The Best Mattresses for Tall People, You Gentle Green Giant

Full disclosure: I am not a sleep scientist. That said, it seems to me that tall people should need more sleep than normal-sized people, because there is simply physically more of them. It would follow, then, that when local talls aren’t slam dunking, getting things off the top shelf at the grocery store, and ruining everyone else’s views at concerts, they’re probably chilling out and recharging their huge bodies. Thus, in our humble opinion, nobody deserves a comfortable bed more than them. Not every mattress company or store has options for big fellas and tall queens, though, and it can be hard to find the perfect fit. It’s a tragedy.

Basically, you’re going to want to stick to the following mattress sizes: Twin XL, Queen, King, and California King—provided the specific models all have a length of at least 80 inches. This means, if you’re shorter than 6’8”, you’ll get some clearance. If you’re taller than 6’8”, stop reading this, and go try out for the NBA. Either way, there’s no shortage of mattresses in this size range, so we picked a few that we think might make the “burden” of above average height (c’mon) a little easier.

Mostly not purple

Which is probably a good move, unless you’re leaning into the aubergine aesthetic. (Which, nice.) The brand’s flagship mattress features two inches of breathable gel grid that according to the product description, “cradles pressure points like hips and shoulders while keeping the rest of your body fully aligned.”

The one with the best name

BIG FIG! Wow. (I’m imagining a giant, poofy fruit which I can rest upon.) While you might not have heard of the brand, you should give it a look—the mattress Big Fig makes is designed “​​specifically for the underserved community of plus size and big & tall sleepers.” The Big Fig’s (still so fun to say) hybrid construction of both springs and foam “provides the ultimate mix of support and comfort,” while the ThermoGel-treated fabric helps lower your body temp for an “actively cool” snooze.

The one from the subway ads

When it comes to fave sleep brands, we absolutely stan Casper, whose mattresses, pillows, sheets, and adjustable bases are among the best in the business. The brand’s Twin XL, Queen, and King mattresses all have a length of 80”, while their California King comes in at a whopping 84”. Casper’s original mattress features Zoned Support, which helps align your spine, and AirScape tech, which increases airflow to help keep you cool at night.

Not Swedish, still crafty

While the name “Saatva” sounds like it should be based in Sweden (those crafty Swedes…), the brand is actually based in Austin, Texas, which is pretty much the polar opposite of Sweden. The company also works with the nonprofit group Austin Pathways to provide mattresses and bedding to the newly housed. The Loom and Leaf model is designed to give you supportive comfort and durability—plus, it’s made with certified organic cotton, high-density memory foam, and a proprietary gel cooling layer.

Sweet, sweet nectar

Mellow millennial branding? Check. Comfortable, durable mattress that ships directly to your house in an easy-to-manage box? Also check. Nectar’s mattresses are made with a sleep-tech-infused, quilted breathable cover that helps regulate your sleeping temperature. They also feature gel-infused memory foam (duh) which “gently cradles you to sleep and keeps you there.” It’s also great for spinal alignment, which we could all use some help with these days.

Won’t go brown on you

That means do not, under any circumstances, cover it in lime juice to prevent oxidation. (Unless, you’re into that?) If you care about the environment, you really can’t go wrong with Avocado. The brand makes earth-friendly mattresses (some are even vegan) that don’t compromise on comfort or durability. Avocado’s hybrid Vegan Mattress features GOLS organic certified latex, GOTS organic certified cotton, and up to 1,414 pocketed support coils arranged in five zones.

Sleep tight, giants, and remember: In dreams, you can do anything.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.