The Best Men’s Rain Boots (for Looking Fly While Staying Dry)

If you only have one pair of shoes you rock all autumn and winter long, they’re probably getting thrashed any time there’s inclement weather. With fall squalls and winter slush arriving on our collective doorsteps soon, investing in a solid pair of rain boots isn’t just a way to preserve your investment-worthy Jordans or sleek leather loafers; it’s the first step (pun very much intended) in keeping your feet warm, dry, and super comfy.

Now, we get it: When most people picture “rain boots” they’re typically thinking of galoshes or giant rubber boots, à la Paddington Bear. Sure, those have their practical purposes, but just because the sky is crying doesn’t mean you have to trudge around in giant wellies (unless you want to—not here to yuck anybody’s yum). These days, the best rain boots for walking around and navigating the puddle-filled streets manage to toe the line between form and function without feeling like you’re dressing for the second coming of Noah’s Ark. Want the scoop on men’s rain boots that won’t have you dipping into your “rainy day fund”? Looks like today’s your rainy lucky day.

Crocs rain boots

OK, so you’ve been a big fan of Balenciaga’s high-low collaboration with Crocs but (understandably) are not a fan of the collab’s massive price tag. Well, you’re in luck, because Crocs released a sick shortie version that you won’t have to feel financially tormented in order to rock, because the price tag is way less intense. They’re waterproof, super lightweight, and unlike the designer version, can be customized with Jibbitz (aka: bling for your Crocs) to your exact specifications.

L.L. Bean rain boots

Let’s talk L.L. Bean boots: You know ‘em, you love ‘em, but have you seen the low-top Gumshoe iteration of this American icon? Unlike the classic 8-inch boots (which every prepwear-donning dude has somewhere in his closet), this shortened style packs all the functionality of the classic “Bean Boot” with a more understated silhouette. Sure, the eponymous L.L. Bean built his brand (and its hard-wearing, much-beloved reputation) on the back of his signature boot design, but this modernized style serves as a more casual takedown of the rough-and-ready classic—all without sacrificing L.L. Bean’s commitment to quality (and, of course, keeping your feet dry). Built in Maine just like the signature Bean Boot, you can take the brand’s word for it when it says, “chances are, you’ll only ever need one pair.”

Xtratuf rain boots

If you aren’t familiar with Xtratuf, it’s been making boots to rival Alaska’s toughest terrain for over 50 years. If you’ve ever seen an episode of Deadliest Catch, you know that those guys don’t fuck around, especially when it comes to safety in harsh conditions. That’s likely why reality TV fans have spotted Xtratuf’s boots on the aforementioned series’ cast and crew members tackling some of the harshest conditions the Land of the Midnight Sun has to offer. While most of us won’t need the hard-wearing toughness of Xtratuf’s signature Legacy Boots (including their high-neck design), Xtratuf’s Legacy Ankle Deck Boots are a solid alternative, packing in key features like the same slip-resistant chevron outsole and watertight “Triple-Dipped Shells” found on its commercial-grade boots.

Sperry rain boots

Can’t go wrong with a classic Chelsea boot style, and Sperry rain boots don’t disappoint. The classic American brand’s all-rubber waterproof take on the Chelsea boot is exactly what you want in a rain boot, with nothing extraneous. As a Chelsea-boot silhouette, the pull-on style makes them quick to get on and off, but this style ups the ante by including a duck boot-inspired channeled toe box. With a microfleece lining, these should also perform when the thermometer dips low. Aesthetically, we do appreciate the swath of different colorways, but there’s something to be said about the unique monochromatic options in olive or navy.

Suicoke rain boots

Obviously, cult Japanese brand Suicoke is going to have some killer boots. These bad boys use a foam rubber midsole and a treaded rubber outsole to find the balance of hella comfy and hella dry. The ankle-high lace-up closure means no part of that foot’s getting wet… unless you want it to.

Blundstone rain boots

Your friend who’s an artist or musician wears these, guaranteed. These fully waterproof boots from legacy brand Blundstone include Thinsulate insulation, making sure your little footsies stay dry and warm so you can spend your time thinking about painting or whatever.

Keen rain boots

Keens are incredibly comfortable and great for all types of terrain. These waterproof work boots are super supportive and durable, so you can stay dry and still get the job done, however wet it is out.

The North Face boots

These streetwear-inspired boots from The North Face use waterproof suede and ballistic mesh to keep that H2O out—and look badass doing it. Snowboard not included.

Bottega Veneta rain boots

It’s not often that runway looks and functionality fall into the same circle on a Venn diagram, but when it comes to Bottega Veneta’s instantly popular Puddle Boots, the Italian-made rain boot is both practical (shout out that full rubber upper) and stylish (thanks to the silhouette’s almost cartoon-y, rounded shape). Best of all, select colorways are mysteriously much cheaper on Saks’s website—we won’t tell them if you don’t.

UGG rain boots

What if the best UGG rain boots didn’t have to be… well, rain boots. If you’re lamenting the original UGG craze of the early 2000s, it could be time to reconsider the brand’s appeal for the better; just check out the Tasman X. Crafted in a low-top, sneaker-like waterproof style, its removable super-plush sock liner and suite of monochromatic colorways makes this not just a great alternative to the traditional rain boot, but also a fun, funky (like all good things) footwear option. Who said UGG could only make suede boots anyways?

Hunter rain boots

We’d bet our paycheck that when you hear the word “rain boot”, the Hunter rain boots pop into your head almost instantly. Not only has the legacy brand been in business since 1865, but it basically invented the Wellington boot in 1956. That legacy continues today, with Hunter still making the best tall rain boots for men in the same way, crafting them from 28 hand-cut original parts. As a beacon of the “classic” rain boot (see: high shaft) design, not only are Hunter rain boots suitable for crazy weather and calf-deep puddles, they also come in a ton of colors to match your wardrobe (or, you know, that day’s vibe).

Bogs rain boots

Who says classic rain boots need to be boring? Another tried-and-true brand, Bogs has built high-quality, incredibly durable boots for years. Unafraid of playing with prints, the brand has crafted hunting-focused boots that leverage a RealTree-esque camo pattern. Even if you have absolutely no intention to use these boots in a “sporting” context, there’s plenty of impressive tech that makes them well worth a shot—including a non-slip, self-cleaning rubber outsole, and a four-way stretch inner bootie for superior comfort and durability. Plus, Bogs knows your all-weather boots are gonna get a bit gross after a while, and added an “Aegis antimicrobial odor protection insole” to tackle odor issues before the problem begins.

Let the rain fall down, we’re coming clean.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals?Sign up for our newsletter.