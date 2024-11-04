The 7 Best MCT Oil Products for Keto Dieters (and Normies)

If you’re on the Keto diet—or have a friend that won’t shut up about it—then you’ve probably heard of MCT oil. The fatty supplement has gotten a reputation in some circles for helping with weight loss, improving energy, and enhancing athletic performance.

Most MCT oils that you’ll find on the market are distilled from coconut oil. Meanwhile, other MCT oil products such as powders are blended with other ingredients—like protein powder, vitamins, or other health-forward ingredients like collagen—to target an even wider range of health goals.

Videos by VICE

But what is an MCT, anyway? MCT stands for medium-chain triglycerides, which the Cleveland Clinic defines as medium-length chains of dietary fat. Studies have shown that, since it’s a form of dietary fat, it can help signal to your body that you’re full—thereby helping folks lower their food intake and lose weight.

Like all supplements, however, you don’t want to overdo it, and you want to make sure that the supplement is healthy for your personal health profile. For example, if you’re dealing with heart disease or fatty liver, this wouldn’t be a good supplement for you to take (because, duh, it is a fat).

a quick look at the best mct oil products

Choosing (and taking) MCT Oil products

When you’re using MCT oil in its oil form, you can use it just as you would any other oil in your pantry, mixing it into dressings, soups, veggies, and even adding it into your (adaptogenic mushroom?) coffee. Meanwhile, MCT oil powders are better for smoothies, protein shakes, and acai bowls. Of course, given that this is 2024, there are plenty of other ways to take your MCT oil, from coffee pods to gel capsules.

The Cleveland Clinic recommends taking MCT oil in small doses, and consulting with your doctor before adding it into your wellness regime. The clinic says that “long-term use of MCT oil products also could lead to fat building up in the liver,” so it’s a better idea to use MCT oil for more short-term weight loss goals, rather than making it a lifelong habit.

Best organic MCT oil – Sports Research Keto MCT Oil from Organic Coconuts

No frills, just distilled coconut oil: Sports Research Keto MCT Oil is one of the easiest ways to get your dose of MCT oil. According to Sports Research, its oil is packed with c8, c10, and c12 fatty acids that may help keep the body in a state of ketosis (when your body uses fat as its main fuel source).”

This oil is unflavored, so it won’t change the flavor of your dressing, soups, or veggies that you’re drizzling it over. You can even use it in your cooking. “Keep in mind that MCT Oil has a low smoke point and shouldn’t exceed 325 degrees Fahrenheit,” says the brand.

Sports Research has earned a lot of trust in the MCT oil space, too, with over 30,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating. Here’s what customers say about the MCT oil:

“One of the main reasons I decided to try this MCT oil is for its potential brain benefits,” says Anisa. “I’ve read a lot about how MCTs can support cognitive function, and I do feel more focused and clear-headed since incorporating it into my routine. It’s like my brain is just more “on,” if that makes sense.”

Emily says, “Been getting this for over a year now. We’ve started adding this MCT oil to our coffee in the morning, and it has made a noticeable difference. It blends well, doesn’t have any taste, and gives a nice energy boost to start the day. I feel full after consuming. The quality is excellent, and it’s become a staple in our daily routine. Highly recommend for anyone looking to enhance their morning coffee, energy, and digestion.”

Best MCT oil powder – Organic MCT Oil Powder

If you’re more of a smoothie or protein shake supplement taker, then this Organic MCT Oil Powder might be the best option for you. One of the benefits of taking a powder is that the blend can include other helpful ingredients, and in this case, the powder also gives you a serving of prebiotic fiber to help with digestion. Additionally, the prebiotic works to enhance the benefits of the MCT oil. “A good prebiotic that can help absorb all the benefits offered by MCTs,” says the brand.

Unlike a lot of powders, this MCT oil powder has no fillers and is made from raw organic ingredients. With a 4.6 rating on Amazon, customers vouch for the MCT oil powder’s quality.

“I put this in my coffee every morning before blending it up,” says one Amazon shopper. “It helps make a nice foam for my morning coffee. It helps me keep a keto lifestyle by making my morning coffee into a great breakfast of coffee that wakes me up and gives my brain actual energy to start the old engine. Is usually sufficient to keep me full for 5 hours.”

Best MCT oil coffee pods – VitaCup Keto Max Dark Roast Coffee Pods

One of the laziest easiest ways to take MCT oil is to forgo all the mixing and cooking and just pop in a VitaCup Keto Max Dark Roast Coffee Pod. These pods combine dark roast coffee, butter, MCT oil, turmeric, and vitamins D3 and B to give you a creamy, antioxidant-packed start to your day.

These pods are sugar free and only have one gram of carbs, so you’re not blindsided by unwanted ingredients. The pods are recyclable, too, which wins VitaCup some extra karma points. Most importantly, though, customers report that the coffee actually helps keep them full.

