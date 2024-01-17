The Best Men’s Gloves for Any Purpose (From Texting to Chopping Wood)

Call me old, but staying warm has become one of my biggest priorities in life (alongside eating nachos and playing Baldur’s Gate 3, of course). Wherever you’re reading this from, chances are that you’re at least feelin’ the breeze, if not freezing your ass off, like me, a dumbass who chose to live in Chicago, where the low today is 4 degrees Fahrenheit (but apparently it “feels like -1 degree” right now, according to the internet). In any case, these days, you simply cannot fuck around when it comes to protecting your precious limbs. Having great boots, high-quality socks (Smartwool gang, rise), and super warm coats is Very Important, no doubt; and having powerful gloves is just as crucial. After all, your hands are what you use to hold pizza and burritos, change the TV channel, and do sex stuff—you need to keep those bad boys safe!

Cruising the digital glove aisles of the internet, though, one learns that there’s an incredible number of options, which is why it’s important to know exactly what you’re needing gloves for. If you’re a working dude, you might want tougher leather or Polytex gloves that wick away sweat and prevent penetration and injury; but if you’re simply trying to go for a run or a hike while it’s a little chilly, lightweight fleece might do the trick. On top of it all is the fact that you’re probably hopelessly addicted to your smartphone, which is why many gloves now offer touchscreen-friendly fingertips (because, you know, nothing’s more important when you’re staving off hypothermia than making sure Kevin sees that crazy video of a guy eating a huge sandwich). Anyway, whatever your needs are, there’s a pair of gloves that’ll keep your hands warm and primed to keep on doin’ whatever you gotta do.

Here are the best men’s gloves for any purpose.

The best gloves to do anything while it’s hella cold out

Workin’ on the highway? Driving to the grocery store? Just shoveling the porch? These Carhartt bangers are eternally popular. Between their Polytex shell, reinforced palm, and adjustable wrist strap, they’re going to be super durable and always keep the warmth inside. They’re also waterproof and sweat-wicking, which we assume means you’re going to stay as dry and warm as John Wick.

The best functional (aka touchscreen-friendly) gloves

The North Face’s Etip Recycled Gloves are the whole package: They’re sustainable (made from 93% recycled polyester), and keep in warmth due to their stretchy polyester-and-fleece build. As you may have gleaned from the name, these are lauded for their ease of smartphone use… since nothing’s more important while you’re hiking or running than checking your email.

Black Diamond’s Heavyweight Screentap Gloves are another polyester-fleece glove that are great for touchscreen use. The grippy palm patch is made from goat leather, which gives them a bit of a death metal edge.

The best gloves for working, hunting, or other very tough and cool pursuits

Ah, Filson. Every piece of clothing, luggage, or outdoor gear we try from the outdoor brand makes us feel like we’re starring in a new season of Yellowstone—and these goatskin gloves are one of the brand’s coolest items. They’re lined with Merino wool and feature an elastic wrist, so these are going to be deceptively cozy. Even if you’re just taking out the trash, you’re gonna feel like an absolute badass in these.

The best heated gloves

Are you one of those people who gets in the car when it’s cold and immediately looks for the butt warmer? If so, you’ll love a pair of heated gloves. This rechargeable pair from Savior Heat warms up in literally ten seconds and stays warm for hours. The gloves are made from lambskin and polyester, so you aren’t losing much of that precious heat; and they also feature a leather palm for gripping and are touchscreen-friendly. Newfangled tech these are not—they’ve got about 2,500 reviews on Amazon for a 4.4-star average rating, with people praising their warmth, comfort, and charge length.

The best mid-range temp gloves

These Outdoor Research gloves are made from wool, nylon, and fleece, and are stretchy and snug. “They are lightweight, but nice and warm unless it’s windy out, or below 10 degrees,” said one Amazon reviewer who gave the gloves five stars. Read: Maybe don’t get these for winter in Chicago or Minneapolis, but most other places should be perfect.

The best nice mittens

These reinforced leather gloves from Give’r feature Thinsulate insulation, wax coating, and a waterproof membrane—simply put, they’re durable enough to withstand just about anything. Literally, the brand says they’re good for everything from “grabbing a burning log out of a fire to ice fishing in -40 degrees.” We’re not keen to test either of those claims, but we believe you, Give’r.

The best less expensive (but still heavy-duty) mittens

Carhartt. Polytex shell. FastDry sweat-wicking lining. Wrist strap closure. These mittens have everything you’d expect from the rugged brand, and at a price that makes them accessible to anybody.

I am cold! But you don’t have to be.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.