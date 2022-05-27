The Best Memorial Day Sales on Sex Toys

When you think of Memorial Day sales, you might think of the big categories for mainstream American shoppers: coffee tables, shoes, shit like that. And of course, those are great; consider us fully enchanted by the absolutely bonkers number of Memorial Day deals, sales, and discount codes out there this weekend. But with #progress in society comes #progress in deals, and that means that Memorial Day shopping fodder also includes two of our favorite things: weed stuff and sex stuff.

Hence, we scoured the web (and made some fully delightful visits to some of our favorite sex toy slingers) to bring you “tha real dealz”—the bargains on all the stuff in our nightstand that makes us go hellllllllllll yeah. Whether you’re looking for the best deals on sex toy bundles or a wand that won’t quit; whether you’re hunting for a luxury vibrating penis ring, a thrusting vibrator, or more, tis the weekend to make that purchase, beautiful hedonists. Ready the lube, and let’s ride.

Amazon is filled with all kinds of sex toys and vibrators, and this Memorial Day weekend there are deals on everything from best-selling, rechargeable vibrating wands to rabbit vibrator thrusters.

Adam & Eve is one of the most iconic places for sex toys on the web, and they’re offering up to 70% off select sex toys for Memorial Day, including the iconic Satisfyer Pro 2 clitoral vibrator.

Babeland is offering 20% off select sex toys this month with the code MDW20 at checkout. It’s also one of the few vetted vendors of the iconic Magic Wand vibrator, which now comes in a more planet-friendly rechargeable form.

Ella Paradis is offering up to 85% off select sex toys for its Memorial Day sale with the code SPARKLE, and if you buy one We-Vibe vibrator, you’ll be eligible to take 50% off a second from the brand with the code WEVIBE at checkout. There are great deals on the Ruby Glow Ride-On, one of our favorite toys for humping and grinding, extra large bullet vibes, luxury cock rings, and the rose-inspired clitoral suction vibrator that went viral on TikTok.

Foria is a health and sexual wellness company offering organic plant-based formulas, a.k.a. some of our favorite CBD lubes, and it’s offering 20% off sitewide from May 27 to 30 with the code MDAY20 at checkout. The brand’s Intimacy Sex Oil with CBD has a 4.6-star rating and over 600 reviews. “I really like how this feels on my skin. It definitely makes things feel more intense and deep,” writes one fan.

LELO, which makes some of our favorite high-end vibrators and toys around, is having a Masturbation Month sale featuring deals on sets of its coveted toys, such as this epic bundle of the Sona 2 Cruise clitoral vibrator and Soraya 2 G-spot vibe that will save you $98.

Lovehoney shoppers can save up to 70% off select sex toys and lingerie, and find deals on best-selling bullet vibrators, butt plugs, remote-controlled toys, male masturbators, and more.

Lovers is offering a BOGO deal on We-Vibe sex toys with the code WEBOGO until May 31.

PinkCherry is holding a spring sale with 20% off sex toys sitewide with the code SPRING at checkout, and the Satisfyer Pro 2 is on sale for one of the most affordable prices we’ve ever seen at $29.99.

Verishop is offering sex toy deals on a selection of vibrators from brands such as Dame, Vush, and more.