“I have been trying to cut back on my coffee consumption, so decided to try this keto type blend,” says Amazon shopper Kim. “I have been a repeat customer for last few months. Taste great and actually has curbed my intake. Now I’m full and satisfied with just one cup of coffee a day!”

Sonya says, “As a dedicated follower of the Keto lifestyle, I was on the lookout for a coffee that not only complements my dietary needs but also satisfies my cravings. After trying sooo many brands, VitaCup Keto Max is the absolute best – it’s definitely a game-changer!”

Best MCT oil with Vitamin D – Sports Research Vitamin D3 5000 IU with Coconut MCT Oil

In addition to making one of the best pure MCT oils, Sports Research also makes a line of supplements that bring vitamins and MCT oil together. Personally, I’m all for 2-in-1 capsules, because I’m not trying to have a cluttered up pill box. So, if you also want to prioritize getting your Vitamin D3, this Sports Research Vitamin D3 5000 IU with Coconut MCT Oil may be the best MCT oil product for you.

Why D3? “Vitamin D3 helps the body absorb calcium and phosphorus – essential minerals for maintaining strong bones and teeth,” says Sports Research. “It’s also known as the ‘sunshine vitamin’, with adequate levels providing immune system support and overall wellness.”

These capsules have a 4.7-star rating and 12,000 reviewers chiming in. One reviewer shares how this helped with her Vitamin D deficiency symptoms.

“When I became Vitamin D deficient I figured why not try these,” writes Taiwania. “I am about halfway through the bottle and do notice a difference in myself. I do not have windows in my classroom so I noticed, and it was pointed out to me, that spending 6-7 hours in there with not much outside time was causing me to be depressed. I do notice I am more energized now, less depressed, have more energy, and less foggy headed and dizzy throughout the day.”

Best MCT oil with Vitamin K2 – Sports Research Vitamin K2 as MK-7 100mcg with Coconut MCT Oil

Different vitamins target different health concerns. In addition to its Vitamin D3 blend, Sports Research also has its Sports Research Vitamin K2 as MK-7 100mcg with Coconut MCT Oil capsules.

“Vitamin K2 is one of the biggest supporters of bone and cardiovascular health,” says Sports Research. “This micronutrient is essential in moving calcium out of your bloodstream and into your bones, helping you build bone density.”

There’s logic for pairing it with MCT oil, too. “K2 delivers the best benefits when taken with food or another source of fat,” says the brand, “which is why we add the quality fats found in coconut MCT oil to our vegan softgels.”

One shopper, David, says he has been taking it for three years. “My dentist is going to go out of business if I keep using it as I’ve had far less plaque and no cavities and far less time in the cleaning chair.” Meanwhile, John says, “I’ve been taking Sports Research Vitamin K2 as MK7 with Organic Coconut Oil for a few weeks now, and I’m already noticing a difference in my overall health.”

Best MCT oil for adding into coffee – Viva Naturals Organic MCT Oil

Another top pick for pure, organic MCT oil, this Viva Naturals Organic MCT Oil is made to be a coffee add-in. “Our MCT coconut oil liquid has a mild flavor,” says the brand, “so even those with a refined palate can enjoy MCT Oil.” Amazon reviewers share that they love how it blends in easily – and that they like the taste.

In a 5-star review, shopper MG says, “This product has exceeded my expectations in terms of both taste and effectiveness. One of the main reasons I decided to try this MCT oil was its potential weight management benefits. I have been trying to shed a few pounds. I found that when I incorporated this oil into my reduced-calorie diet and increased my physical activity, I saw noticeable results.”

Another shopper says, “Ever since I have introduced MCT into my morning routine, I have had so much energy and focus at work that even my coworkers had noticed a “bright” change in me. One of my close coworkers said, ‘You’re more awake and happier than usual and it’s creeping me out… Tell me your secret!?’” Well, the secret is out!

Best MCT oil powder with collagen – BioTrust Multi Collagen Protein Powder + Keto MCT Oil

We can’t talk about hot supplements without talking about collagen. These days, collagen is damn near everywhere: in protein powders, greens blends, colostrum—you name it. So, it makes a lot of sense that BioTrust has brought MTC oil and collagen together for one optimized product: BioTrust Multi Collagen Protein Powder + Keto MCT Oil.

According to the brand, the collagen works to promote overall wellness, targeting everything from hair, skin, and nails health to joint and bone health and digestion. Are these a lot of big promises? Yes. However, it’s a good option if your health goals are more comprehensive than just weight loss and improving energy.

“I’ve been using this product for a couple of years now,” says Amazon shopper Ann. “I can truly see major improvements with my hair, skin and nails.”