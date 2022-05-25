The Best Outdoor Gear Sales for Memorial Day

Picture it: You’re drunk-watching House Hunters, shouting at Randy and Jim to go with option two (they’re not gonna use that third bedroom, anyway) when, as always is the case, they go with Option Lame. You’re disappointed, but you gotta give it to them—that $300/month price tag for a 16-bedroom mansion in the mountains isn’t so bad, and that massive outdoor space is pretty sweet. Actually, it’s very sweet, and now you’re thinking What am I doing living in the city?

Now, before you start looking around at your tiny apartment that costs significantly more per month than that palatial Adirondack adventure home, consider this: You can get out in nature whenever you want! You can take a road trip, hop a train, ride a bus, or hang out on the fire escape to enjoy all of Mother Earth’s splendor from your home base in Big City, USA. (Plus, those country folk don’t even have painted-over wall sockets, indoor rodent “friends,” or leaky radiators! Chumps.)

All kidding aside, we’re going to be socializing outdoors big time this summer, which is why we put together this nifty lil’ list of some of our favorite Memorial Day deals on outdoor gear. If you’ve been on the fence about that sweet pair of summer shorts or haven’t updated your camping arsenal in a while, now is the time—if you want to save some cash, that is. (You know you’re going to end up buying something one way or another.)

So, without further ado, here are the best outdoor gear deals for you to get equipped to get outside.

Backcountry is offering up to 50% off a wide selection of gear and apparel for camping, hiking, bicycling, road trippin’, and more, until May 31. We love this Balsam Zero Gravity camping chair and the Groundwork Double Sleeping Bag—both 40% off.

BioLite, which makes super cool fire pits and other off-the-grid wares, is offering 25% off everything. We’re snagging the electricity-generating CampStove 2+, which creates a vortex of smokeless flames for a portable campfire that can cook your meals and charge your gear, all at the same time. Just grab some sticks and twigs from wherever you are and get cookin’.

GoSun is throwing a Memorial Day Sale with 20% off its solar-powered outdoor gear, from sun ovens and solar coolers to power banks, heated blankets, lights, kettles, and more. Catch us on the beach with The Chill solar-powered electric cooler—no ice required.

Huckberry will be giving its shoppers up to 35% off for Memorial Day from May 25–30. Perhaps now is the time to pick up that pair of discounted Crocs you’ve been eyeing?

Outer is offering up to $1,000 off its outdoor sofas and furniture with code MEMDAY2022 at checkout.

REI has its biggest sale of the year, with up to 30% off a ton of gear and clothing. In the market for a sick pair of sandals? No problem—KEEN’s got you covered. Time for a fitness tracker upgrade? Easy—snag this fresh, on-sale Garmin while you can.

Solo Stove is offering up to 45% off its safe, portable fire pits. We’ll be telling stories around this Ranger fir pit all summer long—especially because its smokeless technology means we won’t bug our big city neighbors when we have a backyard “campout.”

Happy trails.

