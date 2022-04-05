The Best Men’s Underwear, According to Men

Collectively, we as a society don’t spend much time worrying about the best men’s underwear. Movies made before 2010 tell us that most men wear the same baggy, white boxing shorts (oh… that’s why they call them “boxers”) underneath literally every piece of lower-body clothing they own. However, things change, and while men’s underwear choices aren’t a monolith, one thing is strikingly clear: Nobody under the age of 40 wears the long, stiff, loose boxer shorts of yesteryear (unless they’re painfully stuck in the past, or like, skater-ironic, I guess). Nobody wants all that bunching in their pant legs on a run around the block, or needs their junk flying in the wind, liable to be twisted, sat upon, crushed, smashed, etc. Nay, the modern gentleman requires a touch of security, a feeling of safety—a gentle groin-hug in these trying times.

We already have the best socks, and when it comes to undies, we’re not looking for a Saran-Wrap situation—what we need is underwear that won’t ride up, is both comfortable and breathable, will keep the boys in check, and doesn’t bunch up when we try to put pants on. Unfortunately, there are quite a few men’s underwear brands on the market, and you can’t exactly try them on at the store… without being asked to leave, I imagine. That’s why we consulted the bros of the internet (and several IRL buddies) to separate the wheat from the chaff. Gaze upon the most affordable, junk-hugging, sausage-coddling, best men’s underwear we could find.

Our* undies

You’ve probably gotten an advertisement for these happy bois recently, and for good reason: They slap. They’re tight enough to keep the boys in line, but thin and breathable so you won’t be swampy and uncomfortable if you have to sprint to catch your bus. (Pro Tip: A matching set makes a good gift for you and your SO.)

Extend your… shelf life

The collective man of the internet says that these underwear by David Archy are a) comfortable, durable, and breathable, and b) that they make your junk look larger. So, if you’re in the market for that sort of action, have at it.

Reduce, reuse, recycle

One young man that we surveyed suggested these Hanes Cool Dri Tagless Boxer Briefs, since they last forever, are softer than they look, and have a 4.5-star average out of almost 90,000 reviews on Amazon. (Well, he actually said that they rock because you get four days of use out of a pair: regular, backwards, inside-out, and inside-out-backwards. Yes, he’s single.)

Are You Smarter Than a Wool Boxer Brief?

Probably not. These bad boys—some of the best men’s underwear in the game—are made with Merino wool, which regulates body temperature, manages moisture, and resists odor. They also feature a wide elastic waistband to eliminate chafing when you’re climbing mountains or running from the cops.

Really cut through the air

Just wear these. Don’t even bother with an outer layer. There’s no feeling quite like aerodynamically slicing through a headwind whilst going for a jog or walking to the bodega. People might even think you’re an athlete, or that you just got off your road bike. They’re also a good fit for wearing under a skirt or kilt, in case of a Marilyn Monroe-style updraft situation.

You’ll be the next Marky Mark…

(…Without all the awful stuff under the “Early Life” section of his Wikipedia page, hopefully.) At any rate, Calvin Klein is a classic, and when you try them on, you’ll realize why. They have an amazing fit, they’re flattering, and they remain iconic for their understated coolness.

The working man’s brief

Even if you’ve never swung a hammer (or visited a skate park) in your life, Carhartt is here to supply you with high-quality, durable workwear—and that means boxer briefs, too. These are engineered to keep you dry, comfortable, and odor-free while on the job, longboard, stoop, or film set.

To match your sneaks

I recently picked up a pack of these bad boys at Walmart while looking for a wolf shirt, and I’ve gotta say, they rock. Light, breathable, and no bunching and scrunching. (Unfortunately, Walmart was out of wolf shirts when I went, which I wasn’t aware was a possibility.)

You’re going to start jogging… tomorrow

From the makers of some of your favorite socks, comes what could very well be your new favorite pair of underwear. “We blended cotton with modal (a fiber made from beech tree pulp) and added a bit of spandex to make a hybrid underwear super-material that’s the best of both worlds,” the brand says. “It has a natural, luxe feel, with a resilience that helps to keep it feeling fresh and new, wash after wash.”

Ideally, the former

Richer Poorer is one of our favorite online clothing retailers, and the brand’s dedication to quality shines with its Men’s Boxer Brief 3-Pack (which is $22 off right now). The ultra-soft cotton jersey briefs are naturally anti-odor, pre-shrunk, and made with both a super-soft flex waistband to ensure comfort and mid-length, stay-put legs.

The next step after you cop the best men’s underwear? Some breathable pantaloons.

