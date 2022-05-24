The Best Memorial Day 2022 Deals on Grills and BBQ Gear

However you celebrate Memorial Day, there’s one (nearly) universal truth: It’s a bad, bad day to be a grillable piece of meat. We can already hear the sizzle of hot dogs and burgers on the grates—and, oh boy, are we here for it. This Memorial Day, our cookouts and barbecues are going to be ones to remember. Bring the coolers, the unbreakable wine glasses, and as many ice-cold longnecks of Bud heavy as you can carry. It’s party time.

But hold your horses, cowboy. You’re not seriously thinking about throwing a Memorial Day BBQ without the proper supplies, are you? How is Grandma supposed to get sufficiently sauced if she can’t put down a good base layer of perfectly cooked porterhouse? And what about the vegetarian next door—are your cast irons clean enough to get those asparagus stalks crispy? These are things you must consider, friend, and we’ve been considering them for a while.

Videos by VICE

Fortunately, we’re here for you, champ [tousles your hair]. We’re the New-Balance-clad dad that you need when the burgs are burning and the dogs are bursting through their casings. We’re the grilling guru you thought you lost when you moved a few states away from Uncle Bill, here to align your charcoal chakras… sport. We’ve got the best Memorial Day BBQ sales on cookware, grilling gear, and meat-handling machines.

Fire it up.

Your first standing grill

This is a medium-sized boy for anyone who wants to level-up from a portable grill, but isn’t ready for a whopper. It comes with a six-level, height-adjustable charcoal pan, a built-in thermometer and damper, and an easy draw-out ash catcher. Plus, the side table flaps fold in until you’re ready to take up more space and fly to Flavortown.

The grill that uses less gas

Short and stout, this grill fires up fast without using all the gas needed for a full-sized grill. And that’s perfect for us simple summer folk, whose grilling aspirations include some 10-minute salmon or whatever for a handful of friends. Also, the lid and handles lock on so you can throw it in the back of the car like a discus, or (even better) be the person who brings the grill to the party. Not really, but close.

The backyard classic

You’ve probably seen this guy—or some version of it—kicking around the backyard of every virtually suburban home you came across growing up. (That is, if you grew up in the ‘burbs.) That’s because it’s awesome. This tried-and-true charcoal grill by Weber doesn’t run out of gas, is easy to clean, and won’t rust or peel if you forget about it over a season or two. It also has a 13-burger capacity, just like you.

A very Hobbitcore grill

Imagine roasting a Cornish game hen in this mini barrel grill, or training your Dachshund to lift the lid. A dark-barrel style will never go out of fashion, and this one is great for grill beginners, collectors, and campers because of its classic and straightforward design. Only caveat? No ash-catcher. But that doesn’t really matter when you can just pick it up and dump it with one hand, you Summer Sasquatch. It’s on sale right now at Wayfair.

For the apartment celebration

Not everyone has an outdoor space suitable for a grill. (Or an outdoor space whatsoever, amirite?) That doesn’t mean you’re disqualified from M-day cellies! No, what you’re looking for is a grill pan. This option from Le Creuset is great for stove-top grilling, and just about anything else you’d like to cook with them. Maybe not soup, though.

‘Z’ for ‘zee best grill in the known universe’

Anything that’s called “the BBQ Legend” is sure to perfectly produce some delicious ribs—especially in the case of this model from Z Grills. You can snag this bad boy and save a whopping $200 right now, and indulge in its three tiers of grill grates for the ultimate backyard cookout. Temperatures reach up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and stick around thanks to the heat-retaining stainless steel lid.

For flipping patties in the moonlight

Every good griller is bound to get a bit greasy, but we don’t want meat juice to get on your precious overalls or chinos. That’s why we found a five-star rated apron to sport during your sausage ventures. This dark navy blue apron from Hudson Durable Goods will keep you safe from stains for 40% off the OG price. And, if things get a little saucey, it’s machine-washable.

Sausage isn’t the only thing that’ll be stuffed this weekend

Get your mind out of the gutter—there’s sausage to be made. First of all, grinding your own meat is awesome, but making your own sausage, too? C’mon. You know you’re dying to text your BFF, “hey dude, let’s link up.” This bad boy is on sale at Amazon right now.

Revisit your basic grill tools

You don’t need much, but you do need the right stuff. A Japanese-style santoku knife will keep you chopping faster and better, while the spatula and tongs will keep you from, IDK, burning your hands off? These are no-brainers, but extra-smart no-brainers thanks to their food-grade stainless steel material and the carrying pouch they come with.

A restaurant-grade, on-the-go grill

“After a long day of hiking, there’s nothing more rewarding than a Gruyère-stuffed burger with slices of slightly warmed Granny Smith apple, sautéed onions, and a handful of fries hot off the griddle.” OK, Eureka grill company. We see you. We were fine with eating smushed granola bars on the trail, but your obsession with hiking gastronomy has us intrigued. This grill is named Gonzo, because like Gonzo from the Muppets, it carries the whole damn show on its compact back. A proud piece for beginners, advanced cooks, and pancake lovers (of course it comes with a griddle) alike, and it’s on sale at Backcountry as we speak.

Spend this Memorial Day deep in the forest

Camping nerds, assemble! This add-on to your BioLite stove is everything you need to “Knock your brother-in-law’s socks off with fresh caught, grilled trout stuffed with lemon slices, tarragon, and butter, served steaming hot with gently charred asparagus and an ice-cold pale ale.” Is this what other people are eating when they go camping?? WHAT? Anyway, this tiny little grilling machine packs a punch, with features including a fuel intake lid, a steel grill grate, a flame-spreading design, folding legs, a grill cover, and 55 square inches of cooking area.

You might not BE the sharpest knife in the drawer

… But you can HAVE the sharpest knife in the drawer. Right now, though, chances are that you don’t—which is why you need to give those bad boys a run across the ol’ whetstone! Contrary to popular belief, honing rods don’t actually sharpen knives, they hone them, hence the name. (Mind blown, we know.) While it’s certainly important to hone your blade before use, sharpening is much more important and effective. And just like you can ruin a good steak with a poor slice, you can ruin a good blade with a poor sharpening technique—namely, running it through a grocery store pull-through sharpener. These might help in the short term, but they’ll never get your edge as sharp as a whetstone will, and they’ll eat your blade over time.

Spring clean your culinary arsenal

This is the only toolbox you’ll actually be using this season, and it blows whatever grocery store spatula-and-tongs set you’ve been using to flip burgers out of the water. Plus, the spatula, fork, tongs and grill brush all have leather straps to hang on grill hooks, so you can rest assured that they’ll match the rest of your earth-tone aesthetic.

Bring the bar to you

Has dad been sweating over the hot grill all day in his New Balances? Roll him over a brewski or five with this bar cart that has ample storage for all his favorite cold ones. It also features weather-resistant wicker, three shelves, smooth wheels for easy maneuvering, and—most importantly—is 17% off right now.

It’s juice-o-clock everywhere

A drink is only as good as the glass it’s served in—we know this. Show off all your latest juicing recipes or batched cocktails with this set of four one-liter glass pitchers for your cookout. They come with four chalkboard tags so you can label your creations accordingly. Pinterest vibes are radiating from these barbecue party essentials (in a good way), and they’re a whopping 30% off right now.

For the griller who truly has everything

A full-body mister and iPad/media holder? This is like the equivalent of turning your grill station into a DJ booth. You’ll even have the festival-y water feature.

May your steaks be seared and may your cookouts be weird. Flame-o, hotman!

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.