The Best Men’s Cargo Pants (to Stash Your Wallet, iPhone, and Vape Pen)

We could wax poetic about how cargo pants are the platonic ideal between fashion and function for about 2,000 words, but we’ll spare you the meandering ode by keeping it succinct: Cargo pants frickin’ rule. They’re more visually interesting than a regular-degular pair of chinos or jeans, come in an assortment of swaggy high-performance fabrics and interesting silhouettes, and boast tons of comfy-cozy styles for when the thermostat has bottomed out but you still wanna get ‘fits off. Whether you’re heading to shred some gnar, to grab dinner with friends, to work in an actual office twice a week, cargos should be your new wardrobe staple.

If you’re feeling like your closet has a case of “new year, new me” and want to turn up your daily hybrid-remote/office wardrobe, these are the best cargo pants for men. You can look fly and stay hands-free. (Pockets for days = heaven.)

The best cargos for flexin’ on ‘em

A classic pair ofDickies stretch twill cargos come in every classic work-pant color, from black to olive to khaki, with the added benefit of being able to lug around your headphones, extra rolls of film, Marlboro 27s, Krink markers, and whatever else you need on hand.

We’re also big fans of Nike SB’s Kearny pant, made from ripstop fabric that has a slightly wider leg that can also be cinched, so you basically get two pants for the price of one.

Meanwhile, these Uniqlo cargo pants manage to toe the line between business-casual and very steezy if we do say so ourselves. Go from work to post-work drinks with the kind of versatility that should make a good (aesthetic) impression on both your boss and your date.

If you’re looking to make a statement on the bottom half of your body, there are plenty of options that will have streetwear enthusiasts wondering if they’ve seen those pants on Blackbird Spyplane. These purple cords from Gramicci (they also come in mocha) would look absolutely incredible with a tuxedo jacket (IMHO) or even just some New Balance NB550s and a hoodie.

All the aforementioned options are definitely solid for dressing up the classic cargo, but let’s be honest for a sec: When someone utters the word “cargo pants” it immediately brings to mind Abercrombie & Fitch (for better or worse.) We’ve really been digging A&F’s rebrand, and we’re just as surprised as you that the brand’s latest iteration of the iconique The O.C.-era cargo pant is actually pretty steezy.

The best cargos for being active (or super lazy)

Who said the most convenient style of trouser has to be restrictive? The absolute best version of this classic style that makes a “return to fashion” every decade or so are cargo joggers and sweatpants—so you never have to get off the couch go for a run without having the ability to hold your AirPods, phone, keys, etc. They’re basically a man’s best alternative to a handbag.

For a pair of sleek track pants that you can wear on and off the court, Lululemon makes two cargo styles that are perfect for watching or playing sports. The Cargo Pocket Jogger has an elastic waist and is as comfortable as it is practical (and good-looking). Plus all three colors are currently on sale.

Luluemon also makes high-performance carpenter pants with a hidden phone sleeve in the brand’s patented abrasion-resistant Utilitech fabric, which comes with the added benefit of four-way stretch.

By now it should be clear that cargo pants are the epitome of form and function in one pocket-heavy package, but we’d be remiss if we didn’t highlight a few iterations that put comfort at the forefront.

Up your loungewear game with a very clean pair of French terry cargo sweatpants from Everlane. They’ve got a universally flattering straight leg, an adjustable drawstring, and even a little cotton hammer loop, for IDK, carrying around your Theragun dupe?

You also can’t go wrong with this #blokecore pair of Adidas three-stripe pants, which comes with the added benefit of extra pockets.

Wishing you all a very pocket-filled fall. Amen.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.