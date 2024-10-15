The 7 Best Mattress Toppers for Pretending You Bought a New Bed

Mattresses are expensive—especially if you’re shopping for something that’s actually comfortable and designed to support your sleeping style and potential pain points. If you don’t have the budget to shell out for a sweet new Casper mattress (or you’re just feeling a little lazy), you can revamp your bed with a mattress topper instead.

Mattress toppers are the secret weapons of extending the lifespan of a mattress. They go on top of your mattress and basically provide a whole new feel. Is your mattress too soft? Get a firm mattress topper. Is your mattress too springy? Get a memory foam mattress topper and feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud. It’s one of the times in your life where you get to be as picky as Goldilocks, finding the best mattress topper that feels just right.

a quick look at the best mattress toppers

picking the best mattress topper

Since we all sleep differently, there’s no one-and-done best mattress topper. For example, someone with chronic pain would opt for a different mattress topper than someone who wants to feel like they’ve turned their bed into a pillow fort. Before you start shopping for a new mattress topper, decide what’s not working about your current mattress. That way, you’ll be able to better identify what type of mattress topper will help smooth out your issue.

When scouring the globe for the best mattress toppers, I took this subjectivity into account, finding the best mattress toppers designed for a vide range of needs, from cooling mattress toppers to firm mattress toppers—and everything in between.

Best luxe mattress topper – Earthfoam Organic Mattress Topper

Maybe you bought a firm mattress for the support, but find yourself wishing you could have your cake and eat it too: enjoy the support while also indulging in a little more softness. This is where the Earthfoam Organic Mattress Topper comes into play. The brand designed this mattress topper for exactly this type of situation. It’s made form soft foam rubber, blending natural rubber, organic cotton, and organic wool to create a mattress topper that’s soft to lie on but doesn’t take away the integrity of your firm mattress underneath. Plus, it simply looks cooler than a lot of other mattress toppers out there.

One customer Lyn, writes, “Wonderful sleep. We loved our topper so much we bought one for an elderly friend of ours!” Another customer, Paula, writes, “It is so comfortable and made my too firm mattress much better for my neck and back pain.”

Best memory foam mattress topper – TEMPUR-Adapt Topper

When you think of a memory foam mattress topper, your mind probably goes straight to TEMPUR-Pedic. Or at least, mine certainly does. Growing up, my best friend Emma had the good judgment to ask for a TEMPUR-Pedic mattress topper for Christmas back when she was like, 12. Needless to say, her bed was infinitely more comfortable than mine, and I still love sleeping on it when we are back home for Blackout Wednesday Thanksgiving Eve.

Luckily, in my adult life, I have come to own a ridiculously comfortable mattress, so I don’t need a mattress topper. However, if I were in the market I would 100% buy the TEMPUR-Adapt Topper. Why are they so damn nice? According to the brand, “TEMPUR-Material™ adapts to your body’s temperature, weight and shape to deliver personalized support, while also minimizing pressure points that keep you awake.” It doesn’t get much better than that.

One customer wrote,” My bed is new-ish, less than 2 years old. At some point it became uncomfortable. Since using the TEMPUR-Adapt Topper I am in heaven and now love sleeping on my bed every chance I get!! This may be my new go-to gift for family.”

Best cooling mattress topper – Sleep Mantra Queen Size Cooling Bed Mattress Topper

If it’s temperature that’s haunting your nights and keeping you from the sweet sleep you deserve, you might want to consider a cooling mattress topper, such as the Sleep Mantra Queen Size Cooling Bed Mattress Topper. It’s one of the best mattress toppers for hot sleepers.

“This mattress topper is filled with down-like fill for a soft and bouncy feel,” says the brand. “It has a pure cotton top that is soft, noiseless, and the down proof fill provides relaxation for a good night’s sleep. It is made of 300 thread-count natural 100% cotton for breathability and natural cooling in all seasons.”

With a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, customers largely agree. One writes, “I scoured the internet looking for a good topper and with the combination of the price, the reviews, and getting it here fast, I went with this one. I WAS disappointed to see how ‘thin’ it was, but I was in a hurry to get my new bedroom finished so I kept it hoping for the best. The first night I definitely felt a difference. After a week I was glad I kept it. Now it is been a year and I still really love it.”

With a price under $100, it’s also a great budget-friendly mattress topper pick. Throw in one of the best cooling pillows and you’ll be one cool cucumber,

Best portable mattress topper – Best Choice Products 4in Portable Folding Mattress Topper

While you might not think that mattress toppers can be versatile products, think again!

This Best Choice Products 4in Portable Folding Mattress Topper can be used like any other mattress topper—placed on top of your mattress for extra comfort—or it can be used a mattress pad for camping, or even as a comfy pad to lay on on the floor for a movie night. It’s also a nice alternative to an air mattress.

It’s able to accomplish all of this thanks to its folding accordion design, and it can be packed up in a carrying bag for easy transportation.

One reviewer, Johnny, says why he uses this mattress pad over an air mattress. “My guests said the mattress was very comfortable and better than an air mattress. Once they left, I folded it and stored it into the storage bag that was included. Great portability. Now, I can easily pull it out of storage and unfold for future guests. I highly recommend this if you don’t have enough space for a guest bed or don’t want to waste money on another air mattress with a short lifespan.”

Best firm mattress topper – Releep 3 Inch Firm Mattress Topper

Maybe you bought a new mattress only to find it’s way too soft for your liking, and you need more support. In that case, you’ll want to go for a firm mattress topper, such as the Releep 3 Inch Firm Mattress Topper. This two-sided mattress topper lets you pick between a softer feel or a firm feel: One side has 1-inch firm foam, while the other side has 2-inches of memory foam. On the firm side, the brand says that the firm foam has “wave-shaped cuts, providing ample body support and a massaging effect.” The mattress is also designed ergonomically, to support your body’s proper alignment.

One Amazon customer says, “This thing is a godsend for my poor back,” adding, “Other mattresses were killing me, but this topper has come to my rescue.”

Best quilted mattress topper – Ultra Loft Down Alternative Mattress Pad

While quilted mattress toppers are not going to radically change how you sleep, they add a bit of plushiness to your mattress, and are super budget-friendly. The Ultra Loft Down Alternative Mattress Pad is less than $30 at Target, and is made from comfy, quilted cotton. In addition to giving your body a little extra padding, the quilted mattress topper also protects your mattress from spills and allergens. Unlike you mattress, you can throw this baby in the washing machine.

One reviewer, Carly, says, “Very nice quality for the price. I got the full size and my mattress is hard and flat but this topper has instantly made it so much more comfy. If you want a quick fix for a hard mattress, get this!” You wont regret it. It feels like a hotel bed now. Not the thickest mattress topper but good for the price.”

Best gel mattress topper – Amazon Basics Cooling Gel-Infused Mattress Topper

Looking for pressure relief? A gel mattress topper might be able to help. The Amazon Basics Cooling Gel-Infused Mattress Topper provides pressure point support to help provide that relief you need. Plus, it has cooling properties to help keep you comfortable. As far as mattress toppers go, this gel-infused topper is on the firmer side. It’s made from Alternative Latex Foam, which, “feels bouncier and pushes back more than memory foam, for uplifting comfort and enhanced firmness” according to Amazon.

With over 6,000 ratings, it’s earned a 4+ star review. One reviewer says, “I am speechless by how much this improved my mattress. It feels like a brand new bed.” Another says, “No more pain and achy spots.”

Sweet dreams, everyone!