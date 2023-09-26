The Best Mattresses in a Box So You Can Send Your Current Bed Straight to Hell

If you find yourself waking up less refreshed than when you went to sleep, it might be time you replace your mattress. Considering that we sleep for around one-third of our lives, you can do a lot better than an uncomfortable bed that’s saggier than your great-grandpa’s balls, lumpier than a bag of potatoes and stinks of years of amassed sweat and other fluids.

Over the past couple of years, we’ve seen a boom in mattresses-in-a-box brands, especially here in Australia. There are a heap of different places you can pick from, but they all follow a similar setup: the mattress will be compressed to fit into a non-awkwardly-shaped box and once you get it all you need to do is cut it out of its wrapping and watch it flop out.

A good rule of thumb is that a mattress should last you around eight years. So, if the last time you bought a mattress was during the height of popularity for “Uptown Funk” or earlier, then it might be time you invested in a new one.

If you’re on the hunt to free yourself from the musty and lumpy shackles of your current sleeping situation, here are our picks for the best mattress-in-a-box options.

As an added bonus, all of these mattress sellers also include trial periods with free returns, so if you aren’t sold on your new bed, you can send it back with no hassle.

Emma Sleep

Photo by Emma Sleep

If you’re after a bed with a reputation, the Emma Comfort Matress is apparently “Australia’s most awarded mattress”.

Starting at $750 for a double, the Comfort Mattress is made from a layer of ultra-comfy Airgocell that dampens movement rippling across the bed and HRX foam to help correct your body alignment.

So no more waking up with the back of a geriatric, or feel the tossing and turnings of a restless bedmate.

Emma also sells bed frames, so if you’re going for a full bedroom refurb by replacing that DIY palette stack you put together a few years back or you’re finally graduating from being a “mattress on the floor” kind of person, you’ve got a few different options to pick from.

Emma has a trial period of 100 nights, so if you aren’t happy with your new mattress by then, you’re able to return it for free.

You can shop Emma Sleep’s mattresses here.

Koala

PHOTO BY KOALA

If you’ve done any prior research into buying a mattress in a box, then you’ve most likely seen Koala’s name pop up.

With its no-frills name, the Koala Mattress is the brand’s award-winning, best seller, taking home Product Review’s title of the “Top Rated Mattress in Australia 2023”.

At $1,000 for a double, the Koala Mattress uses the brand’s Kloudcell foam, which is soft and supportive, while its Tencel Lyocell cover will help absorb and release moisture (great news for you night sweaters). It’s three-zone support will also help you maintain the correct body alignment while sleeping, so you aren’t waking up worse for wear.

Koala offers a trial period of up to 120 nights and free returns in metro areas.

You can shop Koala’s mattresses here.

Eva

PHOTO BY EVA

Not to be confused with the other mattress in a box brand that starts with “e” – no, not that one either – the Eva Comfort Classic is another award-winning option.

This mattress uses a hybridge design, combining five-zone pocket springs and four-layers of foam for a comfortable night’s sleep. All up, that’s six layers of support for your whole body, offering plenty of pressure relief and temperature distribution.

Plus, if you’re a restless sleeper, it’s five-zone design means that you won’t disturb your partner at night – and vice versa.

The Comfort Classic is $1,100 for a double, and Eva offers a 100 day trial with free returns in metro areas.

You can shop Eva’s mattresses here.

Ecosa

PHOTO BY ECOSA

The Ecosa Mattress uses a three-layer build, with two layers of memory foam – G-7 gel and ECO-Tex – along with “ergonomic support foam”. If you want to adjust the mattress’ firmness, you’re able to remove the Tencel cover and rearrange the order of the foam layers to your comfort.

The Tencel cover is also waterproof, which is great news if you’re the kind of person who enjoys a good snack and beverage in bed but is constantly outdone by your own clumsiness.

Priced at $1,050 for a double, Ecosa also offers a trial period of 100 nights, with free returns if you aren’t sold on the new mattress.

You can shop Ecosa’s mattresses here.

Ergoflex

PHOTO BY ERGOFLEX

With a price tag of $1,399 for double, the Ergoflex 5G Memory Foam Mattress is the most expensive option on this list. But considering that its one of the longest running mattress in a box brands, it’s certainly earnt its reputation.

This Ergoflex mattress uses five-layers of memory foam, which work together to ensure you’ll have a supportive and comfortable sleep. From the pressure-relieving visco-elastic toplayer to an airflow layer that’ll help you regulate your temperature and an impact-resistant foundation layer.

Compared to the other mattress in a box brands listed here, Ergoflex has a much shorter trial period of only 30 nights. It does offer free returns, however.

You can shop Ergoflex’s mattresses here.