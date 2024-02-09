The Best Natural Toothpastes (That Actually Taste Good)

You only get one set of teeth (we all hope to not end up with dentures), so you might as well give your god-given set of pearly whites the luxury treatment and try to keep them as bright, white, and healthy as possible. We’ve tried everything from Crest Whitestrips to flaming hot Ghost Pepper Toothpaste to maintain the best smile possible, and as we optimize our medicine cabinets, we’re always in pursuit of a great natural toothpaste free of icky ingredients. That’s what reaching #wellnessgod status is all about, after all.

So, what are the benefits of natural toothpaste? Many toothpaste brands include sneaky ingredients you may not even know how to pronounce and which many people want to avoid due to potential health risks or environmental drawbacks. A common one is triclosan, an antibacterial agent also found in common household cleaning products. Scientists claim it may lead to chronic inflammation and even some cancers, according to Medical News Today. Flouride also remains a controversial additive and has its own set of potentially spooky risks. Then there’s sodium lauryl sulfate, a common foaming agent that can mess with your enamel and cause recurring aphthous ulcers (canker sores) in those with sensitivity. Thankfully, natural ingredients have the ability to keep our teeth squeaky clean and our gums healthy without any of the above. For example, coconut oil has been used for centuries to combat oral bacteria, according to Healthline. Natural brands also tend to focus on using sustainable packaging, so there can be environmental benefits as well to making the switch.

The best natural toothpaste will make it look like you never took a sip of dark roast coffee or red wine in your life while helping you stay cavity-free, fresh-breathed, and ready to face everyone from your Hinge date to your dentist. Here are the best tried-and-true natural toothpaste people love.

Public Goods Toothpaste

Peppermint essential oil is the magic ingredient for fresh breath all day in this fluoride-free toothpaste by Public Goods. It’s free of parabens, sulfate, and gluten, and formulated with a “dual-grit abrasive” to scrub away stubborn coffee stains and plaque. It has a 4.6-star average and almost 200 reviews on Public Good’s website. “Aside from the refreshing taste and clean feeling after brushing, my teeth are noticeably whiter,” one reviewer wrote. “I am asked often if I bleach or whiten my teeth, which I have not done in years.”

Cocofloss Cocoshine Whitening Toothpaste

The dentist-formulated brand Cocofloss claims its toothpaste whitens teeth up to two shades within just a week thanks to the powers of baking soda, coconut oil, aloe vera, silica (remove stains), and n-HA (nano hydroxyapatite), which is a natural mineral found in teeth. Are you a tooth grinder? This toothpaste also assists in repairing damaged enamel and won’t trigger tooth sensitivity. The flavor “Lychee Breeze” sounds super tasty—good thing this toothpaste is safe to swallow (but please don’t do that intentionally).

TheraBreath Fresh Breath Toothpaste

TheraBreath is known for its popular oral rinse, but its natural toothpaste also deserves to be recognized. It’s fluoride-, paraben-, sulfate-, dye-, and gluten-free, and claims to keep breath fresh for up to 12 hours. The mild mint flavor is also a good choice for those who get overwhelmed by the turbo-charged mint in a lot of conventional formulas. Do you struggle with gum sensitivity and canker sores? This toothpaste is formulated with aloe vera to help soothe those conditions.

Davids’ Nano Hydroxyapatite Natural Toothpaste

Downstairs isn’t the only area where your pH balance can get thrown off (if you know, you know). Davids’ Nano Hydroxyapatite Natural Toothpaste is formulated to help restore oral microbiomes with “micro polishing agents” derived from limestone, coconut oil, and mint oils to banish plaque and stains. If tooth sensitivity is your main concern, nano-hydroxyapatite won’t irritate teeth and helps “remineralize” damaged enamel.

Dr. Squatch Teeth Whitening Toothpaste Kit

Kick off the morning with citrus mint toothpaste from Dr. Squatch that’s formulated with ginseng, tea tree oil, green tea, and Vitamin B12 to help achieve ultra-fresh breath. After a long day of garlicky foods and too many M&M’s, it’s time to use Dr. Squatch’s Night Formula with chamomile, valerian, saw palmetto, natural clay, and eucalyptus oil for a deep cleanse. These toothpastes are also ideal for sensitive enamels.

Hello Antiplaque Whitening Toothpaste

Tea tree oil is commonly used to fight bacteria on acne-prone skin, but it’s also a secret weapon when it comes to taming bad breath. This fluoride-free toothpaste by Hello is formulated with that aforementioned key ingredient, along with farm-grown peppermint, coconut oil, and minerals (zinc, calcium carbonate) to scrub away plaque and tartar and naturally whiten. It has a near-perfect rating coming in hot at 4.8 stars with over 4,400 reviews on Amazon. “I haven’t had plaque buildup since I started using this,” one reviewer wrote.

Boka Fluoride-Free Toothpaste

Besides being made from natural ingredients, Boka Toothpaste is great for folks with sensitive enamel. The key ingredient is nano-hydroxyapatite, a calcium-phosphate compound that helps prevent gingivitis and inflammation, along with aiding remineralization to help improve enamel health. Boka’s formula is also free from fluoride, sulfates, parabens, and artificial flavors. As for the flavor profile, this one is a refreshing fusion of mint, green tea, and a hint of cardamom. It has a 4.6-star average on Amazon and over 27,000 reviews on Amazon. “I have gone through about three tubes since first trying and I don’t ever plan to run out of this stuff!”

There’s also a popular orange cream flavor if you’re craving a creamsicle—it’s a favorite of our editorial director, who likes to cycle through different toothpaste flavors every few months.

Dr. Sheffield’s Certified Natural Toothpaste

This drop is from a certified legend of the toothpaste world: Dr. Sheffield (né Washington Wentworth Sheffield). He allegedly invented modern toothpaste in 1850, and as people who have retained all of our teeth before midlife, we’re eternally grateful. This top-rated, fluoride-free toothpaste comes in a jaw-dropping array of flavors, starting with chocolate, and it doesn’t stop there. Strawberry Banana and Cinnamon are also great options if you want to satisfy a sweet craving while getting your pearly whites squeaky clean—and of course, Peppermint and Wintergreen are available if you want to stick to more traditional toothpaste flavors. Oh, and did we mention this toothpaste is certified natural by the Natural Products Association? It contains no synthetic detergents or foaming agents, and no artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners.

Jason Simply Coconut Strengthening Toothpaste

If you’re a VitaCoco fanatic, feed your addiction more with coconut-flavored toothpaste. Natural personal care products brand Jason makes Simply Coconut Strengthening Toothpaste that’s 99% Earth-sourced with a blend of virgin coconut oil, calcium, magnesium, and peppermint oil to gently but effectively cleanse your teeth and mouth. It’s free of fluoride, gluten, saccharin, artificial sweeteners, parabens, and propylene glycol. Coconut Chamomile and Coconut Cream are also part of its tropical flavor lineup. (Can someone explain why we’re suddenly craving a piña colada and an Almond Joy?)

Tom’s of Maine Toothpaste

Of course, we had to include this extremely affordable drugstore classic. We love Tom and his fluoride-free toothpaste. The tried-and-true formula gets work done in your mouth without artificial sweeteners or preservatives, removing surface stains and tartar buildup with its iconic antiplaque formula for a blinding smile. It has a 4.7-star average and over 46,000 reviews on Amazon—truly a massive following! “I had been drinking copious amounts of coffee recently and despite brushing them regularly, my teeth had gone yellow and remained stained. The Tom’s rectified this almost immediately,” reads one happy review. Cheers, mate.

Say cheese, king.

