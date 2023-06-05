Basket Case: What to Buy at New Balance, According to Our Editors

Welcome to Basket Case, wherein your trusty VICE editors scour the proverbial aisles of our favorite online retailers to bring you a smorgasbord of the absolute best things to buy. In this installment, we’re diving into New Balance and surfacing the best sneakers the cult-favorite shoe brand has to offer, including the 990, 574, 550 and other popular trainers.

New Balance is a classic footwear brand—and it’s got the history to back up its timeless quality. Founded in 1906 as the “New Balance Arch Support Company,” the brand’s original goal was to focus on orthopedic shoes with specialized arch supports. (The famous dadcore shoe all makes sense now.) The company expanded into athletic footwear in the late 1930s, creating its first running shoe for a local running club, and soon ascended to massive popularity in the sportswear industry, eventually expanding its footwear for other sports. Fast forward to today, where you can spot the kicks on Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Chris Pine, and Rihanna, as well as fancy European fashion influencers and, of course, TikTok. Our dads, our pizza delivery guy, the local librarian, and our bodega man all wear em’—and so do we. And with good reason: The designs are basic and versatile, but their retro look and sporty appeal match any threads of your choosing.

Nike, Adidas, Hoka—they’re all great, of course—but New Balance also deserves to bask in the spotlight, and the brand stands apart when it comes to comfortable, unisex sneakers. With men’s and women’s sizes listed on each product page, almost every style is designed to work for all genders. But there are so many New Balance sneaks that it can be difficult to know which ones are your perfect match; after all, do you want them for serious running, grabbing a smoothie, or wearing to a Turnstile show? There’s a lid for every pot, and a New Balance shoe for every purpose, so enjoy our shopping guide of the best New Balance shoes, from the iconic 990 to the 327, and beyond.

550

This style is nearly always sold out (thanks in no small part to Aimé Leon Dore’s influence on resurfacing the silhouette), but we managed to find a massive amount in stock (!) because we’ve got skills in the fine art of shopping. The 550 channels our inner city slicker with its sleek, white-leather, baller look. It’s a tribute to 90s professional basketball players, streetwear, and “made for the players who know authenticity” per its product description. Sounds just like us.

574 Core

This is one of the brand’s most well-known and best-selling styles. The 574 gives us a taste of our dad’s wardrobe without going too overboard—just how we like it. Designed as a trail-city crossover sneaker, the 574 has become a New Balance icon thanks to its simple-yet-satisfying design. It has a slight wedge platform (for the boys, we’ll call it a “lift”) on the heel, a wide silhouette, and is made from 50% recycled materials. These sneakers run on the smaller side according to reviews, so make sure to size up.

990v4 Core

If you’re looking for a multi-purpose shoe, these are your guys. Lace them up for a jog or just to stomp around town, since their breathable mesh helps keep odor at bay and the integrated Ortholite insert (think Dr. Scholl’s) provides all-day support. “As a retired podiatrist, this has been my go to shoe for the last 20 years!” one reviewer on New Balance’s website writes. While the 990 is currently on its sixth (aka: 990v6) iteration, we love the v4 model for hitting the sweet spot between a modern “tech” runner and ageless dad shoe.

993 Core

Another style that screams “zaddy” in the best way possible is the 993 Core. Originally released in 2008, the New Balance 993 builds on the foundation set by the 991 and (Steve Jobs’ favorite) 992, boasting a little more bulk than its predecessors (albeit with a narrower toe box). It absorbs impact with its cushioned sole and compression resistance so your heels don’t suffer, making these bad boys ideal for running errands or racking up some miles during a workout. While the silhouette has some history, this “Made in USA” take on the 993 embodies everything that New Balance stands for: timeless style, premium materials, and durable construction.

Fresh Foam X More Trail v3

These shoes are a top-tier choice for both serious and casual distance runners who like to hit the trail with its grippy lugged outsole. The midsole has “Fresh Foam X” technology—which is what makes up the springy and voluptuous sole—with supreme cushioning, and is engineered so you can glide through your runs. New Balance’s Fresh Foam styles are your best bet if you heel strike while running, and can help lessen your risk for injuries such as shin splints.

Fresh Foam Roav

Here’s another running fave for the joggers among us. A more casual runner style, (compared to the aforementioned Fresh Foam X More Trail v3) this one features the brand’s bouncy, snug Ultra Heel to provide a secure fit while you run. We appreciate the support, and so do reviewers on New Balance’s website. “Best shoe on the market,” one writes. “This shoe is so dope.”

327

This style has a 70s vibe that we’re dying to pair with our varsity jackets and single-stitch band tees. The retro treads and graphic outlines make it ideal for jazzing up business, street, or sportswear attire with a pop of nostalgia. The lug outsole draws clear inspiration from retro New Balance styles like the 355 trail running shoe.

CT302

The CT302 is another gender-neutral hit with a few pumped up details. These shoes look like an Adidas Stan Smith and a Veja sneaker had a baby, embodying a country club appeal. Effectively a timeless tennis shoe with an exaggerated thicc sole, the CT302 builds on the legacy of the 1980s CT300 sneaker to create a style that lives on and off the court.

1906R

New Balance may have a legacy of classic and vintage-inspired silhouettes, but that doesn’t mean it’s not able to create kicks that look ready to take on whatever the future has in store. Named after the year New Balance was founded but inspired by Y2K running shoe designs, these have “ACTEVA Lite” midsole cushioning that delivers flexible support for added oomph.

2002RX GTX

This sporty classic is not only a technical running favorite, but a stylish addition to any lewk. It even features Gore-Tex treatment (noted by the “GTX” in the name), on the upper, which means your feet will stay dry every step of the way.

Whatcha waiting for? It’s time to get stompin’.

