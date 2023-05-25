The Best Memorial Day Deals on Men’s and Women’s Clothing Are Here

Whoa—we’ve got whiplash. For all of winter, it was perfectly acceptable to wear sweats every day, hide in our WFH hole to hide our stress-induced cystic acne, and let our socks get as holey as Swiss cheese as we hovered over the radiator. But then, we looked around these last couple of weeks and saw… hot people? Smiling faces?? Friends turning up the rizz??? Spring is giving way to summer as we speak, and we’ve never been more excited to crawl out of our caves and hit the streets in a fresh ‘fit.

Frankly, we’re overdue for a few wardrobe upgrades, and the hot Memorial Day sales are here on clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty, and skincare.

There’s no better time to shop for all of these goods than Memorial Day weekend, when the sales are white-hot (by the way, it’s finally time to start wearing white jeans) and The Brands are all trying to woo us to their sites with deals, deals, and more deals. Whether you’re emerging from cuffing season to get back on the dating scene, are reconfiguring your closet, or just want to get back that “yeahhh I’m fine” feeling that comes with wearing something new, here are the best Memorial day sales for deals on men’s and women’s clothing, designer goods, sneakers, beauty, skincare, and more.

Click and shop:

Abercrombie & Fitch is offering 20% off almost everything and an extra 15% off select styles for men and women, including very cool summer button-downs and dresses galore.

Adidas is offering 55% off select sneakers and apparel with code SAVINGS.

Amazon has tons of sales this Memorial Day weekend on clothing, beauty, and skincare, including markdowns on styles from Adidas, Crocs, Gap, Levi’s, New Balance, and more premium brands.

ASOS: The clothing megasite, which carries tons of major designers but also its own vast array of house-brand wares for men and women, always has great sales—and this weekend is no exception. This weekend, you can enjoy up to 50% off tees, shoes, and way more.

Calvin Klein: Who doesn’t want to look like those legendary 90s ads? The brand’s Memorial Day event means 30% to 60% off your entire purchase, including denim, underwear, and more.

Clarks are no longer the shoes your dad wears. (Or maybe they still are? If so, you have a cool dad.) Get 40% off select styles with the promo code MDW30.

Columbia is holding a Memorial Day Sale and offering 25% off almost everything. Hop on it, gorpcore lords.

Dermstore is offering up to 20% off all the skin care, makeup, hair care, bath essentials and more for its Memorial Day sale with the code SUN.

END. Clothing is offering up to 50% off men’s designer clothing, including picks from Stone Island, Carhartt WIP, Jil Sander, and other top brands.

Everlane is offering up to 30% off more than 400 styles—check out our guide to the best stuff to buy at Everlane.

Farfetch: This designer superstore has all of the luxury goods we can drool over—and they’re up to 50% off for both men’s and women’s stuff right now—Chloe, Balmain, Off-White, here we come.

Hoka’s Clifton 8 sneakers are on sale in a variety of colors (plus the Zinals and loads of other styles and accessories), so get ready to join the cult of the super-popular footwear brand.

Huckberry: We love this store—and we’d like to think we know a thing or two about it. Get up to 30% off select spring and summer gear for Memorial Day, then brag to your friends about how many miles you hiked last weekend.

J.Crew is offering 40% off your purchase and an extra 50% off sale styles when you use code WEEKEND.

Levi’s is offering savings of up to 40% off during the denim brand’s It’s Summer Sale.

Lululemon has an ongoing “We Made Too Much” sale with glorious discounts on shorts, leggings, tees, joggers, and more.

M.A.C: You’d be losing money if you didn’t hop on M.A.C’s 25% off sale on summer must-haves—lipsticks, foundation, palettes, and more.

Madewell is offering 30% off your purchase with code WARMUP.

MatchesFashion is offering up to 50% off men’s and women’s designer fashion—and we may or may not be taking home these wild Versace sneakers for 30% off.

Neiman Marcus: Pinkies out! Neiman’s has nearly 13,500 products currently on sale, including sneakers, handbags, and so, so much more.

Nordstrom is holding its May Half Yearly Sale until June 6 and offering up to 60% off select items.

The North Face has select styles up to 50% off for your wild and crazy outdoor adventures.

REI has up to 30% off savings on multiple brands and categories, including REI Co-op gear and clothing, through May 29 as part of its biggest sale of the year.

Revolve is offering 20% off all beauty products with the promo code BEAUTY20.

Saks Fifth Avenue has its Designer Sale in full swing, and is offering up to 50% off brands like Balmain, Alexander McQueen, and Versace.

Savage x Fenty is offering up to 70% off sitewide now through May 31.

SKIMS is holding its bi-annual sale and offering deals on its best-selling shapewear, loungewear, and more Kim K-worthy pieces.

SSENSE: Do yourself—and your wallet—a favor and check out the massive sale currently going down at one of our favorite online retailers—tons of those white-hot designer goods for men, women, they/thems, and everyone are up to 60% off.

Tentree makes Earth-First essentials using the most sustainable (and comfortable) materials in the world. Every time you purchase an item, it plants ten trees (aw) and everything on the site is up to 50% off women’s and men’s apparel sitewide.

Teva: Be the normcore god you want to see in the world. Socks with sandals are IN, people—big time, and Teva has an extra 40% off sale styles RN.

Ulta Beauty is offering 15% off all makeup with the promo code MAKEUP15, so stock up on all of the highlighters, sparkly eyeshadows, and BB creams your bathroom cabinet can accommodate.

Urban Outfitters: Though the location on 14th and 6th in Manhattan closed, it will live in our hearts forever. This Memorial Day weekend, take an extra 40% off sale styles.

Verishop is offering major discounts in the sale section on the best designer and indie brands making cool clothing, beauty, tech, gifts, home goods, and more, and up to 85% off.

Zappos: Dad needs a new pair of shoes. So get him some! Or your mom for that matter—it’s still the month of Mother’s Day, after all. There are thousands of styles (and free shipping) on the site in honor of Memorial Day.

We can’t wait to banish our mask-ne, step out in a delightfully impractical look, and, of course, to see your new ‘fit.

