. Where are you from? Olympia, Washington. What do you do? Dental Hygienist. Who are you most excited to see at Coachella? Rüfüs Du Sol.

Name: Elias Shreve. Age: 21. Where are you from? Olympia, Washington. What do you do? Retail. Who are you most excited to see at Coachella? BLACKPINK.



Name: Audrey Wang. Age: 22. Where are you from? LA. What do you do? Experiential designer. Who are you most excited to see at Coachella? Ariana Grande.

Name: Grace Cho. Age: 22. Where are you from? LA. What do you do? PR. Who are you most excited to see at Coachella? Ariana Grande.