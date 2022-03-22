The Best Mini Trampolines for Making Exercise Less Miserable, More Fun

Behold, a celebrity workout trend that those of us who can’t hold our planks and don’t have a gym membership can participate—nay, flourish—in: trampolining.

While trampolining may sound like a built-in babysitter for your five-year-old nieces and nephews at the family barbecue, it’s actually a killer cardio workout enjoyed by the likes of Eva Longoria, Julianne Hough, Goldie Hawn, and Jennifer Garner. And unlike fitness trends of yore like Tae Bo or the ThighMaster, it has long-term appeal. The Cleveland Clinic reported that exercising on a trampoline provides a full body workout that builds strength, increases balance, relieves stress, and promotes heart health.

Videos by VICE

Need we point out that it’s also a source of good old-fashioned fun? Who doesn’t want to follow Hawn’s instructions to “Dance, jump and twirl like nobody’s watching” and blast Dua Lipa all in the name of health and wellness?

In the name of unabashed twirling, I’ve traveled down the vast rabbit hole of celeb-fitness vids to emerge with recommendations for us novice trampoliners. Here are the best trampolines for everyone, from beginners to high-intensity jumpers, and for as little as 50 bucks and as much as, well, a lot—it’s top of the line! Bounce on, friends.

Under a hundo

Thankfully, you don’t have to splurge in order to get a good quality exercise trampoline. Wamkos makes an affordable option that’s both durable and highly elastic. Understandably for the price point, it does have a weight max of only 200 pounds.

Beginner friendly

If you’re just starting to build up your balance, then this oval, 55-inch fitness trampoline is the best place to start. The oval design provides you with more stability during your workouts, plus it comes with a handlebar. You can use the handlebar to steady yourself, or, eventually, to do more complex exercises.

If you’re into barre and yoga…

This isn’t your first rodeo when it comes to going all in on a new workout regime. To hit the ground bouncing, you’ll be good to go with this 48-inch trampoline with thick stainless steel springs. Thanks to its adjustable handlebar, you can also add in barre exercises and yoga poses to your trampoline sesh. Namaste!

Safety first

Could “Clumsy” be your theme song? If you’re trippin’, stumbling, flippin’, and fumbling, try this trampoline with extra built-in safety and stability features. It’s got padding in case you stumble, but its no-tip arched legs will help keep that from happening as they reinforce the trampoline’s stability and balance. It also happens to get top marks from one of our editors who owns one.

Go pro

Not all of us can trek to Tribeca to enjoy trampoline classes at The Ness studio. We can buy a Ness trampoline, though, which comes with a complimentary one-hour personal training session. Hooked? You can sign up for a Ness digital subscription to access classes on your own time and in your own space.

The Holy Grail of trampolines

Spending nearly a grand on an indoor mini trampoline may seem… excessive. However, you won’t find a higher-quality model out there. Whether you’re a trampolining zealot or just have some cash burning a hole in your pocket, the Bellicon is one of the best trampolines you can buy. They’re custom made to fit you and your fitness goals, plus they have a lifetime warranty.

Keep it quiet

If trampolining seems all good and fun except for that screechy sound you remember from your childhood, you’re not the only person who is bothered. Fit Bounce Pro trampolines are designed so you can silently bounce your way into a state of stress-free bliss.

Jump along with a workout video

OK, so maybe dancing, twirling, and jumping like nobody’s watching isn’t really your style. If you want more detailed instruction, opt for this bundle. It comes with a workout DVD and access to an online library of over 100 workout videos.

More space, please

Jumping on a platform with a small diameter can sometimes feel limiting.. To give yourself a little more freedom in your space, opt for something larger, like this oval, 55-inch trampoline. While it takes up more space, it’s worth it for the increased range of exercises you can accomplish.

Make your wallet happy

This trampoline is under 50 dollars. Yep, you read that right. Amazon reviewer Mark T. Brody wrote, “I have used very expensive ones, and can’t understand for the life of me why they even exist. This one was super cheap, and is amazing. I have used it almost every day since I first got it.” With over 8,000 reviews and a 4.5 star rating, I think you can take his word for it.

High weight capacity

With a 450-pound weight capacity, this trampoline is extremely durable. As a result, its bungees are super strong and maintain a strong level of tension. If you’re performing high-intensity workouts, look no further.

Made for your studio apartment

One of the best parts about exercise trampolines are that they offer a full-body home workout—even if you’re not someone who has the extra space for a full-sized couch, let alone the space for a home gym. This trampoline is particularly suitable for small spaces. It has a 40-inch diameter and you can fold it up when you’re not using it.

Get outdoors

Trampolining doesn’t have to be an inside-only workout. This 48-inch trampoline from FirstE is made for indoor and outdoor use. When summer comes around, you won’t be struck working out in your living room. Let your neighbors see you in all your bouncing glory.

Tall folks, just make sure to check your ceiling height. We wanna see you bounce, but not into hole in the drywall. Have fun, now!