Happy Anal August! Here Are the Best Natural Lubes for Your Tucchus

Knowing what you stick up your butt isn’t any of our business, but it is our passion—especially during Anal August! As a general rule, we believe that you should seek out sex toys made from high quality, medical grade materials such as silicone and stainless steel, and always—always—make sure that your backdoor accouterments have a flared base. Your sphincter could beam up a village if it wanted to.

The same care should go into selecting a lube for butt sex. We have been known to dabble in hybrid water-silicone lubes, or to gargle balls covered in butterscotch-flavored lube. Some folks swear by silicone lube during anal, because it won’t absorb as quickly as water-based lubes, and others, such as my friend’s ex, swear by nothing more than “a wet mouth and a bottle of natural sesame oil.”

There are so many types of lubes out there—and we have a VICE guide to them all—but “natural” lubricants are an especially popular category amongst people who want to avoid tons of chemicals, dyes, and unnatural flavors in their lube. As with food, the term isn’t government regulated; But as with porn, you know it when you see it. Natural lubes are often vegan and/or plant-based, such as coconut oil, or earn their natty label through omission of red dye 40, artificial flavors, and animal testing. Think of the term as a portmanteau for all of the above, and whatever else your most discerning friend with an Erewhon rewards card would keep in their nightstand.

Life is too short to have sex that doesn’t feel like a slip and slide, so let’s break down the best natural and oil-based lubes for butt stuff and beyond.

Maude’s organic ‘Shine’ water-based lube

Aesthetic sexual wellness brands have blossomed in the past few years, and Maude’s minimalist vibrators and hypoallergenic sexual wellness products have become a mainstay for horny people who want lubes that feel great and aren’t in fugly packaging. The brand’s organic, aloe- and water-based personal lubricant (which also comes as a silicone-based formula) has earned a 4.9-star average rating on the site because it’s paraben- and glycerin-free, pH-balanced, FDA 510(k) cleared(A)%20FD%26C%20Act).), and includes no fragrance. As one reviewer writes, “I’ve had sensitivity in the past to other products, no issues at all with Maude;” Another stan simply writes, “We call it the ‘magic sauce’ ;).”

Good Clean Love’s ‘Almost Naked’ water-based lube

Good Clean Love’s water-based lube is 95% organic, fragrance-free, and enriched with aloe vera for soothing your most intimate zones. At just under $7 it’s definitely one of the most affordable organic lubes on our list, and it has earned an impressive 4.3-star average rating from over 8,500 Amazon reviewers for its cooling, fresh scent, smooth glide, and gentle feel. As one customer writes, “The first time I used this was absolutely revelatory. No stinging, no feeling ill, no immediately having to go after ~ It was excellent!! Is this what lube is like for other people??”

WOO More Play’s organic coconut oil lube

Coconut oil can be great as a sexual lubricant (just know that it might weaken latex condoms), because it’s already a pantry staple and will transport you and your boo to Margaritaville Resort Times Square with its fresh, naturally tropical aroma. If you don’t feel like double-dipping in the pantry, however, we suggest copping Woo More Play’s organic coconut oil-based lube; It’s made from real, organic coconuts and is free of parabens, petroleum, and silicone. In the words of one Woo reviewer, “[It]l feels great on the skin, no irritation at all. It’s pretty easy to wash off the oil residue… it smells nice and coconutty.”

Lark’s ‘Romp’ water-based seaweed lube

Calling all mermaids, bog witches, and horny sea critters: Lark makes an organic, luxury water-based lube that is enriched with seaweed—very in vogue right now for its purported health benefits—as well as bamboo with hyaluronic acid for creating a hydrating, slippery experience, and is also formulated with reishi, calendula, and marshmallow root, which have been mainstays in non-Western medicine for ages thanks to their soothing effects. Naturally, the ambrosia is free from “harmful chemicals, petroleum, hormones, fragrances, and dyes.” Plus, it comes in a handsome amber bottle with a matte finish.

Überlube’s fragrance-free silicone-based lube

If you’re a stickler for silicone lube, it’s hard to beat both the quality and shelf appeal of Überlube’s signature sauce. This stuff has earned a 4.6-star average rating on Amazon from a whopping 35K+ reviewers, because it provides loads of wetness without the need to reapply as often as water-based lubes, and it’s also glycerin-, paraben-, fragrance-, and flavor-free. Truly the La Mer of natural silicone lubes.

Foria’s CBD arousal oil

I tested Foria’s CBD arousal oil (so, lube) for VICE, and let me tell you: This juice is like a jet pack for your clit/horny holes in the best way possible. Foria’s organic lube is coconut-oil based and rounds up all the powers of relaxing, broad-spectrum CBD and organic botanicals to create a potion that naturally smells like Thin Mints and gives my libido a little boost during sex.

AH! YES’ plant-based lube

You have to love a brand whose name (AH! YES) gets right to business. This plant-based lube from the sexual wellness brand is formulated with certified organic ingredients such as almond oil and natural butters to function not only as a lube, but as a full-blown massage oil. If you love the longevity of silicone lube, this juice is a great alternative for going the distance. As one stoked Amazon reviewer writes, “[It’s] great when you need heavy-duty lubrication, such as for fitting extra large items into delicate, tight spaces.”

Don’t let the wrong lube prevent you from enjoying a prosperous Anal August!

