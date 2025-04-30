The 7 Best Movies and Shows to Stream This Week

Whether you’re in the mood for suspense, comedy, or drama, there are plenty of options available to stream. From popes to pals to real housewives, there’s something for everyone.

Here are seven of the best movies and shows to stream this week.

Another Simple Favor

Amid the real-life drama circulating around Blake Lively, the actress is bringing fictional fun to the big screen. In the highly anticipated follow-up to 2018’s A Simple Favor, Lively and Anna Kendrick reprise their roles of Emily Nelson and Stephanie Smothers, respectively. This time around, the comedic mystery follows the women to Italy, where Emily is set to tie the knot with maid of honor Stephanie by her side. Murder and betrayal, however, have other ideas.

Will stream on Prime Video beginning May 1

Conclave

Following the news of Pope Francis’ death, and ahead of the real-life papal conclave on May 7, there’s no better time to stream the 2024 Oscar-nominated film. In Conclave, Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci star as cardinals who are taking part in the process of choosing a new pope. As religious leaders from across the world gather for the covert event, Cardinal Lawrence (Fiennes) uncovers secrets that threaten the Church.

Now streaming on Prime Video.

The Four Seasons

An all-star cast of Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, and Will Forte stars in this eight-part mini-series about three couples whose friendship goes back decades. When one of the duos decides to call it quits, though, it threatens the tight-knit group—and their quarterly vacations. Speaking to Netflix, Fey said that she hopes the series serves as a balm to the often cruel real-life world by offering both comfort and laughs.

Will stream on Netflix beginning May 1.

Love Hotel

Sometimes, the unreal and often over-produced drama of reality TV is just what the doctor ordered. You can turn in that prescription by tuning into Bravo’s newest show. In Love Hotel, four love-challenged Real Housewives—Shannon Storms Beador, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, and Luann de Lesseps—gather in a Mexican hotel with the hopes that, when they check out, they’ll have a new man by their side.

The season 1 premiere of Love Hotel is now streaming on Peacock. New episodes air Sundays on Bravo and stream next day on Peacock.

The Second Best Night of Your Life

If, like everyone else, you’re missing the wonder that is Ted Lasso, The Second Best Night of Your Life is sure to fill that gap in your heart. A stand-up set by Roy Kent himself, The Second Best Night of Your Life is Brett Goldstein at his best. He takes on everything from the drug-addicted Cookie Monster to hot moms to sex in the laugh-out-loud special.

Now streaming on Max.

The Stolen Girl

In this heart-pounding thriller, Elisa’s life is pushed into chaos when her daughter asks for a simple request—a sleepover with her new best friend. Put at ease by the girl’s stunning home and equally lovely mother, Elisa agrees. When she returns the next day to pick up the girl, however, she’s nowhere to be found. Fans of Broadchurch and Sharp Objects are sure to find a new favorite show with The Stolen Girl.

Episodes 1-3 are now streaming on Hulu. New episodes air Wednesdays on Freeform and stream next day on Hulu.

Your Friends and Neighbors

Jon Hamm is back on TV, and the world is better for it. In his new series, Hamm stars as Coop, a hedge fund manager who suddenly finds himself jobless. Amid pricey alimony payments to his cheating ex (Amanda Peet), an increasingly complicated friends-with-benefits situation with a new woman (Olivia Munn), and a financial manager (Hoon Lee) nipping at his heels, Coop resorts to stealing from his friends and neighbors to keep up his affluent lifestyle.

Episodes 1-4 are now streaming on Apple TV+. New episodes hit the platform every Friday.