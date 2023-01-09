We Put the Best Luxury Condoms to the (Horny) Test

Here you are, asking yourself, what the hell is a “luxury condom”? Haven’t we yassified enough already? Point taken, but there’s still plenty of stuff in our lives that could use an upgrade. Case in point: Your privates deserve better than a stinky latex sheath, whether you’re working with an innie or an outie. As the proud owner of a vagina that won’t tolerate an ounce of discomfort, I have been looking at finding the perfect condom from the combined POVs of 1) is this going to give me an immediate yeast infection?, and 2) can a prospective partner confidently wrap it up without totally fucking with the delicate pH of my yoni? (Sorry.) Thankfully, the market is now rife with condom options far and wide, lubricated and studded, snug and magnum-sized—and I was ready to try the cream of the crop in this category to find out which condom truly reigns supreme. I had a willing and eager partner for this highly scientific deep-dive into the world of bougie condoms and together, we pledged to find out from multiple perspectives (and positions) whether they’re really worth the higher price tag.

Speaking of price tag: Our research began with outlining what a “luxury condom” actually is (as compared to the sheaths you can scoop up at the local drugstore). While the prices aren’t exactly identical across the board, your regular-degular Trojan or Durex typically costs roughly$8 for a pack of 12 (about 67 cents per condom), whereas these big baller brands are priced at between $20-$40 per box (translating to about $1.50 to $3 per condom). Sure, these upscale rubbers are not a massive financial commitment, but when you’re going to be going above and beyond in the bedroom, it pays to make sure you’re getting your money’s worth. After all, a sub-par condom can easily ruin an otherwise delightful sexual experience; these things truly make a difference.

As we know, not all penises are created equal in size, girth, and sensitivity, which can definitely make the topic of fit a bit tricky. Naturally, quite a few studies have been conducted regarding average penile size, but in the interest of transparency I’ll classify the “guinea-penis” in this story (aka my partner in this noble pursuit), as above average in both categories, which is important to keep in mind when it comes to fit. And don’t forget: A standard-sized condom can be stretched over a person’s skull, so preferences for specific condoms are often subjective.

For a bit of context, we studied four different brands: LELO, P.S., Hanx, and Unique. For starters, every condom was united by the fact that they all passed the durability test. (None of them broke, despite the fact my partner claims that he’s “been known to blast through condoms.”) From there, however, each brand makes their own pretty bold claims, calling themselves “the thinnest”, or claiming to have “the best fit”, or, more obtusely, “being sex-positive”. All the bluster aside, I’m here to tell you: There was one clear winner.

LELO Hex condoms: 4/10

I had the highest hopes for Swedish sexual wellness brand LELO’s Hex condoms, considering all of its sex toys slap, but maybe that’s why they didn’t quite live up to my expectations—especially considering they are the priciest of the bunch. The brand claims that this condom’s interior hexagonal structure provides texture for a better grip, which also allows for the latex to be super thin while maintaining durability.

What worked: These condoms look much chicer in your medicine cabinet or purse than your average box of Trojans. In terms of feel and performance, they were somewhat unremarkable—let’s just say they get the job done. They are definitely sturdy—there was no slippage or breakage, despite the fact that my partner reported these as feeling a little tight. Plus, they were gentle on my feminine bits; I didn’t feel any irritation or weird after-affects, like I’ve experienced with some other brands.

What could be improved: In terms of the patented hex pattern that’s serving as the main selling point of the condom, my partner said, “There was nothing noticeable about it, and it feels like a gimmick.” In terms of smell, they were the most odorous of the bunch, and were also “pretty dry” in terms of lubrication.

Final thoughts: There was nothing to write home about, especially for a higher price point. My partner went as far as to say, “I would almost prefer a regular Trojan to them; there’s no discernible difference.”

Hanx condoms: 5/10

Hanx is a brand created by women (an investment banker and gynecologist-BFF duo), for the pleasure and needs of women. Its products are sustainably sourced, vegan, and created with women’s gynecological needs in mind—no icky chemicals or harsh irritants.

What worked: In terms of looks, these definitely look the nicest, and are clearly targeted towards a female audience with their subtle gold foiling and fun carrying cases (likely to avoid the stigma around women carrying condoms). They also have virtually no smell, with just a hint of aloe, almost like an expensive moisturizer. They felt quite nice to me, which means that for the most part I didn’t notice them at all—no slipping or pulling, just a barely-there sensation. Hanx was one of the only brands I noticed with external—as well as internal—lubrication, which didn’t irritate me at all.

What wasn’t the best: They were the thickest of all the condoms we tried, and my partner, “couldn’t feel a goddamn thing.” So while they’re great for women’s pleasure, if your partner has a penis, they might be less impressed.

Final thoughts: If you’re a single gal that wants a chic-looking condom for their purse or bedside drawer, Hanx’s condoms are durable and nicely lubricated—but they might not help the situation if your one night stand has trouble ejaculating as it is (or had one too many Old Fashioneds).

P.S. condoms: 9/10

P.S. was the second condom brand we tried, and before testing out what would become our favorite (more on those below), we deemed these the best of the batch. They got the glowing endorsement from my partner of “those are real nice,” something rarely uttered by men in regards to condoms. A man of few words, but he knows what he likes.

What worked: These had no odor at all, which is an important quality, and no taste either. They also come in several sizes; my partner preferred the XL, and described the “original as being “too tight, but still a better fit than the LELO Hex.”

What could have been improved: With only two sizes that run on the small side, P.S. condoms might not be able to accommodate all members.

Final Thoughts: These condoms are not only odorless and tasteless, they feel like almost nothing, and to top it off they are 100% vegan and non-toxic. They’re great if you have a ton of allergies or really sensitive skin, and don’t cost a fortune.

Unique condoms: 9.5/10

Unique is definitely the right word for these; not only are they packaged completely different from your average foil-encased ring, but they also go on in an entirely different way from what you’re likely used to. They look a little like a witches hat when unfurled, and instead of rolling this baby over your member, you pull it on. Yes, you read that correctly—these condoms have pull tabs to help you get that prophylactic on your johnson. Sure, they look a little strange (you might want to warn your partner before just whipping one out), but as my partner remarked, “the function trumps any awkwardness” when it comes to the unusual form of these rubbers, that were according to him, “the best condoms [he’s] ever used.”

What rocked: Unique condoms are pretty fool-proof. Even as two grown adults, we both sometimes feel the pressure when the lights are off and you’re fumbling for the proper side of the condom. As two ex-young adults traumatized by nuns (Catholic school, sigh) about “pre-cum” and “instant pregnancies”, we appreciate the overly -simple labeling that legitimately says “penis this side” for when you gotta get it in.

Better yet, these condoms felt as close to having nothing on as we both have ever encountered. They truly were the thinnest, and were the only condoms in which I could personally attest to a noticeable difference in overall feel and pleasure. Not only that—they were completely odorless, and had just the right amount of lubrication that left no sticky residue.

What could be improved: There is definitely a learning curve when switching to Unique’s one-of-a-kind application. It definitely takes a good amount of light and concentration to get it right the first time, so it’s probably best to experiment before you’re embroiled in the flames of passion.

Final thoughts: As far as luxury brands go, Unique’s condoms are absolutely worth a few extra bucks per box, because they are incredibly thin, durable, and feel like the physical manifestation of what this old Trojan ad promised: ecstasy.

Happy humping, comrades.

