The Best Natural Deodorant That Really, Actually Works

We get it: B.O. is a natural bodily function that we can’t control—and it’s definitely something we shouldn’t be ashamed of—but we also aren’t too keen on stinking up the joint, which is why we’ve been sitting on a stockpile of the best deodorant for men and women. As teens, we all watched our teachers instruct particularly aromatic kids to wear deodorant in the classroom to spare our noses—ah, puberty—but honestly, adult stank can be just as bad, as anyone who has had to ride the bus in New York year-round can tell you.

As essential as deodorant is, though, many common ingredients, such as aluminum, are no-gos for a lot of shoppers. Aluminum salts work by clogging pores to prevent sweating, but some studies potentially linking aluminum absorption to certain cancers have left shoppers with concerns about potential long-term effects (although the science is still up for debate). While less common, other deodorants may contain parabens, which may irritate skin, disrupt hormone production and have negative environmental impacts. Whether you have health concerns about certain active ingredients or are just looking for ways to reduce telltale deo stains on your clothes, natural deodorants, for many, are the way to go.



And, just because effective (but pore-clogging) antiperspirants and other gnarly chemicals are omitted from the ingredient list doesn’t mean you can’t find a reliable, organic option that actually works to keep you smelling sexy, not stinky. So here are the best natural deodorants you can buy on the interwebs, from bargain-aisle brands that still slap to luxe options you might mistake for home decor.

Native Deodorant

There’s a high chance you’ve seen a TikTok star swipe their armpits with Native, a paraben- and aluminum-free deodorant. We admire not only its smooth texture and natural fragrance lineup, but also its surprisingly effective formula. There’s even candy scents??? Made with antioxidant-sealing coconut oil, moisturizing shea butter, probiotics, and tapioca, it’s no wonder it has us hooked.

Bravo Sierra

This super-popular deodorant by Bravo Sierra gets its sweat-absorbing powers from the root of Brazilian cassava plants. It’s also aluminum-free and made with probiotics to kill body odor-causing bacteria—and you know it works because it’s literally tested by active US military service members. Along with its stellar scent lineup, it doesn’t stain clothes, which is always a plus.

Le Labo Deodorant

Ah, Le Labo—the scent lab of our rich, sexy penthouse dreams. Keep your pits crisp and fresh with the brand’s non-sticky deodorant formula comprised of plant-based ingredients. Its fragrance profile is a mix of bergamot, lavender, violet, and a touch of tonka bean to keep things smelling expensive and sultry. It’s also aluminum-free and vegan, with a 4.3-star average rating.

LOVEFRESH Super Strength Deodorant

The multitasking powers of baking soda result in delectable baked goods and fresh-smelling pits—a combo we never thought we’d say, but kinda love? LOVEFRESH uses sodium bicarbonate, which is a natural deodorizer, to absorb wetness, neutralize odor, and exfoliate your skin. Plus, shea butter nourishes and hydrates, while kaolin clay, found in many skin-calming face masks, soothes and draws out impurities without drying your skin.

Kopari Natural Coconut Original Deodorant

She’s beauty, she’s grace, she’s vegan, and she doesn’t leave a trace. Maybe we didn’t need to express it in the form of a poem, but it’s true: This Kopari deo glides on clear with its invisible, plant-based formula and gently soothes your pits with coconut oil and water. Instead of pore-clogging aluminum, Kopari uses sage oil to kill the bacteria responsible for body odor.

Corpus California Natural Deodorant

This one’s for those with extra-sensitive armpits. As we all know, shaving sucks and can leave your armpits bumpy with ingrown hairs—not the sexiest situation. Thank goodness Corpus created a formula great for all skin types, including dry, sensitive, blemish-prone, combination, and normal. Its ingredient profile is formulated with naturally derived enzymes and plant extracts to prevent irritation. Expect to smell notes of sea salt, bergamot, white musk, and jasmine.

Kosas Chemistry AHA Serum Deodorant

Kosas‘ deodorant is vegan, made with clean ingredients, and paraben- and sulfate-free—everything we love. The best part, though? This is a unique serum formula, made with hydrating aloe vera juice and hyaluronic acid, which delivers stain-free results while fighting stink with AHA, which helps unclog and cleanse pores. You can either go fragrance-free or choose Serene Clean, a light scent which smells like the opposite of AXE body spray.

Tom’s of Maine Long-Lasting Deodorant

All hail Tom’s of Maine, the king of natural deodorants. We’d love to give the brand a peck on the cheek for its motivation to save the planet with non-toxic ingredients. This particular scent smells like your frolicking in a lavender meadow, sans the artificial fragrances. It’s also a great bang for your buck, and can continue working for more than one day. “I have gone two days without reapplication and it works great,” reads one five-star review on Amazon.

Dove Men+Care 0% Deodorant Stick

There’s nothing better than a trusty bargain option sold in bulk. Dove is a key player in the deo game, especially with this paraben- and aluminum-free option that comes in a four-pack. (That means you have a few extra sticks to stash away in your car, desk, or SO’s house.) Scented with eucalyptus and birch, the Dove Men+Care 0% Deodorant Stick is infused with plant-based moisturizers and provides 48-hour protection.

Each & Every Worry-Free Natural Deodorant

Did we just leave hot yoga? Wait, no, must just be this green-tea-scented deodorant from Each & Every. The formula has no aluminum, parabens, artificial fragrance, baking soda, or gluten. Know what’s even more calming? Its scent profile of citrus and hemp seed, but also the fact that it has a 4.7-out-of-five-star rating from more than 13,000 reviews. Namaste.

Schmidt’s Aluminum Free Natural Deodorant

With 24-hour protection, this plant-based Schmidt’s Aluminum Free Natural Deodorant is ideal for sensitive skin, since it contains no artificial fragrance. But that doesn’t mean its scent is anything less than divine; it can also double as perfume with its “sharp and sheer notes of vetiver grass, paired with delicate tea, and spicy fruit.”

Nécessaire’s The Deodorant Gel

Besides making amazing skincare products, Nécessaire also slays at the au natural pit game. This gel edition is formulated with niacinamide, chamomile extract, and alpha hydroxy acid to help brighten discoloration and smooth bumps.

Malin+Goetz Deodorant Mini

Just because you’re traveling doesn’t give you permission to stink. This mini deodorant makes your stank smell like eucalyptus and odor-neutralizing citronellyl, while being formulated without aluminum, alcohol or parabens. It’s also ideal for sensitive skin.

Ready, set, swipe those pits.

