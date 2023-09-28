The Best Matching Sweatsuit Sets to Up Your Lounging Game

It’s finally fall, and you know what that means, [bangs giant gong] COZY TIME! We’re gearing up for months of chilly weather ahead, filled with crackling fireplaces full of our ex’s journals; sipping on hot chocolate, hot toddies, hot buttered rum, and all other manners of hot things; and bundling up in some fly patterned socks so thick you can barely get your shoes on. We’re talking stacks of beanies on our heads, heated blankets cranking on our thighs, and if you’re feeling ready to be a true boss, hitting the grocery store and holiday functions in a serious sweatsuit. But we’re not just talking about any shoddy old mix-and-match free hoodies from the company picnic and stolen pajama bottoms from your sister’s house! Nope, we’re going for matching sweatsuits—and only the best matching sweatsuit sets. Perfect elasticated cuffs; fleece linings; and bold dye jobs. We’re filling our lavender-scented closets with affordable cashmere sets for women, retro sporty Champion sets for men, and a bunch of all-gendered sets in a variety of sumptuous fabrics because it’s about to be elastic waist-only season and we want to be prepared.

The best matching sweatsuits make you feel like you have a regular order at the local deli (“heyyy, good to see ya—the usual?”), have a trusty, scruffy, dog that follows you everywhere, and are ready to recline on a sheepskin rug in front of a toasty hearth. The thing about tracksuits is that they’re not just for New Jersey residents (although, shoutout to Jersey for bringing the flavor hard). They’re for athletic atheists, fine-tuned travelers, and marinara mamis all over the world; they’re for aspiring mobsters and rock lobsters; and most importantly of all, they’re for the people. Whether you’re looking for a classic pair of thick-knit sweatpants, a terry cloth Juicy Couture throwback set, or a matching sweatsuit set that says “I’m not leaving the house this winter,” there’s perhaps no better visual shorthand for effortless cool.

Without further ado, we’ve put together this short list of some of our favorite tracksuits, sweatsuits, and two-piece loungewear staples for you to don during the chilly months. Choose your fighter.

The one, the only, the iconic

Champion reigns supreme when it comes to sweats, and for good reason; the legacy brand’s cozy cuts and thick, comfy fleece have become so essential, they’re both ubiquitous and have crossed over into streetwear territory. Best of all, they’re affordable and fit pretty much everybody; the Powerblend Retro Joggers are sized from XS to 4XL and have that perfect cuffing at the ankle.

Still on top since the mid 2000s

Los Angeles Apparel (formerly known as American Apparel) is known for its sweats, which are super-warm and come in a wide rainbow of colors. Peep the stellar reviews and you’ll know you need to look no further for a set that’ll make you look like a celeb at the airport.

We love the Flex Fleece set for a hot aerobics instructor energy:

Or the Pigment Dye Heavy Fleece line for more postmodern ascetic look:

Dude, where’s my ski lift?

Tombolo makes resortwear that really speaks to us, from a linguine-emblazoned cabana shirt that had a cameo in the latest season of The White Lotus to zip-up terry post-swim sets. With its bold color blocking and sweet details, the Tombolo Après Ski collection sends us to Vail, c. 1979, in the best way possible.

The brand has also dropped a limited edition scuba-themed collection with Hôtel Magique that looks like it rolled out of Agnès Varda’s short film about the French Riviera. Don’t sleep on the matching terry cloth bucket hat, either.

The modern minimalist

Richer Poorer‘s recycled fleece sweats come in plenty of colors for every type of cozy freakazoid, like “Dark Oak” and “Reflecting Pond.” Added bonuses: Pockets (of course), and the fact that each set of sweatpants saves a whopping 40 plastic bottles from ending up in a landfill.

If it’s good enough for Kim…

Hate on the Kardashian/Jenner tribe all ya want, but be aware that SKIMS—Kim’s brand of loungewear and undies—really does rock. We don’t make the rules; we just enjoy the cozy knits, which includes the brand’s new cotton fleece collection.

Keep it classy in Thom Browne

Pricey? Indeed. But also acceptable almost anywhere from dive bars to five-star hotels. TL;DR: You can’t go wrong in a Thom Browne sweatsuit. There are a zillion color options and styles to create your own perfect lounge look, but we’re especially digging this gray tonal patchwork set.

You still have your Razr

Wanna throw it back to the days of Von Dutch hats and T-Mobile Sidekicks? Admittedly not everything from the early aughts has aged well, but—surprisingly—Juicy Couture sweatsuits have. They’re as ultra-comfy and weirdly kinda sexy as ever, which is why they’re once again a coveted commodity.

The best affordable cashmere sweats

Mmm. You gotta give it to goats, because cashmere is just chef’s kiss when it’s wrapped around your noodle body in the form of a tracksuit. This matching sweatsuit set is the best way to ensure that you stay toasty for the rest of our cold-weather hermitage. You, in this, sitting on the couch, glass of wine in hand, The Great British Bake Off on the television… What else do you need?

Jester off-the-clock

This color-blocked set is perfect for jesters, patriots, and gabbers with a heart of gold. It has a 4.5-star average rating on Amazon, where reviewers write that it fits true to size and comes in a thick, expensive-looking material.

The timeless classic

Is there any company more closely associated with The Tracksuit Life™ than Adidas? The brand with the three stripes has been slinging suits since you were a mere troubling thought in your parents’ minds. This tracksuit combo is perfect for lounging around the house, warming up before the annual charity triathlon, or popping by your local deli for some light extortion conversation.

Long live Fiorucci

Fiorucci is the Italian fashion house that owned the 1980s with its tiny angel baby T-shirts and über flattering jeans. The 2017 relaunch of the brand has recaptured all the fun, sex appeal, and functionality of the OG line. There’s an up to 50% off sale happening right now on everything, including these cozy sweats with the classic cherub motif. If copping both pieces is a bit above your budget, do a mix-and-match with a basic black sweatpant or hoodie to leave the fashion heaux none the wiser.

Keep it cozy, Velveeta sweeties.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.