The Best Men’s Work Shoes (That Aren’t Dorky)

You’re hip. You’re happening. You know this, we know this, your mom knows this. The only people who don’t know this? Everyone you work with, since your current work shoes are dorky AF, Brad. Now, “work shoes” means something different to everyone—after all, we’re not all office drones, laborers, or professional sex toy testers. (Actually, some of us are.) And just because you’re expected to look moderately professional and “less hungover than last week” doesn’t mean you can’t add some personal flair and style to your otherwise lame 9-5 footwear.

Despite our ivory towers of typing, aka our tiny railroad apartments, we like to think we understand the (footwear) plight of the worker, which is why we cobbled together this short list of some of the best men’s work shoes and the best men’s dress shoes that (as far as we see it) aren’t ugly. We’ve got clogs and work shoes for standing all day, hiking boots for our outdoorsmen friends, and loafers for our banker bros. Whatever your workwear needs are, we’ve got you covered.

You work at a startup

What the company lacks in vowels, they make up for in kegs in the office—and who needs healthcare? Look at all the snacks! These Allbirds are comfortable, durable, really easy on the planet, and fit perfectly with a business casual, “I might do Crossfit later” aesthetic. You can dress them up or down, and your feet will thank you, especially since you’re going to be walking to that keg to cash in your liquid benefits a lot during your time there.

For all the cooks (and clog heads)

We love you, you chain-smoking, Adderall-fueled, indispensable beauties. That’s why we want you to have the best footwear possible. It’s hard to ignore the recent (TikTok-fueled) love for Birkenstock’s Boston clog, but the style’s lack of a non-slip sole and suede upper aren’t ideal for anything remotely close to the heat and stress of a kitchen. That doesn’t mean you have to avoid the brand altogether. The Profi-Birki is literally built for professional-grade action; the model boasts an oil- and grease-resistant outer that’s washable up to 80 degrees Celsius. Alternatively, you can rock these slip-on Crocs, but be warned: You’ll have to fend off hordes of suitors every time you wear them. (Also, every kitchen is different—make sure to check with your employer to make sure these are OK for work.)

You’re a park ranger

Deadass, you protect the shit out of those forests, B. Seriously, though, we love supporting our National Parks, as well as the people who protect them. And, besides cleaning up trails and being good stewards of the natural beauty of our land, there’s no better way to show you care than hooking up a park ranger with a pair of boots that can actually stand up to the variety of conditions they’re probably confronted with. Whether they’re stomping out (or singing about?) forest fires with Smokey the Bear, or just yelling at tourists to stay on the trail, it’s hard to beat the Vasque Sundowner. While the model has been beloved by hikers since its debut 1984, it’s also a silhouette that was literally recommended for use in National Park Service uniforms. If that’s a little too old fashioned for you, it’s hard to top the Merrell Moab. Its third iteration isn’t just environmentally friendly version Merrell’s ever made, it has a rugged Vibram outsole, a super-cushioned midsole and a waterproof membrane for dry feet in all conditions.

To match the tweed blazer that you own

Calling all adjunct professors and librarians: You don’t need to wear dress shoes on the job to still look sharp. Case in point? The classic boat shoe. A prep style classic, the boat shoe is the perfect balance between keeping things casual without going anywhere near sneaker territory. When it comes to boat shoes, the first name that jumps to mind has to be Sperry. With it’s iconic Top-Sider sole and simple leather upper (in a variety of colors), it’s a silhouette that will get plenty of use as the school year goes on.(Just don’t wear them with socks!)

You’re corporate goth

Just because HR said you have to stop bringing in animals to sacrifice, doesn’t mean you can’t fly let everyone know you used to love My Chemical Romance through some choice footwear. These low-cut Docs are dressy enough for an office gig while suggesting that you might be interested in griping about the Tumblr porn ban on your lunch break.

When you have a meeting at 11 a.m. and a soccer game at 1 p.m.

Someone’s gotta make a few deals before torching the eighth graders during recess—it might as well be you. The Adidas Samba isn’t just a beloved icon of sport style, it’s also one of the most on-trend sneakers of the moment. What’s wrong with a shoe that’s classic enough for the office but sporty enough to hit the pitch after lunch? While you could definitely opt for the more soccer-forward version (note the larger tongue shape), if you’re wearing these to work (and want to stand out from those rocking the classic black or white), try upgrading to a pair in a neutral, office-appropriate color like tan or blue.

You’re a semi-reluctant banker

It’s not what you really want to be doing—you’d rather be in the Peace Corps, or galavanting around Europe—but Daddy named you Sterling, so it’s IPOs and power lunches until you have a nervous breakdown in your 30s. If money is no object (and you work in finance, so we know the answer to that question) it’s hard to top a pair of Gucci “deal sleds.” That said, if your financials are more-Main Street, less-Wall Street—might we suggest going for the iconic Bass Weejun? On top of being a shoe that’s been unimpeachably stylish for nearly 100 years, its unpretentious price tag means you’ll get as much wear out of it in the office as you will outside of it.

Converse-ly, you could always wear… statement shoes.

