The Best Luggage for Business Travel, Weddings, and Lollapalooza

So you’re leaving on a jet plane? Don’t know when you’ll be back again? That’s great! But are your bags packed? Are you ready to go? Clearly not, or you wouldn’t be reading this article. Fortunately for you, we’re big travelers here at VICE. Weddings? We go to them. Vacations? [Checks notes] We’ve heard of those, too. And wherever we go, we usually bring a ton of shit with us.

Luggage is a very personal thing, because everyone packs differently, even for the same kinds of events. For a wedding or business trip, one person may prefer a garment bag, while others might be master folders, looking for the smallest luggage footprint possible; when it comes to lugging your laptop around for a work event or a weekend visit somewhere chill, some might want a bag that’s has specific laptop compartments, while others could be satisfied with simply a great weekender or a stylish duffel bag. Above all, what matters most is that you have the right piece of luggage for your particular needs. Yes, we all know the great pain of having too many clothes for the undersized bag you’ve got, or realizing your shoes don’t really fit the right way in your duffel bag. It totally sucks! Speaking as a guy who used to pack for literally any occasion in the REI backpack I used when I studied abroad in 2010, my travel has changed immensely since I started using a dope weekender instead (see the lightweight luggage section below).

If you plan to leave your neighborhood at any point in the future, you’ll find an appropriate piece of luggage below. (Unless you’re going into Gargantua, in which case we can’t really help you.)

Best underseat luggage

Calpak makes both hard and soft luggage that can fit nearly any size requirements you have. If you want something that fits under your seat—but is still durable enough to protect your Jordans, perfectly ironed blazer, and camera—this is a tight option.

Best luggage for business travel

What are the important qualities of a professional’s luggage? First, it should look really cool, so your business opponents know you don’t fuck around. Second, it needs to have a super protected laptop zone, and a lock, so nobody can get to your secrets (and your cologne). It should also have an aerospace-grade polycarbonate shell that will protect your business outfits at all costs so you can show up to the big meeting and unleash your best Jon Hamm impersonation.

Best lightweight luggage

L.L. Bean’s waxed canvas duffle is my go-to bag for any weekend (or longer) travel that doesn’t involve checking a bag. With 40 liters of space, it can fit days and days worth of clothes; it’s wide enough that I feel safe packing suits and multiple pairs of shoes in it for weddings and such. The wide strap makes it easy as hell to carry around, leaving you plenty of energy to wrangle your cup of coffee and your messenger bag, use your phone to call an Uber, and search for your keys (which you definitely know you packed).

Most durable luggage

Samsonite is a legacy luggage name that most could never forget. Its Voltage DLX line comes wrapped in polypropylene that “offers extreme durability and dynamic shaping.” I’ve never wanted so badly to throw something off a building… in a good way.

Best softside luggage

SwissGear is a travel staple for many, which is probably why this roller has over 14,000 ratings on Amazon. “I’m on a trip right now and this was easy to roll,” wrote one reviewer who was seemingly on a trip at the time (shout out to those committed enough to write Amazon reviews while on the go). “Fits perfectly in the overhead compartments of the airplane. Very spacious, expands if needed. Excellent quality.”

Best luggage on Amazon

When I typed “best luggage” into the search bar on Amazon, what came up was actually the previous entry (the SwissGear Sion). The second most beloved entry is this three piece set from Coolife, which has about 25,000 review with a 4.7 star average rating. If your “cool life” hasn’t already led you to this brand, your search for killer luggage just has. “Best purchase of the year!” one very cool™ reviewer wrote.

Best luggage for going to the park

Travel means different things to different people. Some might jump on a trip to Mexico or France for a chill few days of food, drink, and culture; others simply need to go to the park down the street. But that doesn’t mean you aren’t bringing the same amount of stuff with you. YETI’s Roadie 48 wheeled cooler will ensure that literally everyone you know has a cold beer, and that there’s hummus, chips, charcuterie, wine, and frisbee for all. Isn’t that what a trip to the park is all about anyways?

Best luggage for work stuff

Herschel Supply Co.’s backpacks are timeless; even if you don’t know or use Herschel Supply Co.’s gear, you’re probably looking at this backpack and thinking, Oh yeah, I’ve seen that one. It features the brand’s instantly recognizable leather straps that don’t really do anything (because magnets keep the bag shut), and its drawcord closure means you can quickly load and unload whatever you’re hauling. A side-loading laptop sleeve means this bag is perfect for everything from going to do some work at the cafe down the street or jumping on plane with your Nintendo Switch (to play Tears of the Kingdom, obviously) and your brand new copy of American Prometheus (the book that Oppenheimer is based on).

