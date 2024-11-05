The 7 Best Matcha Powders (For Turning Your Kitchen Into a Tea House)

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

There comes a point in every month—in between paying my rent and waiting for my next check to deposit—that I start to re-think my treat-based lifestyle and attempt to be frugal by making my favorite splurges at home. Since I am in one of those stretches where I can’t justify the $7 Matcha Latte at my local tea shop, I took to the internet (and my local health food store) to find the best matcha powders I could use at home.

Making your own matcha drinks at home is quite literally an art: and in the name of transparency, I will admit that it is an art I haven’t fully perfected. That’s why, when I was shopping for the best matcha powders (which is what we call ground green tea powder), one of my main priorities was finding matcha powders that were novice-friendly. Aka, if you don’t have your whisking technique down, you can still throw these powders into a smoothie or baked goods—or simply shake them up over ice for an easier bev.

selecting Your matcha powder

Some of these matcha powders I tried out myself, while others came at the recommendation of other crunchy reviewers online. As you shop through the picks, think about how you like your matcha: do you prefer a pure, earthy flavor? Or do you like a little something sweet? These picks are meant to please the whole gamut of palates, so there’s something here for every type of matcha drinker.

One last word to the wise: If you don’t have a whisk, you’re going to want one!

Best culinary grade matcha powder – Jade Leaf Matcha Organic Green Tea Powder

The first matcha powder I tried was the Jade Leaf Matcha Organic Green Tea Powder. While you can stock up on Amazon and get an 8.8 ounce pouch for a little under $50, I opted for a 0.75-ounce packet—like the small 1-ounce packet available at Target—to try it out on the cheap before committing. Fully organic and made from 100% ground green tea from Japan, this culinary grade matcha powder is a good pick for lattes, smoothies, and baking.

When I opened the matcha powder, I was struck by the fresh, earthy smell of vibrant green tea. A serving size is just half a teaspoon, so even though I bought a small packet, it felt like a good value because I’ll get 20 servings out of it.

I prepared my matcha simply, just mixing it into hot water, though if I’d wanted to make a latte I should have mixed it with a milk and used a whisk. Alas, I do not have milk and I do not own a whisk. Therefore, I improvised, using a fork to whisk the powder into the hot water until it dissolved.

To my delight, it worked. While the fork method didn’t make it frothy, the matcha powder dissolved and tasted just like the matcha I usually get over at my local tea shop. Full of antioxidants and containing about 16-24g of caffeine, I felt alert but not jumpy after drinking it.

Best matcha powder for lattes – Organic Traditions Matcha Latte Powder

Dairy grosses me out, but I do love lattes—which often puts me in a conundrum. Therefore, I was excited to find this dairy-free matcha latte powder that brings premium Japanese matcha and one-billion heat and shelf-stable probiotics in one easy-to-use powder.

For this matcha powder, one serving—or one latte—requires 1.5 tablespoons of powder mixed into hot water or your milk of choice. Each bag provides 13 servings—almost two weeks of lattes if you were to make one every day.

To make my matcha latte, I used hot water. Again, I don’t have a fancy little whisk, so I dissolved the powder by whisking it up with just my fork. Once again, this ended up working and the matcha powder dissolved.

Obviously, since I used water as my base, this was not a rich, creamy latte like you’d get at Starbucks. However, the matcha is paired with organic coconut milk powder, which did give this drink a silkier quality than the first matcha I tired. The blend also uses organic coconut palm sugar and vanilla, which gave this matcha powder a richer, sweeter taste. (Which I preferred.)

Best matcha powder set – Dr. Weil Matcha Kari – Mini Matcha Tea Set

For those of you who aren’t as lazy as me, it’s probably wise to spring for an actual matcha whisk—especially if you plan to drink your matcha goodness on the regular. If that’s the case, then this Dr. Weil Matcha Kari Mini Matcha Tea Set could be the best place for you to start. The little bundle comes with 30 grams of ceremonial-grade matcha (aka the good stuff) plus a traditional matcha whisk and ceramic holder. Not only does the whisk help the matcha dissolve properly, but it also froths it.

“Our matcha is a great source of minerals, polyphenols, amino acids and antioxidants,” says the brand. “This helps boost alertness, and contains mood-boosting and calming ingredients.”

One reviewer, Scott B., says that his wife loves the set, and gave it a 5-star Amazon review for “Taste, design and functionality.” Another shopper, Shirin, says that the matcha tastes “very fresh and smooth.”

