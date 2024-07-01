Forget Fireworks, These July 4th Mattress Sales Will Blow You Away

Are you looking for something a little more relaxing than dodging explosives this Fourth of July?

Instead of torching your hair on a Yippee Ki Yay, you could sink into a comfy af bed, thanks to these sizzling Independence Day mattress sales.

I scoured the internet for the best deals (what else would I do?) so you can save some serious cash on a cozy mattress—a perfect retreat after chasing your nephews around the yard with bottle rockets.

I was pretty impressed by the discounts on all our favorite brands, like Casper, Silk & Snow, and Purple. So, if you’re in the market for a new bed before summer’s end, now is the perfect time, ladies and gents.

The best deals I found are at Latex for Less, which is slashing $600 off mattresses, and Amerisleep, which graciously grants $500 off any mattress. But I’ve listed all the sales below so you can shop to your heart’s content.

Quick look at the best Fourth of July mattress deals

Comfiest – Casper

Casper is giving a 30% discount on all mattresses, with up to 30% off everything else and 35% off bundles. Their premium foam mattress, originally $1245, is now only $870. We love that this mattress is designed for serious comfort, with a medium-firm feel and three layers of pressure-relieving foam for all-night breathability.

Best Bedding Bundles – Silk & Snow

Silk & Snow is offering a pretty sweet deal: buy any S&S or Hybrid Mattress and get a free sleep bundle, which includes cotton fitted sheets, pillowcases, a microfiber duvet, microfiber pillows, and a mattress protector. Or cash in on 20% off sheets, furniture, bath items, and select accessories. Get two Eco Soy Pillows by purchasing an organic mattress, and save 32% on bedding bundles.

Best Overall Discounts – Amerisleep

Save $500 on any mattress purchase at Amerisleep for the Fourth of July. They offer three all-foam mattresses made with their proprietary Bio-Pur foam, designed to be more breathable and responsive than traditional memory foam. They also have discounts on sheets, pillows, mattress toppers, bed frames, and bundles that include adjustable bed bases with mattresses—because, hopefully, your mattress isn’t still on the floor like my high school boyfriend’s.

All About That Base – DreamCloud Sleep

For America’s Birthday, DreamCloud provides a 50% discount on all mattresses and 50% off bundles, including a mattress and a bed base. Choose from three types of memory foam mattresses: the Original, the Premier, and the Premier Rest.

Kick the Chemicals – Eco Terra Beds

Are you looking for a latex mattress, mattress topper, or pillow? If so, you should check out Eco Terra. Eco Terra is polyurethane-free, chemical-free, and crafted using certified organic wool and organic cotton. And for the Fourth, this brand is offering $400 off its latex mattresses and up to 40% off toppers.

Best Memory Foam – Nectar Sleep

Nectar is offering up to 40% off the Nectar Original, one of the most comfy and popular memory-foam mattresses available today, along with discounts on all its other mattresses. You can also get 50% off when you purchase a mattress-and-base bundle.

Factory-Fresh – Saatva

Saatva is rolling out their best deals early with discounts on orders $950 and up. Save between $200 to $500 depending on your purchase amount, plus an extra $100 off adjustable bases or upholstered bed frames with a mattress purchase. Each mattress is handcrafted and delivered factory-fresh to your room for free, which we love.

‘Merican Made – Avocado Green Mattress

You can’t go wrong with a name as adorable as Avocado. The brand specializes in certified organic mattresses, luxury pillows and bedding, and American-made bed frames and furniture. Their summer sale offers up to $500 off its Avocado Green and Vegan mattresses, and you can save up to $100 on the Avocado Eco Organic mattress.

Lovely Latex – Latex for Less

Who doesn’t love seeing “for less” while shopping? Latex for Less makes comfortable and affordable organic latex mattresses, pillows, and toppers. For the holiday, you can save $600 on mattresses and get 40% off mattress toppers.

Squishiest – Purple

Purple, known for its distinctive squishy, flexible purple grid layer, also has a summer sale that coincides with the Fourth of July. Enjoy up to $400 off Purple and Purple Plus mattresses and 25% off bedding bundles. Having tried many friends’ Purple beds, I can confidently say they are super comfy, and I would happily give them all of my money.

Best Budget – Awara Sleep

Awara is another brand committed to using all-natural materials in its mattresses. All three of its models are excellent latex-hybrid options and are also way more affordable than other latex hybrids, which are typically more expensive than memory foam. Awara offers discounts of up to 50%, so get it while it’s hot.

—

With these Fourth of July deals, you can say goodbye to stiff backs and kinked necks and welcome a well-rested body ready to tackle whatever life throws your way (even if it’s a bottle rocket).