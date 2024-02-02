Lunar New Year Is Here, and the Merch Is Fire This Year

Envelopes filled with money, steamed dumplings, human-driven dragons in parades—what’s not to love about Lunar New Year? (And why can’t Western holidays follow a moon-based calendar, man? Bunch of FOOLS.) We look forward to every Lunar New Year, but this year we’re kicking off celebrations with a special reminder to support Chinese and Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI)-owned businesses in your own community, and on the web from the comfort of your couch.

It’s the Year of the Dragon, and we could definitely use some of that fiery energy during the long, cold winter. This year, the dragon approaches with a roaring selection of drops and collaborations from many of our favorite brands, including a gorgeous wok set from Fly by Jing and Our Place, some Year of the Dragon lace-up boots from Dr. Martens, pretty, red envelopes from Yun Hai, and more. The limits of Lunar goodness know no bounds in 2024, and we’re all about it, so let’s dive in.

Blue Bottle Coffee brings good luck (via coffee)

If you’ve been sleeping on Blue Bottle Coffee, it’s time to wake up to a cup of joe from its Lunar New Year collection. It features two robusta blends inspired by cultures from its cafe locations in China and San Francisco, along with a Jade Porcelain Cup with the aesthetic vibe of traditional Chinese tea mugs.

GANNI’s Lunar New Year Capsule

We could all use a pair of red corduroy pants to add some much-needed spice to our wardrobes. GANNI’s Lunar New Year Capsule delivers that flair we crave, alongside an oversized tee with a red dragon motif for effortlessly cool dressing.

Moleskine’s artsy journals

Moleskine makes some of the best journals on the market. If you still haven’t replaced your notebook from 2023, no sweat—you can start fresh with this Lunar New Year set. The brand’s limited-edition 2024 Asian Collection Box of three high-quality journals is now live, with artwork by Zeng Fanzhi, a Chinese painter, and Ahn Sang Soo, a typographic designer from South Korea, to celebrate the Year of the Dragon with their designs. Additionally, famed Japanese manga artist Momoko Sakura highlights the upcoming sakura (cherry blossom) season.

MìLà’s pho-filled soup dumplings

In collaboration with Phở Bắc, Seattle’s first-ever pho shop, MìLà—maker of some of our favorite straight-to-your-door Chinese dumplings, noodles, sauces, and more—just dropped Pho Beef Soup Dumplings for the Lunar New Year. Each bite delivers savory beef filling infused with the fragrant flavors of onions, scallions, and cilantro, encapsulating the taste of a piping hot bowl of pho. We’re drooling.

Pearl River Mart’s Lucky Foods Box

NYC institution Pearl River Mart was founded as a “friendship store” by Chinese immigrants in 1971, and has become a mainstay for all sorts of goods, from fashion and decor to food and drink. Its Lunar New Year Lucky Foods Box includes an array of candied fruit like melon, coconut, mandarins, ginger, and watermelon seeds, sesame crispy candy, and White Rabbit and Strawberry Lucky Candy.

Fly by Jing’s chile crunch gift set

Ah, what we would do to have a lover ladle everything from Fly by Jing into our mouths while we recline on a faux-bearskin rug. The Sichuan-centric craft food brand was founded in 2018 by chef Jing Gao, who says she was inspired by “the amazing flavors of my hometown Chengdu and its famous fly restaurants—soulful hole-in-the-wall eateries so good they attract diners like flies.” The brand just went live with the Year of the Dragon Triple Threat Set, which includes Sichuan Chili Crisp, Zhong Sauce, and Chengdu Crunch in a custom-made dragon box.

Fly by Jing and Our Place team up for one seriously hot wok

Editor-approved cookware brand Our Place is at it again with a new drop honoring the Lunar New Year in collaboration with Fly by Jing. The Saucy Hot Wok Set includes a non-stick, carbon steel wok for whipping up Chinese stir-fry dishes to celebrate the Year of the Dragon, a steamer, glass lid, spatula, cooking chopsticks, steamer liners, and Fly by Jing’s Triple Threat Set for some serious spice. The wok is even oven-safe up to 600 degrees.

Yun Hai’s lucky money envelopes

With headquarters in Taichung, Taiwan, and New York City, Yun Hai offers “premium ingredients for Chinese and Taiwanese cooking.” For this Lunar New Year, however, Yun Hai teamed up with 0.00 to create a gorgeous series of Year of the Dragon red envelopes to give “lucky money” for a prosperous year ahead.

Aritzia’s dumpling-adorned sweatsuit

Aritzia’s Super Puff is one of the most hyped winter coats of the season, but the womenswear fave recently updated its Sweatfleece collection with bold, bright red Lunar New Year styles. The collection features a hoodie with smiling dumpling artwork by Korean-American artist Min Heo. Cute, appetizing, and lucky? What more could you ask for?

Lululemon’s Lunar New Year capsule

Lululemon is going big on Lunar New Year in 2024 with a collection of celebratory red men’s and women’s offerings. VICE staff writer Adam Rothbarth swears by Lululemon’s men’s boxers, and now there’s a three-pack available in deep red and baby blue colors dedicated to celebrating the Lunar New Year. Other noteworthy items include the Wunder Puff Jacket in a bright crimson red and the Fundamental Longsleeve with gold dragon detailing at the sleeve.

Dr. Martens’ dragon-adorned boots

Beloved shoe brand Dr. Martens has dropped a new collection called Year of the Dragon, which features the company’s iconic black leather with red stitching and a striking gold dragon-engraved toe plate that distinguishes these boots as something truly worth stomping around in 2024.

Ruggable’s dragon doormat welcomes you

Easy-care rug brand Ruggable is welcoming good luck into our homes with its new Year of the Dragon doormat emblazoned with dueling dragons on a dark-red background and an array of visual motifs that will ensure everyone who steps across your threshold will bring (and receive) good luck, wealth, and longevity. Like all of Ruggable’s rugs, it’s also machine washable, and mold- and fade-resistant.

Umamicart’s Year of the Dragon tea

We can’t believe Umamicart hasn’t been around forever, because we can’t imagine our pantries without the immense joy the online Asian grocery store brings. Umamicart offers tons of foods that might be tricky to find at local grocery stores in the US, including specialty produce, frozen meats and fish, pantry goods, and enough Pocky and snacks to fuel our week-long Netflix binges. To celebrate the Lunar New Year, the brand is offering Harney & Sons 2024 Year of the Dragon Tea, which is a delicious tea blend of caramel, sesame, and coconut enjoyed during the Lunar New Year celebrations.

Pandora’s jeweled dragon charms

Pandora is known for its charm bracelets, so it’s no surprise the jewelry retailer has launched a line of ultra-cute dragon-adorned pieces inspired by the Year of the Dragon. The dragon charm is 14K gold-plated and adorned with clear pavé stones alongside the body and striking red stones in the little dude’s (or dudette’s) eyes. There’s also a matching collier necklace to complete the set, which would make an awesome gift for anyone in need of Lunar New Year bling.

Coach’s dragon-emblazoned tote

Coach has made a comeback as a cool-kid brand in recent years, and now it’s making even more steezy moves with its Lunar New Year Collection. Beijing-based artist Lian Yang collaborated with Coach to design a dragon motif for the interior of its spacious New York City Tote.

Happy Lunar New Year!

