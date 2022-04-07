The Best Wallets for Men (Who Deserve an Upgrade)

In addition to having a healthy aversion to using GPS; being able to make a passable, from-scratch margarita (even if you don’t drink); and possessing basic television-mounting knowledge, a sturdy, dependable wallet is high on the list of things men should have.

Now, there are plenty of good wallets out there, ranging from leather stalwarts and carbon-fiber tactical jawns to clip-on card holders and status symbol pocket pieces. Figuring out which kind of wallet guy you’re going to be is an important decision, since your wallet says a lot about you. Are you packing a fat, worn-out leather wallet or a sleek ID holder with a money clip? Are you the guy who shoves every receipt, business card, and hotel key into his wallet and leaves them there for eternity? Was the last time you used cash (to buy something that isn’t weed) when you were in high school? Did you have a small but mighty duct tape wallet business in fifth grade? These are the important questions when looking for the best wallets for men.

If you’re reading this, you probably already have a wallet—but when was the last time you upgraded? Perhaps you’re in the market for a whole new look, or you’re just worried about matching your wallet to your new tracksuit. Maybe you’ve always been a back pocket wallet guy, but you had an unfortunate encounter with a pickpocket, and now you need something that fits in your front pocket. Or maybe you’re picking out a gift for a person in your life who is overdue to up their everyday carry situation. Whatever your reason is for picking up a new wallet, you’ve come to the right place.

You’re into the classics

We’re not talking about antiquity—we’re talking about good ol’ fashioned leather wallets, just like Dad had. We love the selection at outdoorsy menswear store Huckberry if that’s what you’re into. We’re especially partial to Bellroy’s Hide & Seek—which protects your personal information contained in RFID enabled identification cards, passports, and smart cards—as well as Ezra Arthur’s Cash Fold Deluxe, which features chromexcel leather tanned by Horween in Chicago and enough slots to hold 15 credit cards or IDs.

When it comes to the best classic leather wallets, we also love the classic look of the Timberland Men’s Leather RFID-Blocking Passcase Security Wallet, which has a timeless look and a removable passcase.

You describe your style as “tactical”

Wallet? You mean a currency and identification security apparatus? That’s what I thought. Bespoke Post specializes in finding the best everyday carry products, and this Tactical Bifold Multi-Tool Wallet & Tether by Dango Products is one of our faves. The RFID-blocking wallet features a removable, 14-function stainless steel multi-tool and a six-inch tether with ten inches of woven 550 paracord.

The EKSTER Carbon Fiber Cardholder is also a great choice, complete with a matte surface, an expandable backplate, and an RFID-blocking layer. Plus, it’s seriously sleek.

You’re a low-profile kind of guy

Perfect for tucking into the inner pocket of your suit or sliding into the front pocket of your skinny jeans, the best slim wallets are the ones that you don’t even notice. Line of Trade’s Slim Wallet lightens your pocket load without sacrificing space, and is made out of richly tanned, waterproof leather.

TRAVANDO’s Slim Wallet has a 4.5-star average from a whopping 59,746 ratings on Amazon, so they’re clearly doing something right—with “something” being the 11 card pockets, metal money clip, and RFID-blocking layer.

You manage a social media account

Let’s face it, your phone is always in your hand and never in your pocket, so you don’t really have to worry about it being a little on the clunky side. Slap this bad boy on the back of your smartphone and keep all your necessities in thumb’s reach.

You’re an adrenaline junky

When you’re ripping down a steep mountain biking trail or BASE jumping off the Brooklyn Bridge (plz don’t), the last thing you want is to have your ID destroyed because your wallet wasn’t tough enough. (How else will they identify your body?) All jokes aside, The Ridge Wallet isn’t going anywhere, thanks to the military-grade materials it’s made with, and if something does happen to it (which it won’t) the company offers a lifetime warranty.

You need something to whip out at the clerb

Sometimes, your main priority when accessorizing is being a little bit flashy, and these designer wallets are perfect for taking out really slowly when the check comes to make sure everyone gets a good look at your sweet money holder. This buffed calfskin bifold wallet from Off-White isn’t just buttery soft and damn good-looking—it’s also self-aware to juuust the right degree.

When it comes to trifold wallets—so Bateman, yet so Matrix—Acne Studio’s black logo wallet keeps the logo low-profile and tasteful, but has a big effect when it’s opened wide to reveal a bunch of hard-to-score cards.

