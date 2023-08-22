The Best Mineral Sunscreens (for Staying Forever Young)

We know it’s practically the end of summer (it ain’t over ‘til Labor Day, people), but let this be a healthy reminder that you should be wearing SPF year-round, lest you want to spend mountains of cash on lasers and fancy creams to smooth away those wrinkles and sunspots later on. But seriously, vanity aside, the planet is getting hotter and the hole in the ozone layer isn’t completely healed—skin cancer is no joke, and sunscreen is the best way to prevent it. If you think of wearing sunscreen as a summer-exclusive activity, maybe you haven’t found the right one for you. Finding the right product to seamlessly integrate into your daily skincare routine is the key to youthful, healthy, and hydrated skin.

Today we’re talking mineral (a.k.a. physical) sunscreens, specifically. If you’re confused, you’re not alone. A lot of average joes don’t know that there are two types of sunscreen: mineral and chemical. Mineral—or “physical”—sunscreens, contain “titanium dioxide and zinc oxide, block and scatter the rays (like a shield) before they penetrate your skin,” whereas “chemical sunscreen ingredients (like avobenzone and octisalate) absorb UV rays (like a sponge) before they can damage your skin,” according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. While most dermatologists can agree that the best sunscreen is whichever one you are going to repeatedly reach for, mineral sunscreens are popular because they are much less likely to cause allergic reactions or irritation. If you have sensitive skin, your best bet is to go with a mineral formula, and as dermatologist Dr. Muneeb Shah previously told VICE, “[those] that are ‘high risk’ of developing allergies [should avoid ingredients] such as oxybenzone, and fragrance.”

So let’s block and scatter those rays. Below are our top 7 mineral sunscreen picks, favorited by editors, dermatologists, and even social media skincare bros the Dewy Dudes.

Supergoop

If you didn’t know, the cult of Supergoop users grows stronger every day. That’s because when it comes to the super-popular sunscreen brand, there is a formulation for everybody, it’s not over-the-top expensive, and all of its products feel gentle and lightweight on the skin. (Trust us, we’ve tried basically all of them). Depending on your preference for glowy or matte skin—both Supergoop’s Mineral Sheerscreen and Mineral Mattescreen are perfect for everyday wear with broad-spectrum protection. Sheerscreen also protects against UV and infrared radiation and helps to filter blue light.

For a full coverage lotion for the body and face, Supergoop’s Play line is perfect for days at the beach, outdoor exercise, and even for kids. Its 100% mineral, SPF50 formula is super-gentle and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.

Cerave

Dermatologists and ultra-sensitive folks stan Cerave pretty damn hard, and for good reason. The drugstore brand is known for being gentle, effective, and affordable. While Cerave offers straight-up mineral sunscreen lotions, it’s the hybrid formulas that offer double-duty protection, combining mineral and chemical ingredients that are tried, true, and guaranteed to keep you from getting scorched.

The Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen Lotion with Sheer Tint has a slight touch of color, to negate any white cast and give you an IRL Paris filter.

Vacation

There’s nothing better than the pure nostalgia Vacation, aka “the world’s best-smelling sunscreen,” puts into every bottle. Not only is the packaging delightfully retro, but the scent will also instantly transport you back in time— suntanning by your grandmother’s pool in Boca while the smell of coconut (and, in our personal memories, Newports) wafts through the air. But none of that would be worth a damn if it didn’t also do its job. The mineral version of the “Legendary” sun cream is a zinc-only sunscreen that goes on remarkably clear.

La Roche Posay

Another very-loved-by-derms brand is La Roche Posay—a French drugstore brand that’s now easy as pie to find in the U.S. and has become a huge hit with skincare buffs thanks to its well-formulated products that won’t break the bank. The Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer is well-known for its intense hydration abilities and gentle ingredients that rarely irritate even the most temperamental skin. It’s formulated with prebiotic thermal water, niacinamide, and glycerin for extreme hydration, and at SPF30, is ideal for everyday use.

Now go soak up those last precious rays of sun, jabronis.

