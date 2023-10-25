The Best Men’s Cardigans, From Normcore ‘Fits to 70s Button-Ups

Ooooh baby, it is sweata weatha. We can really start dressin’ now that the heat waves and sweaty subway rides are behind us. But, if you’re anything like us, you put off investing in new seasonal garb until you absolutely have to, at which point all the good shit is sold out. Thankfully, October is the perfect time to get your capsule wardrobe together or add in funky investment pieces if your closet is already swole.

If you’re mostly a chore coat and hoodie type of guy, adding in some knitwear is an easy way to elevate your everyday jawns, whether it’s for impressing babes or getting a second interview. We’re here today to talk about cardigans, the versatile button-up sweaters that are eternal fall essentials. From the OG daddies of style like Clint Eastwood and Marlon Brando to the latest style stars like Pedro Pascal and Travis Kelce, there’s just something about what GQ recently deemed the “big pants, little cardigan” combo that really works for the lads. So if you’ve got all your other fall sweater options covered, let’s get into the best men’s cardigans for looking sophisticated and cool all season long.

The best basic men’s cardigans

For the platonic ideal of a cardigan, made with a chunky, yet soft alpaca and Merino wool blend that’s perfect for layering, it’s gotta be Everlane’s Cloud Relaxed Cardigan. With a slightly slouchy fit and roomy pockets, it looks just as good worn open as it does buttoned up and comes in gray, olive, and tan.

While this Madewell sweater-jacket gives off expensive, dry-clean-only energy, it’s surprisingly affordable and easy to care for (in addition to looking great). Made with a blend of cotton and recycled polyester from postconsumer plastic, it’s actually machine washable and a great travel piece, because it’s so versatile.

If you’re digging the mohair look (á la Marni) but not interested in opening a new line of credit just for a sweater, Abercrombie’s Fuzzy Cardigan is a subtler dupe. We’re really digging dark brown this season, so that’s our color pick, and we are happy to report that this sweater will also never meet the dry cleaner, because it’s happy with a little dunk in some cold water and being laid flat to dry.

The best zip-up cardigans

Who has time for all those buttons? After hitting snooze six times every morning, not us. A classic zip-up is great for transitional dressing because a chunkier knit does double duty as outerwear in fall, and is also great for layering when the frigid winter temps hit in a few months.

Alex Mill’s Wright Cardigan is the perfect chunky cotton, that won’t itch or irritate those sensitive to wool and has a double zip in case you want to show off a rootin’ tootin’ belt buckle.

If you love the classic, cozy feel of wool, this Westerley Cardigan from Pendleton is both super classic and warm. It comes in four neutrals—navy, gray, cream and brown, that all give a retro 70s vibe, without feeling costumy.

This patterned cotton-jacquard sweater from MR. P also gives a vintage aesthetic, but this time, it harkens back to the 1960s. Pair with the perfect white tee and some dark denim, and you’re set.

The best cashmere cardigans for men

One of our favorite destinations for affordable cashmere and well-made basics is Quince, so it’s no surprise that we’re big fans of the brand’s Mongolian Cashmere cardigan (and the full-zip hoodie). It comes in seven different colors and will upgrade any bodega fit from ‘meh’ to ‘I read the NY Times style section’.

If you’ve yet to try NAADAM, you will be blown away by how thick and luxurious the brand’s cashmere pieces are, considering how well they’re priced. If you’re looking for a very classic, timeless V-neck cardigan that you can wear from now into your nursing home years, this is your best bet.

The best designer cardigans for men

Without a doubt, the sweater of the moment is one of Corridor’s crocheted cardigans. You’ve seen them all over IG, and on every celebrity with a good stylist. Sure, they’re pricey, but for good reason—they’re knit by hand (more than 72 hours of labor goes into each sweater) in partnership with Innovative, a women’s collective in Peru. But, if you don’t want to fork over $750, the brand also makes more affordable knits, like this sweet mushroom cardigan, and this Alpaca-blend stunner we have a feeling Kurt Cobain would have loved.

When it comes to designer sweaters, investing in some Marni swag is the sartorial equivalent of buying an apartment in Tribeca in the 70s—which is to say, a very good investment. The fashion house’s signature mohair sweaters add liveliness to any fit, whether they’re being paired with joggers and sneakers or with trousers and a loafer. Plus, they never go out of style.

Would it even be a VICE style roundup without the inclusion of Carhartt? We think not, and thus present to you this excellent collaboration cardi, courtesy of Awake and Carhartt WIP. The cotton-wool blend features a graphic logo on the back and the signature Carhartt C x Awake logo stitched on the front.

Now go out and cosplay someone who has a washer/dryer in-unit.

