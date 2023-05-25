All the Best Memorial Day 2023 Deals and Sales, in One Place

Nothing makes a purchase—any purchase—feel more worth it than getting a sick deal. That’s why we’re beyond psyched to start the summer off with all of the best Memorial Day 2023 sales, steals, savings, and massive markdowns in the game. We’ll be freebasing 30% off stickers and snorting raw discount codes, all while basking in the warm glow of a good ol’ fashioned three-day weekend.

You want sick Hoka sneaks? The best mattresses at the best prices? A new sex toy to stash in your bedside drawer? No problemo—the best Memorial Day sales are here. The world might be, uh, going through things (Tina Turner died? DeSantis is running for president?? #Scandoval???), but at least we can drown our existential sorrows in a new set of linen sheets, Dyson tech, and hella-marked-down home goods from some of our favorite retailers.

We did all the huntin’ so you could enjoy the spoils, dear readers. Without further ado, here are the best Memorial Day 2023 sales on apparel, home, tech, cookware, outdoor gear, workout stuff, mattresses, sex toys, and beyond—from the brands, stores, and sites that we proudly and happily stand by.

Happy shopping, and smash that CTRL+F to search for a specific category or brand, since there’s a lot to unpack here.

Quick links to the best Memorial Day sales

The best Memorial Day sales on tech

Amazon has plenty of daily deals on tech across all categories, including Sony headphones for up to 35% off.

Best Buy is offering up to 40% off major appliances and up to $500 off big-screen TVs, plus loads of other tech deals. Don’t miss Apple deals as well—grab MacBooks for as low as $799.99 and iPads for as low as $269.99.

Dell is offering up to $650 off a variety of laptops, including new models of the Inspiron and XPS lines.

Dyson has select vacuums, air purifiers, and other technology for up to $200 off.

Marshall has a couple of its sexy sound makers on sale.

Renpho has slashed our favorite eye massager for $65 off.

Samsung is offering up to $800 off its popular Frame TV.

Therabody is offering up to 30% off its refurbished cult-fave massage guns.

Walmart, in typical fashion, has great deals on electronics this weekend, including laptops, headphones, smartwatches, tablets, and more.

The best Memorial Day sales on home goods

Anthropologie is offering up to 40% off home goods.

Albany Park’s Memorial Day sale means up to 30% off the brand’s ultra-comfy Kova sofas and more of its gorgeous furniture—plus free shipping.

AllModern is taking up to 60% off its mid-century-modern inspired sofas, chairs, decor, and furniture—you’ll also save an extra 20 percent with promo code GET20.

Amazon has big discounts on cookware, bedding, appliances, and more, including this Levoit Air Purifier.

Brooklinen is offering 20% sitewide—our editors’ picks include the Luxe Sateen duvet cover and linen sheet sets.

Burrow is offering up to 60% off its array of modular, apartment-friendly sofas and furniture for its Memorial Day sale.

Caraway has “Re-Fresh Savings” on its cookware, kettles, and storage pieces.

Castlery is offering up to $550 off sitewide—maybe it’s time to finally score the Dawson sofa.

Hydrow wants to whip you into shape with its rowing machines that are up to $650 off.

KitchenAid: Save up to $180 on the brand’s highly coveted stand mixers—they’re well worth it even when they’re not on sale, so score one for your countertop, stat.

Made In is offering up to 30% off its stylish cookware.

Ooni’s has select pizza ovens and gear for up to 30% off, including the top-rated Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven for $100 off.

Parachute is taking 20% off your entire purchase, so upgrade your bedsheets, duvet cover, or mattress, stat.

Pottery Barn is offering up to 50% off outdoor furniture, sofas, bedroom furniture, lighting, and way more.

Solo Stove has fire pit tools for up to 50% off for your next outdoor shindig.

Wayfair is holding a Memorial Day Clearance Sale with deals up to 70% off across all categories.

West Elm is offering up to 60% off its coveted furniture and decor for Memorial Day.

The best Memorial Day mattress deals

Avocado has its certified-organic mattresses for up to 30% off during its Organic Sale (hehe).

Bear Mattress is gracing us with 35% off sitewide, including $400 worth of sleep accessories.

Beautyrest is offering up to $900 off its mattresses and adjustable bases.

Casper has its plush mattresses, pillows, and sheets for 20% off sitewide.

DreamCloud has all its mattresses for 40% off.

Helix is offering 20% off sitewide when you use the code MEMORIALDAY25, in addition to two Dream Pillows.

Molecule has mattresses up to 35% off.

Purple has savings of up to $800 off on its mattresses.

Tempur-Pedic is in the midst of Memorial Day “Sitebusters” with savings of up to 40% off.

Tuft & Needle has savings of up to $775 off on mattresses.

Saatva has savings on mattresses up to $600 off.

Sealy’s Posturepedic Hybrid is 20% off with the code P20.

Serta is offering up to $900 off its mattresses and adjustable bases.

Sleep Number is offering up to 50% off smart beds.

The best Memorial Day deals on sexual toys and wellness

Fun Factory has toys up to 30% off sitewide, including 20% off the Vim Vibrating Wand.

Hot Octopuss is blessing us with 25% off for Masturbation May, with 40% off the Pulse Solo Lux and Pulse Duo Lux with code MEM40.

LELO is offering up to 50% off for Masturbation Month.

Lovers is offering an extra 20% off clearance items with the code SPRUNG.

Lovehoney is offering up to 60% off a single Lovehoney brand item with the code WEEKEND.

MysteryVibe has savings of up to 25% off on select vibrators during the spring sale.

PinkCherry is offering up to 80% off clearance items with the code MAY, and an extra 30% off everything else.

The best Memorial Day fashion deals

Abercrombie & Fitch is offering 25% off select styles.

Adidas is offering 55% off select sneakers and apparel with code SAVINGS.

ASOS has tons of “fresh faves” up to 50% off.

Everlane is offering 30% off on a variety summer styles, including sneakers, shorts and accessories.

Hoka’s Clifton 8 sneakers are on sale in a variety of colors, so get ready to join the cult of the super-popular footwear brand.

J.Crew is offering 40% off and an extra 50% off when you use code WEEKEND.

Levi’s is offering savings of up to 40% off during the denim brand’s “It’s Summer Sale”

Lululemon has an ongoing “We Made Too Much” sale with glorious discounts.

Madewell is offering 30% off with code WARMUP.

MATCHESFASHION is offering up to 50% off.

Nordstrom is in the midst of its Half-Yearly Sale, with huge markdowns on men’s and women’s clothing, home goods, beauty, and more.

REI has up to 30% off savings on multiple brands and categories, including REI Co-op gear and clothing as part of its Anniversary Sale.

Revolve has ongoing sale items on summer essentials.

Savage x Fenty is offering up to 70% off sitewide now through May 31.

SKIMS is in the midst of its Bi-Annual Sale, so now is the time to stock up.

SSENSE has men’s and women’s fashions for up to 50% off to spruce up your spring fits.

The North Face has select styles up to 50% off for your wild and crazy outdoor adventures.

Urban Outfitters is offering savings of up to 50% off shorts, tanks, and summer essentials.

Now go unwind, and pour yourself a tall glass of… milk beer. HAGS!

