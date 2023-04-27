The Best Gifts for the Wine Moms We Live, Laugh, Love to Have Around

There is no greater deity than Wine Mom. We aspire to her level of kaftan’d nonchalance, sipping that sweet berry nectar in a chair that hasn’t moved since 1998, spitting unsolicited (but golden) advice whilst we download Words With Friends onto her phone. An absolute dream.

This Mother’s Day, we’re getting her, or whomstever the wine matriarch presence of your life may be (your BFF? frenemy? yourself?), some wine-themed presents that say, “The glass is half-full, but the bottle is half-empty!!!!!!!!!!!!” Which brings us to the whole motherhood-begets-big-alcohol-consumption trope, which is pretty fucked up. We’re not here to do that! We’re simply here to raise another (and another) glass to people who have mothered others, and who also enjoy kicking back on a pool noodle with a glass of prosecco.

There are subscription packages for natural-wine-curious moms, and baubles for hosting a little summertime aperitivo with her pals. There are also loads of juicy and dry California grapes for the mom who missed that annual crusade to Napa last year with her friends. Whether near or far, here’s a tipsy scale of wine mom gifts (starting at under $10) to help her fly delightfully close to the sun this Mother’s Day.

A little light (bodied) reading

You already know that your mom is always in the middle of reading something, why not give her the chance to dive headfirst into the world of wine. Breaking down everything from how to taste and winemaking processes, to the subtle differences between Californian and French Chardonnays, this veritable wine encyclopedia won’t just be a compelling reference book—it’ll make her the smartest woman at her weekly wine Wednesday get together.

Good for wine (and sherry, and shots of mezcal)

Well, isn’t that clever. These wine glasses do two things mother approves of: They look gewd, and they multitask. One end of the designer MAMO glass can cradle her Côtes du Rhône, and the other can hold a splash of sherry, all while looking rather modern—but not stressful, like other wine glasses that say, “i’M diFfErenT.”

Build the ambiance

Your mom is still talking about that cute little brasserie she ate at during her last girls trip. We’re fans of a good vintage spirts poster, so why not spruce up your mother’s abode with an art print that says “I’m cultured” as much as it says “Mama needs that post-work glass of white.”

So she and her buds can mark their glasses

Now that the weather is warming up, Mother will be inviting her friends over to sip and catch up. As they get increasingly loosey-goosey, having wine charms to remember whose glass is whose will be *chef’s kiss*. Bonus points to these charms for living right on the wine stopper, so you won’t lose them this time. Pair it with a nice bottle and you’re golden.

Your mother is Amy Sedaris

LUCKY.

Introduce her to natural wine

This will be cute, because it’s something you and mother can explore together. Natural wines typically contain fewer sulfites, which for many people can mean fewer headaches and less harsh hangovers. There’s also many styles and unique grapes that are celebrated in the natural wine community that embody a nice juicy, almost-sour candy taste. It’s almost hard to go back to any other wine when you’re looking for a very drinkable bottle. The natty wine folks at MYSA make so many of our round-ups/gifts guides for food lovers with their subscription selection, which includes thoughtful notes on food pairings for each bottle.

This jazzy, electric corkscrew is under $30

You might see this light-up, LED corkscrew and think, Is this really another electronic thing worth buying and stuffing in a drawer? Well, Bret, it’s not for you. It’s for Mama. And she might be really damn sick of finagling out corks. As one reviewer wrote, “This is so great! No lining up, goes into the cork with [the] arrow down and pulls up with [the] arrow up button. Done.” Another reviewer said “Fabulous wine bottle opener for those with arthritis.” So not so trivial, after all. One charge lasts for 40 bottles—glug, glug.

The only corkscrew you really need

Ok, so we know we just were talking about electric corkscrews, but in the event that you’re looking for something a little bit more portable and budget-friendly (or your mom’s just supremely tech-averse), you can’t go wrong with a Pulltap’s double-hinged corkscrew. Truly the only wine opener anyone could ever need, its simple, double-hinged design makes it the most straightforward tool to pop bottles the old fashioned way. No matter how much wine tech™ your parents have on-hand, if they’re lacking one of these classic corkscrews, they’re missing out.

Your mom is Frasier Crane

Does she like talking about Renata Tebaldi, and spitting—sorry, “tasting”—wine into large silver buckets? In Good Taste offers tasting flights in classy miniature bottles, and they’ve curated a Mother’s Day “bouquet” with a dozen rosés (get it?) from all over the world.

The lighter-than-air wine bag

Look around, for goddess sakes. Babes love BAGGU. Mother is the King of Babes, so she gets a to-go BAGGU wine bag set that takes up so little space, is washable, and weighs less than the cork.

Mommy needs cheese with that

Everything in this cheese sampler comes from the rolling hills of Jasper Hill Farm in Greensboro, Vermont, where—get this—there’s a 22,000-square-foot, seven-vaulted cellar for aging cheddars and blues and every cheese “is made with top-notch milk from a single herd of cows, too (either Jasper Hill’s or one at a nearby creamery).” Aw, mother will think, as she slams that tree-bark wrapped Harbison cheese.

…and crackers

Get her a variety of cheese-compatible crackers: Sourdough Sea Salt, Rosemary Garlic, and Tomato Basil from the Black-owned company, Moonshot. All of their crackers are “made with organic, regeneratively grown ingredients, heart healthy oil, and no added sugar.”

Angela Lansbury would approve

This time, it’s your turn to tell mother a bedtime story. These aquatic napkins, each appliquéd and embroidered with fish, feature one blue “professor” fish, as evidenced by his jug of wine, who is teaching his school of five fish pupils the etiquette of drinking.

Frame this for the kitchen or garage

Perhaps a little pricey for a single poster, but if you go in with all your eight siblings, this would be such a cool gift. Wouldn’t it look great in the kitchen or garage? There’s something about vintage advertisements, especially in Italian, they’re just plain stylish. Who said you couldn’t turn your mom’s kitchen into an Olive Garden?

Sip well, Divine One.

