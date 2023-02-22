The Best Neon Signs (That Aren’t Just the St. Pauli Girl)

Take a look around—I assume you’re at home, or maybe today you had to begrudgingly trek into a physical workspace. But either way, take a peepski at your surroundings—do you think, Wow, this space is invigorating! It sure lifts my spirit on gray sky days? Amazing. Good for you. For the rest of us, there’s always room for improvement when it comes to our living spaces—whether that means upgrading to an adult coffee table or jazzing up your mood lighting.

If your space is sadly devoid of personality, transform it from giving “Why are the walls bare—is this person going to kill me? to this person has a PhD in curating vibes the easy way: by adding a neon sign for some ambiance and to up your cool factor. Just think about what you associate neon with—Vegas, kitschy motels, really expensive light installations in celebrity Architectural Digest tours—all the best things in life! While you can always snag some LED strips or smart bulbs for ambiance at the touch of a button, there’s nothing that turns up the *chillbrations * of a home like a nice piece of neon on the wall. Even if you can’t afford the real deal (glass and noble gases get expensive) there are now a ton of energy-efficient and lower-cost LED options to choose from.

Let’s take a quick jog through the history of neon art, because you’re no bozo—you want to be referential and informed, not just “doing it for the Snap” or whatever the youths say as of late. While neon signage was seen as quite glamorous in the early days of flashy storefront advertising of the 30s and 40s, according to Artland Magazine, by the 60s it started to represent “a commercial mechanism of low culture, associated with the urban kitsch of commercial signage,” that was then transformed “into a powerful medium of fine art,” by the artists of the decade that started using neon to create pop art that commented on the issues of the time.

You’re probably familiar with Dan Flavin’s abstract sculptures using fluorescent lighting, and might’ve seen Bruce Nauman’s or Jenny Holzer’s thought-provoking pieces in a museum or gallery, but these days, custom neon signs have become much more ubiquitous; you’ve probably spotted them in your neighbors’ windows, or posed in front of one at a wedding. Still, while you might be yearning for a scribble of neon writing above your own headboard, just know that it’s probably in the style of Tracy Emin, who often used quotes from her own diary or personal experiences to create NSFW installations, often in her own handwriting. Perhaps you’re inspired by the works of Joseph Kuseth, who was one of the first artists to experiment with neon in the late 60s, creating conceptual pieces like Five Words in Green Neon. But hey, you don’t have to get an art history degree—or spend a fortune—to have an attention-grabbing piece of neon adorning your walls. Here are the best places to buy neon art online.

Where to buy custom neon art

If you’ve had a vision for the perfect neon sign since Alien Ant Farm was on the radio, you’ll be happy to know it’s easier than ever to create your own custom piece of neon on the internet. No need to Google “neon shop near me” and try to convey to the 75-year-old store owner that you want “spank me, Mommy” in orange neon; there are plenty of custom neon-makers on the web, everywhere from dedicated sites like Yellowpop, Echo Neon, and Neon Champ, to Etsy and Amazon, so you can have whatever phrase you want turned into art—your favorite song lyrics, the dimensions of your lover’s shaft, or just your name.

The best neon signs for letting everyone know you like to party

Whether you’re into line-dancing, candy-raving, or just getting plain faded, there are tons of neon signs for letting your guests know just how you like to get down, and you won’t have to look far. All of our favorite sites, including Yellowpop, Etsy, and even Urban Outfitters carry neon signs and LED art.

How to trick people into thinking you have expensive art

For that understated Dan Flavin-style, just-casually-leaning-against-a-wall sculpture, HAY makes exactly that, in two sizes. If you can’t find the exact color combo of your dreams, head over to Echo Neon.

If you want a real piece of bonafide neon artwork, Yellowpop has collaborated with both Keith Haring and Andy Warhol to bring some of your favorite pieces of pop art into your home.

Neon for everyone’s favorite room—the kitchen

Hitting the fridge for a midnight snack? What’s a better adult night light than a cool neon fixture glowing in the kitchen, basking your apartment in ethereal, colorful light? Cosplay like you’re The Bear, and maniacally julienne vegetables under the neon glow of a baguette or croissant.

Neon for your sex dungeon

Looking for something a bit more… subversive? There is plenty of naughty neon art out there to adorn the walls of your inner sanctum—whether that be in the form of an homage to Mötley Crüe or some cheeky buns.

It’s lit.