Best matcha powder for wellness – Beauty Matcha Latte

Matcha is delicious, and, for many of us, that’s why we drink it. However, it’s also a superfood, and a lot of folks choose to drink matcha as part of their overall wellness journey. If you’re hopping on the matcha train for the sake of health, then the best matcha powder for you might be the Kroma Wellness Beauty Matcha Latte powder.

In addition to matcha, this powder contains seven different adaptogenic mushrooms, bovine collagen, ginger, turmeric. The mushrooms and collagen are here to help boost hair, skin, and nail health, while ginger and turmeric give the blend a balanced, sweet but slightly spicy flavor profile. With calming L-Theanine and the natural caffeine in matcha, this bend helps give you an energy boost that feels soothing and natural.

“Caffeine in matcha is known for its slow absorption and release,” says the brand, “resulting in smooth, sustained energy with no abrupt crash.”

Reviewer Lex shares what it’s felt like for her. “I’ve replaced coffee with a cup of this matcha every morning and have loved it,” she says. “Energy levels are high, I don’t feel the mid day crash anymore, and it’s delicious.” Meanwhile, shopper Sydney says, “This matcha has the best flavor.”

I also love that this matcha powder has a subscription option, so once you’re hooked, you can save a little bit. See also: adaptogenic mushroom coffee.

Best affordable matcha powder – Micro Ingredients Organic Matcha Green Tea Powder

You’ve probably caught on that matcha—especially high quality matcha—is not exactly cheap. Recently, my cousin accidentally spent over $40 on less than an ounce of matcha because the packet looked big in the stock photo and she didn’t read the find print. That fate would have never befallen her had she just found Micro Ingredients Organic Matcha Green Tea Powder instead.

One of the best value buys out there, this matcha powder is just $1.52 per ounce when you shake out the math—and it’s sold in a bag of 16 ounces. With a 4.4-star rating and nearly 4,000 reviews, it’s also a highly trusted matcha powder on Amazon, so you know you’re not sacrificing quality or peace of mind for affordability.

“I’m a matcha snob and make my own lattes at home because DD and Sbux don’t consistently seem to get the temperature and sweetness right,” writes one reviewer. “This matcha stands in its own and tastes really good.”

Another shopper says, “I was buying ceremonial grade matcha and it was just too expensive to continue for daily use, I tried this and I love it! I’m on my second bag already. Not bitter. I just blend it in with my smoothie or make a nice hot or iced matcha latte in the AM! It’s delicious and this is so much more affordable!” She loves it so much she says she’s even looking into making shampoo out of it. Godspeed!

Best unsweetened matcha latte powder – Encha Latte Grade Matcha Powder

A considerably more expensive matcha, the Encha Latte Grade Matcha Powder comes out to be about $18 per ounce. While the bag itself is only 1.06 ounces, it comes out to 15 servings—just over two weeks’ worth of matcha lates if you were to make one everyday. So, even though it’s a more expensive powder, it still saves you a significant amount of money compared to what 15 Starbucks matcha lattes would cost you.

It’s particularly appealing for folks who want to cut down on sugar and additives, because it’s unsweetened and made from 100% tea leaves—that’s it.

“It has a pleasant grassy flavor and blends really well,” says one Amazon customer. “It’s my favorite matcha, the latte grade outshining most of the “ceremonial” grade matchas that can be found on Amazon. I drink my first cup as a tea with a splash of oat milk, my second cup I’ll either have cold-brewed over ice.”

Best matcha powder coffee blend – Tieman’s Fusion Coffee

Here’s something I bet you never knew existed: Tieman’s Fusion Coffee, which brings coffee, matcha, rooibos, and goji together in one cup. I stumbled upon this last month at my local heath food store and decided to give it a whirl because it’s supposed to be easier on our tummy than regular coffee. According to the brand, rooibos has stomach settling benefits and goji is anti-inflammatory. It’s caffeinated, but promises no jitters.

While part of me secretly hoped the coffee would be green, it is still coffee after all and the presence of matcha does nothing to change the color. Instead, it’s a mild coffee that has low acidity and isn’t bitter in flavor. While this hasn’t outshined my favorite locally roasted coffee that’s my go-to, I have been throwing it into the mix on a somewhat regular basis and do feel good after drinking it.

At first I thought it was an off-the-beaten-path find, but it turns out there’s a lot of folks on Amazon who dig this coffee, too.

“This coffee is so genius,” says one shopper. “Can coffee be genius? Regardless, I love it.”

Next up: the best instant coffees (that don’t taste like booboo).