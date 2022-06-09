The Best Makeup for Men (That Looks Like No Makeup At All)

It’s hard work, living in this skin suit. We know it, you know it, and the lizard people know it. Once upon a time, the boys might’ve shaken off a night out with a splash of cold water and a few Four Lokos. But now that y’all have matured enough to own a bed frame, you might also be ready to improve your skincare routine in time for the sweaty summer months, and learn more about the best men’s makeup products designed to give your skin a little TLC—without looking like you spent an hour caking on foundation.

Luckily, there’s a burgeoning world of makeup products designed for men. But also… men wearing makeup ain’t new. The lads have been reaching for eyeliner since forever, as evidenced by our bro Tutankhamen. Somewhere across the sands of time and toxic masculinity, the practice has become so stigmatized in Western society that nary a bronzing powder could be found on our hetero sneaky link’s nightstand—as if a man can’t have his Swamp Loggers and Glossier, too—but the tides are finally changing. “Japanese brand Shiseido reported a double-digit growth in one of its beauty lines for men during the pandemic and said that this is due, in part, to men wanting to improve their appearance in online meetings,” explains Romano Santos in a VICE article about the increase of men wearing makeup, whether it’s through a means of self-expression, the need to cover a few zits, or “Zoom dysmorphia.”

Videos by VICE

After all, it’s natural to want to, well, look good. “I just wanted to kinda hide my acne when I was a late teen and early adult,” Jakob Jones tells VICE about his reasoning for getting into the no-makeup makeup look as a cis-male identifying person who didn’t want anything too complicated. “[I] mostly used cover sticks, foundation, and a little powder,” he says. “Nothing fancy.” And while there are certainly some rad, Shark Tank-approved brands that have mastered the art of creating incognito men’s makeup that even Tony Soprano would accept into his heart (he is in therapy, after all), the best makeup for men is also just the best makeup for humans that can give a natural, healthy glow.

Crank up your ring light, pound some protein powder, and get ready to break down the best concealer sticks for zits and undereye bags, eyebrow tamers, face powders, and more.

The best liquid concealers for men

If you do nothing else after cleansing and hydrating your skin, reach for a little liquid or powdered concealer to cover everything from discoloration to zits and undereye bags. Liquid concealer can be applied with a spongy tool called a beauty blender, or gingerly with the tip of your finger. Tom Ford’s makeup for men is great because it meets you somewhere in the middle of those two options with the tube applicator of its concealer, which can camouflage everything from redness to razor nicks like a pro.

Next up, we have the new minimalist makeup brand called Hims, whose Blur Stick will “camouflage everything from blemishes to razor burn to dark eye circles” without clogging your pores thank to ingredients including aloe extract, dog-rose oil, and jojoba seed oil.

If we had to coax our camo-gaiter-wearing Uncle Ray over to the side of makeup, we’d do it with War Paint. The men’s makeup brand has an extensive line of beauty and skincare products designed for Men™ that includes this highly rated liquid foundation. “I thought I’d try this product out to disguise dark circles,” writes one Amazon reviewer named Christopher. “I’m impressed. It’s not like makeup, [it] doesn’t feel heavy and blends well with the skin tone.”

Stryx might just be one of the biggest disruptors to the beauty industry. The men’s beauty and skincare company first took off on Shark Tank, and has been making waves on TikTok ever since. “We looked around at the beauty industry, and saw that men were totally ignored,” explains one of the brand’s founders. “There’s [also] a huge stigma around these products, so we wanted to know, what would a concealer look like if we built it from the ground up for men?” The result is a lightweight, full coverage stick that looks like it could be a vape pen.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna offers one of the most inclusive ranges of skin tones, and the Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Concealer has a 4.5-star average rating on the site. “I wish I had tried Fenty so much sooner,” writes one customer. “I would have saved myself a lot of money and frustration.”

The best concealing powders for men

Feel free to top off your concealer or foundation with a dusting of concealing powder with a rounded makeup or kabuki brush, or simply dust a bit of concealer on your bare skin for less-intense, all-over coverage. Tom Ford’s Translucent Finishing Powder has a 4.5-star rating on Nordstrom for its superfine formula and matte finish, and it’s on sale for 15% off.

Formen is the most lumbersexual of men’s makeup brands, as evidenced by the studly stag on the packaging. The line’s translucent popular powder has received praise for everything from its breezy feel to its ability to endure even the sweatiest of workout sessions. “I tried this at the gym and it worked then too!” writes one Amazon reviewer, “I didn’t have sweat dripping all over my face like usual.”

The best bronzer for men

Of course the lads over at Stryx and War Paint have you covered on bronzer, which is a product folks will use to give a bit of color and contour to their faces. (War Paint has a handy tutorial video.)

The best under-eye stick for men

Not quite ready to get into makeup yet? The swish new brand Disco makes a best-selling, TikTok-viral eye stick with no pigmentation that uses ingredients including niacinamide and caffeine to tighten and repair discoloration in your skin. It has a 4.8-star average rating on the site, with one user saying, “I’ve been using this product for several months now, and it’s one of my staple daily products. Don’t need much, just using a little at a.m. and p.m. Doesn’t cause acne, and works fine if used with make-up products.”

Looking fresh, jabroni.

