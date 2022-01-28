The Best Lubes for Every Kind of Sex

Lube is like Maldon salt—it just makes everything better. Sex with and without condoms, solo-masturbating, inserting tampons, and making your foreplay into a downsized version of my favorite Japanese television program, Nuru Nuru Treasure Hunter. Or as I call it, Lube Stairs:

This is what I want for you. The bodysuit, the hype, and the lubrication. OK? Because growing up, I think most of us experience this hush-hush misconception about lubricants as a kind of compensation for our body’s sexual failures, or inability to produce the juice, which is toxic AF and just not true. Your body is smart. It knows what it’s doing. (To the FTC agent reading this: I am *not* a science/medicine lady, so please take this with a fatty grain of Maldon.) But if your body is about to go to Pound Town, USA, it could probably benefit from a helping, slippery, aloe-enriched hand. And there’s nothing unnatural in asking for help. [Slides down lube-stair soap box].

Your guide to Selecting the best lube

You can’t just buy lube willy-nilly, though. I mean, you can, but it might suck. I can tell you what I will not be buying: anything that looks like it’s from a Chevy commercial, an energy drink ad, or is written in what I call “Righteous Christian Billboard Font.” Contrary to human instinct, water alone is also a terrible lubricant, and one of the many reasons why shower/beach/Water World role play sex can suck (it just wasn’t Kevin’s best work; fight me). Generally speaking, there are four lube categories: water, oil, silicone, and hybrid. Water-based lubes are usually compatible with silicone, latex, and pretty much everything, but you always want to check the directions on your sex toys to make sure. Silicone lasts longer and feels best, IMO, but risks deteriorating your vibrators—as do oil-based lubes.

Into anal? Unless you are Aquaman, you will also need some help getting your tailpipe moistened and ready to receive (and lube not only makes the sex more pleasurable, but safer). You can use water-based, oil-based, and silicone-based lubes for anal penetration, but silicone is ideal because your sphincter will absorb the water faster, and you’ll just need to keep reapplying. There are also great combo silicone-water lubes out there, like Naked Silk. Hell, you can even go full crunchy and use coconut oil.

There’s no right or wrong amount of lube to use. It’s a choose-your-own-adventure thing. Just clock your body’s needs, and build a rotation of a few different kinds of lubricants to live by your bed.

best lubes for every kind of sex

Water-based lube -Shine Organic Aloe and Water-Based Personal Lubricant

Of all the lubes that go through a rotation of holding a place on my nightstand, Maude is one of the coolest in the game. I already love the woman-founded intimacy and self-care/self-pleasure company for making sex toys that look like post-modern objets d’art from the MoMA gift shop, and what’s more is that its lubricants are cruelty-free, vegan, and hydrating. Best of all, this hypoallergenic Shine Organic Aloe and Water-Based Personal Lubricant doesn’t throw off my vaginal pH. It’s a bestseller with over 500 reviews and a 5-star rating, too. One reviewer, Deborah C., writes that she’s been “on a journey” to find the best lube – and that this lube was the answer to her noble quest.

“Having sensitive skin I have tried overly expensive “organic” brands before, and while these products didn’t cause irritation, they didn’t work well,” she writes. “THIS product, on the other hand, is a miracle! It has a very natural feel, washes away easily with warm water, and it’s super kind to my skin. You have found a customer FOR LIFE!!!”

Best natural water-based lube – LOLA Natural Water-Based Lubricant

As for user ease, I think Lola’s lube is a winner; there’s a little slide pump feature on that stylish, frosty bottle—which looks like it was designed by Calvin Klein or something—to swiftly squirt your lube when you need it. Like our pick from Maude, Lola’s water-based personal lubricant is also hypoallergenic, made from natural ingredients, and pH balanced to help support vag health. Plus, it has a special little stamp of approval from the Gynos of the world. While there’s a lot to love about it, customer reviewers often shout out how this lube isn’t sticky, lasts a long time, and is gentle on sensitive skin.

Some customers love it so much they’re stockpiling. Reviewer Makenzie writes, “I was so nervous it would go out of stock again I bought multiple!”

Best vaginal lubricant – Dame Aloe Lube

Another rad woman-founded sexual wellness company making trusty lube is Dame. The company’s water-based lube is also aloe-enriched but stands out from other picks with its groovy blue bottle and optional grip sleeve that is made to help out your fumbly sex self. Hot tip: you can hit the subscribe button, and they’ll throw in the grip for free!

It’s also one of the best vaginal lubricants out there thanks to its doctor-approved, pH-balancing formula. The carefully selected natural plant extracts that it’s made from were chosen to match your the pH of your lady bits, and customers notice the difference. One buyer, Donna, writes, “This product seems very similar to one’s own natural lubrication.” Another buyer, Justin, says, “It’s the only kind my partner and I will use.”

This luxe silicone-based lube – Uberlube Silicone Base Lube

I remember the first time I got Überlube, and just marveled at it’s swankity swank umlaut and luxe bottle. Next to Maude’s silicone lube, it’s one of my favorites for its vitamin E-enriched formula, and inoffensive design. It’s unscented, flavorless, and even water-friendly, so it’s a good lube to reach for if things are getting steamy in the shower. (Remember, water alone is NOT a good lube, people!!) It’s also safe to use on non-silicone toys—and can be used for vaginal or anal sex.

Uberlube’s Luxury Latex-Safe Natural Silicone Lube has amassed a legion of satisfied customers on Amazon, too. With over 40,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, it’s tried-and-true. One reviewer Jack S. writes, “My first thought was, “Seriously? A lube that will change my life?” Little did I know.” He adds: “It’s a lube I’d try to design if I could. But I can’t. So I’m glad there’s UberLube.”

