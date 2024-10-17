7 Best Mouth Tape Brands (So Your Partner Can Sleep Too)

Is there anything more rage-inducing that hearing someone snore? Like a baby’s cries induce some primal instinct to nurture and care, the sound of someone snoring awakens an ancient anger. If you or your partner snore, might you consider—for the sake of your enduring union—taping your mouths shut?

No, this isn’t some fancy way of telling you to shut up. Mouth tape is a real thing that exists to keep you from mouth breathing all night long, encouraging you to actually breathe out of your nose. Why does your breathing style matter? According to the Cleveland Clinic, breathing through your nose may have benefits like lowering your blood pressure, decreasing the amount of allergens you’re taking in, and even lowering anxiety.

But that’s not to say the practice is totally vetted. Mouth tape is just the latest in sleep products to go viral on TikTok, for, among other things, its purported “looksmaxxing” benefits (because TikTok). Whether or not you choose to entrust your health to random TikTokers is on you—claims that mouth taping will somehow improve your looks seem spurious at best. But while may not be a ton of research on using mouth tape to treat snoring, folks at home have chimed in all across the internet that the remedy works for them. So, fuck it, here are some of their favorites.

Mouth tape comes in a variety of forms: some mouth tape brands make sticker-like swatches made from breathable materials that go over your whole mouth while you sleep. If you’re new to the idea of taping your mouth shut while you sleep, this might seem a little intense.

Lucky for us, other designs exist, such as smaller, vertical strips that don’t cover your whole mouth, or other full-mouth swatches that have a slit in them so that your whole airway isn’t covered. When you’re picking the best mouth tape for you, consider your own comfort levels and what your sleeping goals are.

Best mouth tape for men – Hostage Mouth Tape

A lot of times, when wellness products are “for men” or “for women,” the differences are coming down to nothing but branding. While on the surface it might seem like there should be no difference between mouth tapes for men or women, there’s actually a method to the madness: this men’s Hostage Mouth Tape is beard friendly, so it will stay and place and not hurt when it’s being removed. Hostage Mouth Tape has over 3,000 reviews from Walmart shoppers, and a 4.5+ star rating to match.

One shopper, Renee, recounts what the mouth tape did for her after trying what felt like everything else out there. “‘I’ve tried numerous things to stop snoring. Mouth guards, ENT specialist, snore clinics and nothing worked. Until I tried this tape! I was able to breathe through my nose all night and I didn’t get stuffed up like I normally do and I didn’t snore.”

Another shares how it helped with his CPAP machine. “I wear a CPAP (with the nose pillows) and for years my wife has been telling me that the air just rushes out of my mouth when I sleep. Hostage Tape held my mouth closed so I could get the most out of my CPAP! Woke up without dry mouth and ready to go.”

best mouth tape for women – The Skinny Confidential Mouth Tape

Okay, so what sets the The Skinny Confidential Mouth Tape apart from the rest …is its marketing. But you know what? I have no shame in admitting that I love me some good branding. If I’m going to be taping my mouth shut, I at least want it to be fun and kind of cute. These bright pink lip-shaped mouth tape stickers are about as un-geriatric as mouth tape can get. Plus, it has a little slit for air if you’re nervous about covering your whole mouth.

According to the brand, this mouth tape does more than just help with sleep. “[It] can help create a more sculpted jawline, brighter eyes and give you more energy by reducing snoring.” How is it brightening my eyes and sculpting my jaw? I have no idea. Is it worth a go? Sure! Why not! It’s definitely cheaper than getting cosmetic surgery.

“[I] purchased out of curiosity and now I can’t sleep without it,” writes Elizabeth. “I want to wear it all the time. Also only after a week of use my husband even complimented my new sleeping habits.” Anna says, “I don’t snore anymore.”

This best-selling mouth tape – Good Night Tape

Ranked as a #1 Bestseller on Amazon, this popular Good Night Tape mouth tape has a 4+ star rating and is made from hypoallergenic, breathable materials: two musts, since this is the sort of mouth tape that is covering your whole mouth.

It’s made from medical-grade fabric and latex, so in addition to using this as mouth tape, you can also use it to cover blisters or dress wounds. The brand also says it can be used during exercise, if you’re trying to break the habit of mouth-breathing during aerobic activities, too.

Best mouth tape for kids – Aliver 180PCS Kids Sleep Strips Mouth Tape

I’m not a parent. If I were, would I feel called to tape my child’s mouth shut? If their sleep hygiene was poor and keeping both of us from sleeping, I’m sure my answer would be a quick and easy yes. Made just for kids, Aliver 180PCS Kids Sleep Strips Mouth Tape has three different designs to help kiddos ease into correcting their breathing. The first design just goes around their lips. Then, the second design is similar, but has a smaller slit. Finally, the third design looks more like the adult mouth tape strips that go over the lips like an X.

One parent praises the mouth strips, saying they are “such a better value” than similar products on Amazon. Another parent reviewer reminds shoppers to check with your ENT before using them—there might be medical reasons why your child is a mouth breather that might need to be addressed.

cCustomizable mouth tape – Dream Mouth Tape

One of the best mouth tape brands on the market right now is Dream Recovery: the brand offers a subscription-based service, so you can better keep up with your new habit (and save some money while you’re at it). It’s also one of the most customizable mouth tape brands, allowing you to pick the tape’s style (full, strips, or plus) as well as the color and quantity. According to the brand, when you subscribe, you’re paying less than $1 per day—which seems like a pretty great deal to me.

One customer, Jane, has been measuring her progress with her Oura ring. “I can’t sleep without it anymore,” she says. “My Oura ring tells me my sleep has no breathing interruptions each night. Before using Dream Recovery I had mild sleeping interruptions.”

Best value buy mouth tape – Nutbreak Skin Tape

At $0.08 per strip when you break it all down, the Nutbreak Skin Tape is one of the best mouth tape value buys on this list. The pack comes with 120 strips of X shaped mouth tape, which equals out to be a 4-month supply for less than $10. If you’ve been wanting to test out mouth tape for yourself, this is a low-risk way to do so. While these strips have a 3.8-star rating (which is on the lower end), there are also plenty of enthusiastic 5-star reviews, too.

One reviewer says, “[It] works great, stays on all night and [is] the perfect size, especially if you have a beard as it only goes on your lips and not your beard. No more snoring or dry throat when I wake up.” Another says, “I like that this is just an “X” over my lips, rather than a full piece of tape that covers the lips entirely.”

Most gentle mouth tape – CAXEBST Hypoallergenic Tape

Perhaps one of the most gentle mouth tapes is the CAXEBST Hypoallergenic Tape. These are thin, medical-grade strips that cover the lips but have a slit in the middle. Gentle on and gentle off, these are a good option for folks with sensitive skin. With about 1,000 reviews on Amazon, this mouth tape has earned a 4-star rating, with lots of customers vouching that the mouth tape has helped with their sleep.

Amazon reviewer Marjorie says, “I purchased this mouth tape because I’ll be traveling with my kids for the holidays and don’t want to keep them up in the motel with my snoring. I’ve tried a chin strap and it was terribly uncomfortable, so I gave this a try. It definitely helps. The adhesive is strong enough to keep my mouth closed at night, but not so strong that I feel like I’m suffocating.”

[Aggressively rips off Hostage Tape] Snoring be gone!