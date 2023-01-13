The Best Men’s Loafers (for Work, Weddings, or Dive Bars)

Loafers? Sounds about as groundbreaking as florals for spring. A staple of middle-class “dad style” for decades, loafers aren’t exactly some new trend sweeping the world by storm, one IG zoodboard-addicted hypebeast at a time (but it’s actually sort of exactly like that). Blame it on the rise of prep style or just burnout over the hyper-competitive sneaker resale market, but loafers are in their main-character-energy era right now. Of course, a shoe as classic and versatile as the humble penny loafer was never and will never really go out of style, but after years of high-profile sneaker drops taking center stage in the footwear game, we’re more than happy to point out the fact that loafers are still having a moment.

It seems like everyone and their brother came out with a wavy updated version over the last few years—fur-lined Gucci slides, and giant lug-sole Prada versions stick out in our addled brains. Regardless of your personal style or budget, there are tons of great options on the market. Whether you’re a banker keen on rocking a suede pair of Belgians (sans socks, always), or a Dimes Square cretin creative cruising in thick Nike socks with a chunky horsebit pair, these are the best men’s loafers for casual bodega runs, a night at the opera, and everywhere in between.

The best penny loafers

The OG; the first thing that pops into someone’s mind when you say “loafer” isthe humble penny loafer, which is also a lot of dudes’ first dress shoes (conjuring memories of first communion and piano recitals)—but that doesn’t mean you’ve outgrown them. They’re simple, slip on, and they can be worn with everything from ripped jeans to a tailored suit. Ever wondered why they’re called penny loafers? It’s not for good luck, even though they might help you get lucky [*wink~*]. When this particular silhouette was in its original heyday (circa the 1930s), an emergency call cost two cents. Coincidentally, the signature slits on this loafer silhouette’s upper was just the right size to fit a penny; a penny in each shoe guaranteed that you could always get home safe—no matter how sloshed you were.

You can’t go wrong with the de facto originator of the penny loafer—Bass Weejuns. Originally, “Fancy British sportsmen used to go to Norway to fish, and noticed these locally crafted slip ons,” according to the brand—hence the name “Weejuns.” At first, this loafer style could only be sourced from two shops in London, until G.H. Bass started manufacturing them in America. They’re classic, durable, and wear in like butter—by far the best “starter pair”.

If you want a pair with a little pizzazz, Duke and Dexter make excellent leather shoes with a bit of added flair—they have done a ton of awesome collaborations (like their recent collaboration with Playboy) and even offer custom hand-painted pairs if you’re looking for a special occasion. The zebra-print pony hair on these is basically a neutral, so you can wear them with anything and they’ll definitely turn some heads.

For a super-affordable pair you don’t have to worry about scuffing to hell, Dockers synthetic penny loafers aren’t just ultradurable, but feel “soft and flexible,” according to one 5-star review, who added that they are “comfortable right out of the box.” For less than $50, I’d call that a ringing endorsement.

The best horsebit loafers

Of course, the most famous horsebit loafer belongs to Gucci. Guccio Gucci, the brand’s founder and namesake first started using the gold hardware on his designs “after working at The Savoy, [a hotel] in London, where he’d been inspired by the aesthetic of the English racing set,” according to Ellen Goldstein, professor of accessories design at New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology. At this point, the horsebit has become such a signature for Gucci’s footwear, it’s permeated across a variety of different loafer styles—from the slipper style Jordaan silhouette to more traditional, moc-toe loafers. While it’s definitely a steep investment up front, It’s a pretty safe bet that a pair from Gucci loafers will be in your closet for years to come.

Sure, cordovan and black leather are great wardrobe staples, but if you’ve already got your bases covered, why not venture out into a deliciously nubby suede pair in a sickeningly-cool mashup of avocado green and tan?

The best tassel loafers

If you absolutely hate pennies (plebeian coins) or want something different from a more “Loafers 101” silhouette, opt for a pair with tassels instead. For a sophisticated pair that can pass as riche at your coworker’s wedding at the country club, you can’t go wrong with a pair of Church’s (and no, we’re not talking about the fried chicken chain). An icon of British shoemaking history, the brand’s roots stretch back to the 19th century; investing in a pair of Church’s puts you on the level with plenty of stylish men for literal centuries. Made of shiny bookbinder leather with a fumé finish, these bad boys are hand-stitched, with a crisp scalloped tongue that gives them an elevated feel.

If you’re more of a “eat the rich” type of guy, Dr. Martens makes an awesome chunky-soled tassel loafer with classic yellow stitching that you can wear to the skatepark, a first date… honestly, anywhere.

The best Venetian and Belgian loafers

If you work in a pretty corporate environment or are trying to cosplay as a banker that makes 40 times what you do, then you need a Belgian or Venetian loafer to really nail the look. My fancy finance cousin wears basically nothing but Belgian Shoes (Joan Crawford voice: No socks ever!) and I hate to admit it, but they do look equally as good with a pair of jeans as they do with trousers or a suit.

For those wondering about the difference, while both Belgian and Venetian loafers are inspired by the simplicity of slippers, Belgian loafers stand apart for their higher, oval-shaped “tongue” which sits higher on the upper than a usual loafer (which normally squares off). More specifically, Belgian loafers—pioneered by the aptly named Belgian Shoes brand—are also easily identified by the small ribbon bow that sits in the center of each loafer. History aside, one of the best things about either style is that their luxury roots means the silhouettes tend to come in really soft materials like suede and leather. Wearing a house slipper around town? Yeah, sign us up.

Best suited for dressy occasions, you can’t go wrong with a velvet shoe. You will look like royalty and your tired feet will thank you. Just add a smoking jacket and a cigar, and *poof* you’re James Bond.

For the most sumptuous suede, Del Toro Shoes handmakes its loafers that are lined with super-soft leather and have a rubber sole for good traction. The brand recommends going down a half size from whatever your normal sneaker size is for the perfect fit.

These loafers are a steal on Amazon, and are made with 100% suede. You can opt for a subtle leather bow or a chunkier tassel—hey for less than 100 bucks, you could snag one of each.

The best funky loafers

This ain’t your first rodeo—you don’t need any convincing to invest in a sick pair of loafers. What you need is some inspiration—something that’s unafraid to be different. We love Greats’ colorblocked penny loafers for stepping outside the box without looking like clown shoes.

Yes, Daddy, you do deserve a big-ass pair of heckin’ stompers. You need some clodhoppers to show everyone that you own these streets, and have leveled up. Sure these lug-soled giants aren’t for everyone, but it’s hard to turn down slipping into a pair of Prada shoes.

Last but certainly not least, these shearling Gucci horsebit loafers are just the thing to cure those winter blues. Nothing takes the affected out of Seasonal Affective Disorder quite like a brand new pair of flashy shoes—warm ones at that.

Loafin’ is a lifestyle, jabroni.