Best hybrid lube – Sliquid Organics Silk Lubricant

On days when I’m feeling a little more granola, though, I’ll reach for Sliquid’s hybrid lube, which is enriched with sunflower seed oil, aloe, and green tea extracts for sensitive skin. While it kind of sounds like a salad dressing you might find at an ashram, it’s not. It’s a hybrid blend, so there is also a 12% silicone base here, which helped add longevity to the standard water-based lubricant blend. It’s also the go-to pick for one self-described “erotic professional.”

She says, “A quality lube is obviously crucial to me, and this stuff ABSOLUTELY is that. Not only is this the only lube that doesn’t seem to disrupt my pH balance, but it stays slippery for a long time, and has a low enough silicone content that it appears to be toy-safe. I use it both at work with clients and at home with my girlfriend, and everyone seems to love it as much as I do. I would give it a sixth star if I could and I say that as a seasoned professional.”

Best silicone-based lube from Maude – Shine Silicone Hybrid Lube

It’s no secret: I love Maude. Just like the brand makes one of the best water-based lubes, it also gives us a stand-out silicone-hybrid lube that’s paraben-free. (Bless.) While you can’t use it with silicone toys, this hybrid lube is safe to use with all condoms. (Bless.) We also love that it’s not sticky, and can easily wash away with just a little water and soap. Maude shoppers extoll the fact that this lube doesn’t have a weird taste, and it’s long-lasting. One shopper, Trina, writes, “My husband and I really like this lubricant. We have been testing out high-end lubricants and think that Shine is the best product for the cost. Will purchase again. We recommend it.”

Another says she’s …gifted it to her mom? “My mom started to get sexually active again when she started seeing one of her friends so I bought her some of this and had it sent to her. She says she LOVES it.” It’s your world, bb.

Best lube for anal – Golden Girl Anal Jelly

You need lube for anal sex. Let’s say it one more time: You absolutely need lube for anal sex. When it comes to picking the best one, Golden Girl jelly will always have a special place in my heart, because it looks like it rolled off the set of Wet Hot American Summer. According to the brand, “It provides slick, long-lasting moisture and slightly desensitizes the anal area for more comfortable penetration.” Since this is an oil-based lube, it’s important to know that you *can’t* use latex condoms when you use it. Instead, you’ll need Polyurethane condoms.

People have lots to say about it, too. One reviewer writes, “I go through at least a jar of the golden girl jelly every day for work (solo play with toys), hasn’t killed me yet. Seriously though, the only lube I use for back door, I’ve tried so many, this is the best.” Others say it’s “amazing for pegging” and “fantastic for prostate massagers.” You heard ’em!

Best oil for sex – Handcraft Blends Fractionated Coconut Oil

Spend enough time on the internet and you’ll come across well-meaning people who tell you that you can essentially raid your pantry to find yourself an oil-based lube. While they’re not technically wrong, it’s not necessarily the best advice to slather your genitals in EVOO, either. (Haven’t you ever used your hands to toss and fix a salad, people?? That shit is hard to clean.) But if you do want to use an oil that’s natural and hasn’t been turned into a blend for sex products, organic coconut oil is your best bet. For some people with sensitive skin, coconut oil can cause irritation, so try using it as a moisturizer on other parts of your body first before slathering it on during sex.

This CBD lube splurge – Foria Sex Oil

I know, I know. The world of CBD wellness can feel like a circus of snake oil. But *this* particular oil really got me. Foria’s Sex Oil with CBD is just damn beautiful, doesn’t smell weird, and is one of thee most vibe-heavy lubes; it always feels like I’m casting the calming, horny mists of Avalon over my sexual experiences. I’m not the only one who thinks so, either. Customer DOug W. writes, “This is probably the most pleasant lube or oil my wife of nearly 37 years and I have ever used during our intimate moments and we just can’t brag enough about how wonderful it feels for both of us. Pleasant, herbal scent, long-lasting and (maybe TMI) isn’t bad-tasting.”

Best water-based CBD lube – Kush Queen Water-Based CBD Lube

Okay, this is definitely another splurge, I’m not going to lie. However, its price tag is riding on the fact that not only is this a quality CBD lube, but it’s water-based, so you can safely use it with toys if that’s your jam. Plus, its formula is designed to increase sensation – and who would say no to that? It’s won awards, and if you opt for a subscription, you can save 30% off the high price tag. One customer, Joan, writes, “This lube has restored my sex life to the point I can relax and enjoy versus worrying about pain and burning.” Another, Genevieve, writes, “I have a condition that makes sex very painful. This lube has given me my libido back. It gives me almost instant pain relief. It’s so good I have a subscription.”

Best arousal oil lube – Awaken Arousal Oil with CBD

Another gem from Foria, this is like Level Two of the brand’s sex oil: it’s a botanically infused organic coconut oil formula that was designed with women’s pleasure in mind, increasing relaxation and sensation for bigger, better Os. I’m a big fan of how clean the ingredients are too: MCT Coconut Oil, Kava root, cacao, cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, peppermint, and vanilla – nothing bad here. Still, you’ll want to do a little test-a-roo on your skin before diving in deep, in case you have allergies. For those of you who don’t read the fine print on the shit you buy, the brand spells this important nugget out for you in all caps: AWAKEN IS NOT SAFE FOR USE WITH LATEX OR POLY-ISOPRENE CONDOMS!

If you’re wondering if the Awaken Oil really does awaken, reviewer Gab has the 411. “This product is my freaking holy grail,” she writes. “I thought I’d never have an O from penetration, but with the help of this oil, you can!!!!! Apply 30 mins before the sesh and you are sure to have the time of your LIFE!”

Happy lubing! As a dear friend once told me, “Live, laugh, love, and leave a slug trail behind.”

