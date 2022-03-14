Pro Tip for This Summer: Get a Metal Detector

Hot take: You know how the beach sucks? It’s always too hot, you get all sandy, and you end up with a wicked sunburn—no matter how vigilant you are with sunscreen reapplication? And, once you’ve committed to a day in hell down the shore, nobody actually wants to go swimming and participate in the only good part of the beach (the ocean) because “the North Atlantic is too cold in late September” or some other soft nonsense that shows a clear lack of mental fortitude? Well, that all changes today, fellow beach-haters, because this summer, we’re getting the one non-alcoholic item that can turn any beach day into one that doesn’t suck ass a fun day in the sun. Meet your new best beach-bummin’ buddy: the metal detector.

Go ahead: Screenshot that, pop it on Twitter, caption it with a misspelled sentence, something like “Oh look at VICE their [sic] shilling for Big Metal Detector now!!!1!” Go on—I’ll wait. Once you’re done, though, give it some thought. Metal detectors are, in fact, sweet. Even if you don’t find literal buried treasure (though you certainly can, and you don’t have to be a pro to do so), you’ll still have a blast while you search. Plus, finding metallic antiques that someone might have dropped in a field or at the beach over a century ago can transport you back in time, which, IMO, is priceless. Or, you can always help friendly old Italian men find their lost rings. (Skip to 6:25 for that.) Though metal detectors are, admittedly, a little nerdy—who cares? It’s 2022, and this year, we’re not letting the opinions of others (especially those who are probably just jealous of your sweet metal detector) get to us.

Now, metal detectors are certainly great for beach combing, but you don’t have to live near the water to enjoy them. Take your hot rod to a public park, a field, or even your own backyard—if you’re lucky enough to have one—and start hunting for buried treasure. (Or, you know, vintage beer cans and 19th-century coins. Still cool!) From affordable entry level models to high-end, professional detection tools, here’s a short list of some of the best metal detectors in the game.

What’s up, Dog?

Boasting a 4.5-star average from 11,226 ratings, the Bounty Hunter Tracker IV Metal Detector is affordable, approachable, and about as highly rated as you can get. It detects coin-size targets up to six inches deep, can find larger targets up to two feet deep, and alerts you to the presence of all metals, including gold, silver, brass, aluminum, iron, and steel.

Put yourself on the fast track

The Fast Tracker Metal Detector has a lightweight rod with a comfortable handle, a built-in speaker and headphone jack, and technology that can discern between different metals, making your job as an aspiring (read: very aspiring) treasure hunter easier.

The beginner’s detector

With an ergonomic design, the KENTOKTOOL Metal Detector lets you pinpoint your targets with different settings that allow you to discern between metals, latch on to a single item, or scan for multiple underground pieces. It also comes with a shovel and packs away into a convenient travel case for on-the-go detecting. “Overall a great starter kit for this new hobby,” one reviewer writes. “I can’t wait to hit the beach this holiday season and see what crazy things I find!”

Your ace in the hole

If you’re in the market for a metal detector that has increased iron resolution, an adjustable frequency to help eliminate interference, and new cam locks for increased stem stability, look no further than the Garrett Ace 300 Metal Detector. “This is my dry land use machine,” one happy customer writes. “This beauty can find a bb shot 8 inches down.”

Blub, blub, blub

For underwater adventurers, the PANCKY Metal Detector is perfect for hunting at the beach, in shallow rivers and streams, and on rainy days. It’s waterproof, which means it’s easy to clean, and you can find treasures hidden at the bottom of bodies of water. We’d stay away from the public pool, though.

Take things up a notch

The collapsible, compact, and lightweight construction of the Minelab Vanquish 340 Metal Detector features three separate find modes (coin, relic and all metal), and is pre-programmed and optimized for the best performance in the field. It’s simple, powerful, and perfect for anyone looking to step up their detecting game.

Hats on, coins down

The Nokta Makro Simplex+ Metal Detector comes with headphones and a hat, so everyone will know you mean business when you show up to the local playground searching for old coins. It’s waterproof up to 10 feet deep for underwater detection and comes with a two-year limited warranty.

See you at the beach! [Beep… beep… beep…]

